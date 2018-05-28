Beauty Hacks Using Lemon

All of us know the health benefits of lemon. But did you know that apart from its health benefits, lemons can even help in enhancing your beauty? Yes, you just read that right! Lemons can be used in the form of masks and packs for enhancing our beauty.

Lemon can do wonders in solving several beauty related issues that we all face in common.

Lemons are packed with antioxidants and they contain some important minerals and other vitamins.

We all have some common beauty related problems like skin tan, blemishes, dry skin, dandruff, dark lips, etc. For all these you have an all-in-one solution and that is, lemon to try out. Isn't it great that you can solve many of your beauty issues with just one ingredient?

This article will help you to know all the beauty hacks using a simple ingredient, lemon. Here are some tips you can try at home. Make this magical ingredient a part of your beauty regime and you will notice the difference. So here we go!

For Blackhead

The antibacterial properties contained in lemon helps in getting rid of blackheads leaving the skin clear and soft. In a bowl, squeeze some fresh lemon juice. Add some water in to the lemon juice and stir them well. Dip a cotton ball in to the mixture and apply it on the affected area. Leave it on for a few minutes and scrub it off with your finger tips. Repeat this remedy twice a week for faster and better results.

For Strengthening Nails

Lemon is an excellent solution for brittle and weak nails. Also it helps to treat any discoloration of nails. All you have to do is mix some coconut oil and freshly squeezed lemon juice together in a bowl. Soak your nails in to this mixture and leave it on for 10 minutes. Use this remedy at least once in a week.

Skin Brightening

The vitamin C and citric acid properties contained in lemon helps in brightening the skin. It also contains antioxidants that helps in lightening the age spots. Just cut slice a lemon in to two halves. Rub a slice directly all over your face. Wait for 15 minutes and wash it of in lukewarm water. You can try this remedy at least twice a week for a bright and glowing skin.

As A Toner

Lemon can act as the best toner and a make up remover for acne prone skin. All you require is some fresh lemon juice, few drops of tea tree oil and some lukewarm water. Squeeze out some lemon juice in a bowl. Add a few drops of tea tree essential oil and mix well. Also add some lukewarm water in to the mixture. Your toner is ready. You can also use this as a make up remover to wipe off those stubborn makeup.

Helps In Teeth Whitening

Yes you read that right1 Lemon can also work as an excellent teeth whitening agent. Just mix together some baking soda and some freshly squeezed lemon juice to. Mix it together to make a paste. Now brush your teeth with this paste. Let the paste stay on for few minutes. Rinse it off quickly. Make sure that you do not keep the paste on for a long time since leaving it for a long time would effect the enamel.

For Pink Lips

The citrus extract from the lemon helps in removing the tan and it makes your lips look brighter. Honey nourishes your lips, keeping it soft and moisturized throughout. All you need for this home remedy is a few drops of honey and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Mix both the ingredients well and apply it on your lips. Leave it on for 1 hour and wipe it off with a wet cloth.

To Get Rid Of Dandruff

As already discussed lemon contains antiseptic and anti inflammatory properties that helps in getting rid of itchy and dry scalp in no time.

Cut half a lemon. Rub this on your scalp gently. Let it stay for 10-15 minutes. Wash it off with a mild shampoo. You can do this once in week to get rid of dandruff.

For Sun Burns

Yes, lemon can be a solution for sun burns and peeling skin. Mix together equal amounts of water and lemon juice. Apply this mixture on the affected area and leave it on for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes rinse it off in plain water. This will help you in getting rid of sun burns easily and effectively.

For Dry Skin

If you have a dry skin, this simple lemon face mask can help cure it. This can also be used as an anti-ageing mask.

Mix together 2-3 tbsp lemon juice and 1 tbsp sour cream and make a paste. Apply this paste on your neck and face and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water after 15 minutes. This mask will make your skin hydrated thus helping you to get rid of dry skin.