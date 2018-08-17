Surprising Beauty Benefits Of Salt Water

Salt, which is the most common ingredient found in every kitchen, is considered to be the key taste enhancer in any type of dishes or cuisines. This natural mineral also has several health benefits which are: promoting weight loss, controlling blood sugar levels, etc. But did you know that salt helps in enhancing your beauty as well? Yes. Salt water, in particular, has several beauty benefits for both skin and hair.

You may use the natural sea salt water or your own mixture made at home by combining salt and water. Both benefits your skin and hair if used externally. The major reason behind this is that salt water contains minerals like calcium, potassium, silicon, sodium, etc., that benefit your skin and hair when used externally.

Now let us see how we can incorporate salt water in our beauty regime.

To Treat Acne

Yes. The healing properties of salt water help in treating acne and pimples both effectively and quickly. If you are someone who lives by the ocean or beach, consider yourself lucky. If you are not, then we'll give be giving you an alternative remedy.

All you need is 1 cup of water and 1 tbsp of sea salt. Mix the sea salt in water until it is diluted completely. Dip a cotton ball into this salt solution and apply it on the affected area. Let it dry and rinse it off with normal water. You can use this remedy at least once in a day for faster results.

To Heal Wounds And Cuts

The anti-inflammation properties of sea salt make the healing process faster and easier. Bathing in salt water helps to kill the bacteria and thus prevents irritation of the skin. It also improves the hydration on the skin thus helping in healing cuts and wounds.

Add a cup of sea salt into your bathtub filled with warm water. You can also add fragrance to your bath water by adding a few drops of lavender or any other essential oil of your choice.

As A Mouthwash

Bad breath is generally caused due to bacteria. Salt water helps in cleaning the mouth and prevents bad breath. Apart from this it also helps in soothing any kind of pain or irritation.

You can easily make a DIY mouthwash just by adding some salt to warm water. Mix the salt well and use this solution to swish around your mouth. Continue this for few seconds. Repeat if needed. If you prefer adding flavours to your mouthwash, you can add a few drops of peppermint oil.

As An Exfoliator

The rough texture of salt makes it suitable for exfoliation and is one of the best exfoliants for the skin. It helps in deeply cleansing the pores of the skin by removing the dead skin cells. This will further improve the blood circulation and brighten the tone of the skin.

Mix water and sea salt to make a not-too-thin paste and gently scrub this mixture all over your face in a circular motion and then rinse it off with normal water. You can also use this scrub on your body if you want. Finally, apply some moisturiser to prevent the skin from drying.

For Perfect Beach Waves

Taking a bath in the ocean or beach will give you those perfect bouncy curls that no other equipment like curlers or creams can give. This is because of Magnesium Sulfate. Magnesium sulfate, which is commonly called Epsom salt, can be used at home to wash your hair once in a while.