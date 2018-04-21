15 Effective Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dark Knees

Have you been longing to wear that cute dress of yours but not able to because of dark knees? Do dark knees make you feel conscious? Well, it certainly does; but don't you worry because we've got you covered, as in today's article, we have mentioned about 15 different ways in which you can use your homemade products to get rid of those dark knees.

But before we begin, let's see what causes dark knees, shall we? The skin around the knees and elbows is usually thicker and because of that, there's an absence of oil glands which, in turn, makes the skin dry.

So, if you do not follow a proper hygiene regimen, then the skin around the knees and elbows will become much darker.

There are various factors that can make the knees and elbows darker like frequent rubbing, genetic factors, overexposure to the sun, hormonal imbalance, dead skin buildup, increased melanin pigment, obesity, etc.

Sometimes, scrubbing with water and soap does not seem to make any difference at all. But there are ways where you can get rid of dark knees and get a healthy and glowing skin. So, the next time you see your knees and elbows getting dark, just follow these 15 homemade remedies that are sure to solve your problem. These are as follows:

1. Baking Soda:

Baking soda is one of the most effective remedies to treat dark knees. Baking soda is a natural scrub and it helps to get rid of the dead skin cells and gradually restores the skin colour.

What You'll Need:

• 1 tablespoon of baking soda.

• 1 tablespoon of milk.

Procedure:

• In a bowl, mix baking soda and milk and mix them until you get a smooth paste.

• Now, apply this paste on your knees and massage it in a circular motion for 2-3 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Repeat this process every alternate day for best result.

2. Mint And Lemon Juice:

Mint consists of various essential oils that are capable of removing off the dead skin cells around the dark knees. The oils present in it promote collagen in the body and help to maintain an even skin tone.

Lemon is an antioxidant and it has bleaching properties that help to get rid of the dead skin cells.

What You'll Need:

• A handful of mint leaves.

• Half a lemon.

Procedure:

• In a vessel, add one cup of water and a handful of mint leaves. Let it boil for 2-3 minutes.

• Now, add the juice of half lemon and mix well.

• Now, strain the solution and let it cool down.

• Soak a cotton ball in the solution and apply it on the dark knees.

• Leave the solution on for at least 20 minutes.

• Wash it off with warm water.

• Use this treatment 2 times every day for better result.

3. Sugar And Olive Oil:

Sugar granules help to exfoliate dead skin cells and restore the skin's natural colour.

The natural properties of olive oil make the skin smooth and soft and prevent the skin from drying.

What You'll Need:

• Sugar.

• Olive oil.

Procedure:

• Mix equal quantities of sugar and olive oil in a bowl and make it into a thick paste.

• Apply this paste on your knees and massage it in a circular motion for 5 minutes.

• Wash it off with warm water and a mild soap.

• Repeat this procedure one time in a week for a better result.

4. Lemon And Honey:

The exfoliating and bleaching properties of lemon help to make the skin regain its natural colour. It gently exfoliates the dead skin cells and makes the skin soft.

Honey is a natural humectant, which means it helps to preserve the moisture and keeps the skin moisturized and soft.

What You'll Need:

• 1 tablespoon of honey.

• 1 lemon.

Procedure:

• Take a bowl and add honey and squeezed lemon juice.

• Mix them properly until you get a smooth paste.

• Now, apply the paste directly on your knees and leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Wash it off with a normal water.

• Repeat this process three times in a week for a better result.

5. Gram Flour And Lemon:

The essential minerals, vitamins, proteins, etc., present in gram flour act as a good exfoliator for the skin, by removing the dead skin cells and blemishes. It also makes your knees look bright and soft.

What You'll Need:

• Gram flour.

• 1 lemon.

Procedure:

• In a bowl, add a handful of gram flour and squeeze one lemon in it. Make sure you make it into a thick paste.

• Apply the paste to your knees and massage it in a circular motion for 3-4 minutes.

• Wash it off with a mild soap and with normal water.

• Repeat this process one time in a week.

6. Cucumber:

The natural bleaching properties in cucumber help to lighten dark knees and keep your skin moisturized and soft. It also removes impurities from the outer layers of the skin and keeps the skin feeling fresh and clean.

What You'll Need:

• One cucumber.

Procedure:

• Cut cucumber into thick slices and rub them over your knees for at least 10 minutes.

• After that leave it for another 5 minutes.

• Rinse it off with normal water.

• Repeat this process every day.

7. Milk:

Milk contains lactic acid, which means it helps to reduce skin pigmentation, wards off dead skin cells and keeps the skin moisturized. This method works slower than other methods, but it's very effective.

What You'll Need:

• 1 cup of full-fat milk.

Procedure:

• Dip a cotton ball in a cup of full-fat milk and apply it on your knees.

• Let the skin absorb the milk completely.

• Repeat this process every day.

8. Shea Butter And Cocoa Butter:

Shea butter and cocoa butter are natural fats and are a good moisturizer for the skin. They help to soften the skin and also remove dead skin cells and dark spots on the knees.

What You'll Need:

• Shea butter and cocoa butter.

Procedure:

• Apply shea butter or cocoa butter directly on your knees before going to bed.

• Leave it on overnight.

• Repeat this every night for best result.

9. Aloe Vera:

Aloe vera is packed with beta-carotene, antioxidants, vitamin C, and E, all of which help to lighten dark knees and also keep the skin soft and moisturized.

What You'll Need:

• Fresh aloe vera leaf.

Procedure:

• Cut one aloe vera leaf and squeeze out the juice from it.

• Apply the fresh juice on your darkened knees.

• Now, leave the gel on your knees for about 30 minutes.

• Clean it with a mild soap.

• Repeat this process on time in a day for best result.

10. Coconut Oil:

Coconut oil contains vitamin E that helps to lighten the skin tone and also keeps the skin moisturized and hydrated. Coconut oil is also used to repair damaged and dark skin.

What You'll Need:

• Coconut oil.

Procedure:

• Apply coconut oil on your knees right after you take a bath.

• Now, massage the oil on your knees for 5 minutes.

• Repeat this process every day.

11. Yogurt And White Vinegar:

Like milk, yogurt also contains lactic acid that works as a natural bleaching agent and helps in skin lightening. It is also a great moisturizer. The acetic acid present in white vinegar helps to bleach dark skin.

What You'll Need:

• 1 teaspoon of plain yogurt.

• 1 teaspoon of white vinegar.

Procedure:

• In a cup, mix plain yogurt and white vinegar and make them into a smooth paste.

• Apply this paste on your darkened knees and let it dry.

• Wash it off with a mild soap.

• Do this every day for a few weeks.

12. Turmeric And Milk Cream:

Turmeric contains certain toning and bleaching properties that help to get rid of dark knees.

What You'll Need:

• Pinch of turmeric.

• 1 teaspoon of milk cream.

Procedure:

• In a cup, add a pinch of turmeric and one teaspoon of milk cream.

• Mix them well until you get a thick paste.

• Apply this paste on your knees and massage it for a few minutes.

• Let it dry and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

• Repeat this every day for better result.

13. Almond, Almond Shells And Fresh Cream:

Almonds are rich in antioxidants that help to lighten the skin and it is also a great exfoliator.

What You'll Need:

• A handful of almonds.

• Almond shells.

• 1 tablespoon of fresh cream.

Procedure:

• Add almonds in a blender and grind it until you get a powder. Do the same with its shells.

• Now, in a bowl, add 1 tablespoon of powdered almonds and 1 tablespoon of powdered almond shells.

• Mix them well with 1 tablespoon of fresh cream.

• Now, apply this paste on your knees and massage it in a circular motion for 10 minutes.

• Now, leave the scrub on your knees for 5 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water and apply a moisturizer.

14. Exfoliating Brush:

Exfoliating brush helps to remove the dead skin cells from your knee area and lighten your skin tone. It is an effective method but one should be careful while using it, as it can cause discomfort to the skin.

What You'll Need:

• Exfoliating brush.

Procedure:

• Dampen your knees and with the help of the exfoliator brush, scrub on the affected area.

• Make sure that you are gentle while scrubbing.

• You can do this every day until you get the desired result.

15. Sunscreen Lotions:

Sunscreen lotions protect the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun, which causes skin darkening.

What You'll Need:

• Sunscreen Lotion.

Procedure:

• Apply sunscreen on your knees. Apply it all over your body to prevent sun tanning.

• Make sure you apply sunscreen lotion 20 minutes before stepping out in the sun.

• Use this every day.