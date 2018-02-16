Top Essential Oils and Their Magical Effects On Skin And Hair

1. Lavender Essential Oil:

This sweet-smelling oil is one of our favourites. It has a calming and soothing aroma that immediately helps get rid of the stress. This can even be used to cure insomnia. Apart from that, lavender essential oil is amazing for reducing hair fall.

Add a few drops of lavender essential oil to your coconut oil and massage your scalp with this. This even acts as a really good hair conditioner and makes the hair soft, smooth and shiny. You can even add a few drops to your cream or moisturiser to add a glow to your face and balance the sebum production on the face.

2. Tea Tree Oil:

This oil is the holy grail oil for people with an acne-prone skin. No matter how hard we try, acne does not seem to go away, and adult acne is a very real thing. Dab a bit of tea tree oil on the affected area at least twice a day.

Do this every day and you will see that your pimple just starts to dry out, to eventually go away. Tea tree oil kills the bacteria in the area and even ensures that you don't get further spots in the area. It even makes sure that no ugly marks are left behind. Additionally, you can add a few drops to your shampoo if you are suffering from dandruff or if you have an oily scalp.

3. Geranium Essential Oil:

This oil is brilliant to balance the oil production on the face. It helps condition the skin on the face and is amazing for all skin types. You can mix a few drops of geranium essential oil with mineral water and put it in a spray bottle to spritz all over your face and make a face mist.

4. Frankinscence Essential Oil

If you are suffering from your skin losing its elasticity, then this is the oil you would want to opt for. This is a great oil for cell production and it increases the production of collagen in the skin. This is definitely the best kind of oil to go for if you have a mature skin.

Add a few drops of this to a carrier oil like almond oil and apply it to your face at night to wake up to beautiful, glowing, and supple skin.

5. Lemongrass Essential Oil:

Open and large pores can be a huge issue to treat. Even though many products are available in the markets to help treat these problems, wouldn't it be amazing to have a fairly natural option?

Lemongrass essential oil is amazing for treating open pores. It can be mixed with water to make an amazing skin astringent and toner.

6. Chamomile Essential Oil:

This essential oil is known for its calming and soothing effects on the skin. This is best for skin that is dry and has flakes, especially the kind of skin that is prone to eczema.

We had mentioned this oil in another article relating to eczema earlier. Add a few drops of this oil to your bathing water for best effects.

7. Ylang Ylang Essential Oil:

This oil is best for balancing the oil production in the skin. It even improves cell production and helps fight the early signs of ageing. This oil is perfect for people with an oily skin who wish to keep their skin moisturised. Add a few drops of the oil to almond oil and use it as a night oil for attaining a well-moisturised skin.

8. Juniper Essential Oil:

This oil is known for its healing properties and can be applied to wounds to decrease the healing time. Another great thing about this oil is that it helps to tackle cellulite. Use it on your bumpy skin on your thighs or your buttocks to get rid of the cellulite.