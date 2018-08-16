Why Is Eyebrow Tattooing/Microblading Trending? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Grooming your eyebrows and maintaining them can be a time-consuming task. And probably that's why eyebrow tattooing or microblading is becoming the trend now.

Also if you feel that your eyebrows are too thin then this is the solution for you and recently celebrities like Rihanna and Angelina Jolie also tried this.

So, here in this article we'll be giving you a complete guide on what exactly is microblading and how does this work.

What Is Microblading?

Basically, microblading is a technique of tattooing the eyebrows by filling in the spaces between of the thin eyebrow so that it looks more thicker and fuller. This technique is semi-permanent and can last for some time. In order to fill in the eyebrows, the technician uses a bundle of tiny needles with which he/she draws thin strokes of hair. This process takes at least up to two hours since the technicians need to mark the areas where he/she wants to draw hair first and then proceed to tattooing. The session takes time as the technician needs time in figuring out what exactly the client requires.

But For How Long?

Microblading does not involve any surgical treatment and thus it is not permanent. It can fade away depending upon your skin type, the ink used for the tattoo and most importantly how you take care of it, that is, the aftercare. Ideally, it should stay for about 6 to 18 months depending on how you take care of it. Experts say that you need to go for regular touch-ups every four weeks to maintain your tattooed eyebrows.

However, you should also take care of your tattoos by not overexposing it to the sun or over-exfoliating etc.

The After Care...

The aftercare should start right after getting your tattoo done. Your technician might recommend some creams or lotions that can be used on your eyebrows. But apart from that, you must also pay special attention towards your eyebrows. Tattooing might cause slight itching on your eyebrows but it is recommended not to scratch your newly inked tattoo as this might cause further irritation to the skin. Also while taking a shower or washing your face make sure that the water doesn't touch your eyebrows at least for the first few days or until your tattoo is completely dry.

Is It Affordable?

After you are sure of your decision of tattooing your eyebrows, the next question will be whether it is affordable or not. Microblading is becoming the trend in the area of beauty enhancement and the results it gives are very effective. However, the amount that needs to be invested in microblading totally depends on where you live and there is no fixed cost for it. But before you go on do a proper research on the place from where you want to get your microblading done.

If you find the above information useful, please leave your comments in the comments section below.