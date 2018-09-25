5 Must-know Beauty Secrets Of Bollywood Actresses

Have you ever wondered how your favourite Bollywood celebrities maintain their beauty and look gorgeous all the time? Do you also want that perfect skin and shiny hair? If you think that they only use expensive cosmetics and beauty products to maintain their beauty, you are wrong. They also rely on natural remedies for maintaining their beauty.
In this article, we'll reveal the beauty secrets used by our Bollywood actresses so that you too can use them to enhance your beauty.
Let us see the beauty secrets of 5 Indian cinema actresses for perfect skin and healthy hair.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka has always looked stunning at any event. She believes in natural remedies to take care of her skin rather than going for a ready-made product. Let us see a lip scrub that Priyanka uses to exfoliate her lips keep it naturally pink.
Recipe:
All you need for this lip scrub is a pinch of sea salt, a few drops of glycerine and a few drops of rose water. Mix all the three ingredients to make a scrub. Gently massage scrub this mixture on your lips and leave it on for a few minutes. Later rinse it off with normal water. Use this scrub regularly for soft and kissable lips.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The former Miss World believes in using natural and kitchen ingredients to make her skin flawless. Here's a pack that she uses regularly for a glowing skin.
Recipe:
Take 1 tbsp of gram flour (besan), a pinch of turmeric and a few drops of raw milk. Mix all the three ingredients well to make a smooth paste. Apply this paste on cleansed face and neck. Leave it on until it dries. Later wash it off with normal water.
Madhuri Dixit
One of the most graceful actresses in the Indian cinema, Madhuri Dixit has given us beauty goals. Let's us see what is the secret of her soft and shiny hair.
Recipe:
She uses a mix of hair oils to keep her mane strong and healthy. Mix equal amounts of olive oil and castor oil and gently warm the mixture. Apply this on your hair and scalp and gently massage in a circular motion. Leave it on for 30-45 minutes and later wash it with a mild sulfate-free shampoo.
Anushka Sharma
The fact that Anushka takes very good care of her skin is quite evident from the way she looks. She uses natural home-made masks regularly to pamper her skin.
Recipe:
In a clean bowl mix together neem powder, milk, yogurt and rose water. Blend it well enough to make a fine paste. Now apply this on your face as a mask and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Later wash it off using normal water.
Alia Bhatt
Right from the beginning, the 'Student Of The Year' girl has been pulling off every look that she has experimented. Alia also follows some natural beauty remedies that help in maintaining her perfect skin. She uses a pack regularly to detoxify the skin.
Recipe:
Take some dry neem leaves and blend them to make a fine powder. Add some tulsi leaves and again blend them with a few drops of water to make a paste. Apply this on your face. Let it stay for 20 minutes. Later rinse it off with normal water.
