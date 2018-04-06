Eight Home Remedies Using Almond Oil For Beauty

Almond oil is one of the effective natural remedies for several beauty-related issues. This can be a solution for the skin, body and hair-related issues too.

It works the best, whether you have an oily, dry or even normal skin. It can be effective on all skin types. Almond oil can be either used on its own or mixed with other ingredients, for it to be more effective.

Almond oil is popularly used in creams, ointments, soaps, lotions and body scrubs. This is useful to treat many oily skin problems such as acne, skin infections, wrinkles and fine lines. It can give you moisturized and cleansed skin without any side effects.

In this article, let us explore certain beauty benefits of using almond oil. Also, let's take a look into some of the natural home remedies that we can make using almond oil for all the beauty-related problems we mostly face.

1. Cures Acne

Since almond oil helps in controlling excess oil by maintaining the pH balance, it helps to cure acne and acne scars.

For daily use, mix together 1 teaspoon of almond oil and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply this solution with a cotton pad on the affected area, every day, to reduce acne and scars.

2. Prevents Dry Skin

Dry skin is one of the major skin-related issues faced by a majority of us. There are several remedies to prevent dry skin, but almond oil is one of the best remedies that you can use in the form of a toner. It also makes the skin look youthful and fresh by maintaining it, since the oil contains antioxidants.

In a spray bottle, add 2 tablespoons of almond oil and 1 tablespoon of rose water. Shake it, in order to mix them well. Spray it on your face as a toner before applying the moisturizer. Use this every day for better results. You can also store this in the refrigerator.

3. Makes Lips Soft

Almond oil helps in giving an even tone to your lips, thus naturally brightening the colour of your lips. Generally, daily usage of almond oil will make your lips look soft and pink.

One method is to apply almond oil before you go to sleep every day. But if you want pink and luscious lips instantly, you can try the below-mentioned alternative.

Cut a few pieces of beetroot and dry it out in the sun. Grind the dried pieces to a powder form. Add a pinch of this powder to 1 tablespoon of almond oil. Apply this thick mixture on the lips and let it dry for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this once in a day.

4. Makeup Remover

Instead of investing on makeup removers, one easy and natural way to remove makeup is by using almond oil.

Dip a cotton ball in almond oil and gently wipe your face in order to remove the makeup. Repeat this step until you make sure that all of the makeup is removed from your face. You can use this every day, before going to bed. It will not only remove the makeup but also help in moisturizing your skin.

5. Cures Cracked Heels

Almond oil and rose water can be combined for healing cracked heels. Take an equal amount of almond oil and rose water. Rub this mixture on your feet every day before you go to bed. Rinse it off with lukewarm water the next day. Use this as needed.

6. Prevents Tanning

Tanning is the biggest skin-related issue, especially in the summer season. Let us take a look at a remedy using almond oil against the tanning of the skin.

Take 1 tablespoon of gram flour in a bowl, add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of almond oil to form a thick paste. Apply this mixture on the affected area. After 15 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water.

7. Goodbye To Frizzy Hair

Dry and damaged hair is always a nightmare for every woman. Here's a home remedy for this problem. Take some almond oil, depending on the length of your hair. Apply it on the scalp and hair and gently massage. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water. Do this once a week for attaining those silky smooth tresses.

8. Reduces Dark Circles

If you had a long day and have tired eyes, almond oil can be a rescue! Dip a cotton pad in chilled almond oil and apply it all over the delicate skin of the eyes. This will reduce the puffiness under your eyes and also help in getting rid of the dark circles.