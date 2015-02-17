18 Natural Remedies To Remove Dark Ring Around Mouth Body Care oi-Amrutha Nair

Many of us face the problem of uneven skin tone, especially on the face. It can be even more prominent when it appears on the areas around your mouth. This can occur either due to change in weather or due to the lack of proper moisturisation, as the area around the mouth is more prone to get dry quickly.

Now the question arises as to how to get rid of these. There are some natural remedies that you can rely on to get rid of these dark rings or pigmentation of skin around the mouth. These natural remedies can be easily prepared at home and applied whenever you have free time.

Let us have a look at what these remedies are and how to treat them.

1) Lemon And Honey

Honey is a natural humectant that helps in soothing the skin and keeping it moisturised. It also prevents the skin from wrinkles and maintains the pH balance of the skin.[1] Lemon has vitamin C that helps in treating hyperpigmentation.[2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp honey

How to do

In a bowl, add fresh lemon juice and raw honey.

Combine both the ingredients well.

Apply this around your mouth where you have dark skin.

Wait for 10-15 minutes.

Remove it using warm water and pat dry.

Repeat this once in a week for a few weeks.

2) Tomato Juice

Tomato is considered as one of the best natural bleaching ingredients that can help in removing pigmentation on the skin.

Ingredient

2-3 tsp of tomato juice

How to do

Cut a medium-sized tomato into two pieces.

Squeeze them to take out the fresh juice from it.

Apply this around your mouth and keep it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Apply this once in a day.

3) Potato

Potato works best in removing pigmentation on sensitive skin. The bleaching properties of potato help in removing the dark patches around the mouth.

Ingredient

1 potato

How to do

Take a medium-sized potato and slice it into two.

Take one and gently massage it in a circular motion on the patches around your mouth.

Wait for 20 minutes and wash it off with normal water.

Either you can use this once in a day or alternatively.

4) Oatmeal

Oatmeal possesses antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that make it effective to use it on the skin topically.[3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp oatmeal

½ cup milk

How to do

Take a clean bowl and add ½ cup of raw milk.

Add oatmeal into this and blend both the ingredients well enough to make a thick paste.

Apply this paste on the affected area.

Let it stay until it dries.

Scrub it gently with normal water to remove it.

Using this scrub at least twice a week could give you the desired results.

5) Almond Oil

Almond oil is infused with vitamin E that helps in improving the complexion of the skin.

Ingredient

A few drops of almond oil

How to do

Take some almond oil in your hands and start applying it on the affected area.

Using your fingertips massage in a circular motion.

Let it stay for about 20 minutes.

You can wash it off using lukewarm water.

Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week.

6) Milk Cream

The lactic acid in milk cream helps in removing the dead skin cells and maintaining a healthy skin.[4] This is best suitable to be applied on sensitive skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp milk cream

1 tsp curd

How to do

In a bowl, add milk cream and curd and mix.

Apply this mixture on the affected area.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Later rinse it off using normal water.

Apply this once in a week for a few weeks for desired results.

7) Green Peas Powder

Green peas powder helps in reducing the melanin release on the surface of the skin which will help in reducing the pigmentation eventually.

Ingredients

1 tbsp green peas powder

A few drops of raw milk

How to do

Mix together green peas powder and raw milk to make a paste.

Apply this paste on the areas where you have dark skin around the mouth.

You can leave this mixture on for about 15-20 minutes.

Later wash it off usingnormal water.

Use this remedy once in a week.

8) Olive Oil

Olive oil is rich in antioxidants that help in giving a healthy skin. Also, the anti-inflammatory properties treat any kind of inflammation on the skin.[5]

Ingredient

A few drops of olive oil

How to do

Take some virgin olive oil and apply it on the dark areas around your mouth.

Massage it in a circular motion with your fingertips for 2-3 minutes.

Let it stay further for about 20 minutes.

Use lukewarm water to rinse it off.

Do olive oil massage 1-2 times a week.

9) Egg Mask

Eggs are a great source of protein and will also help in nourishing and firming the skin. Application of egg will remove blackheads and whiteheads, also removing the dead skin cells that make the skin look dull.

Ingredient

1 egg

How to do

Separate the egg white and yolk.

Whisk the egg white to make it smooth.

Apply this on the affected area with a brush.

Wait for it to dry.

You can wash it off usingnormal water.

Follow this once in a week.

10) Lemon And Sugar

Lemon contains antioxidants that help in preventing the skin from any kind of damage. It is also a great ingredient for antiageing. Sugar is a natural exfoliator that will help in removing the dead skin cells and the pigmentation.

Ingredients

1 tbsp sugar

1-2 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Take a bowl and add granulated sugar into it.

Next, add a few drops of fresh lemon juice into the bowl and combine both the ingredients well.

Apply this on the affected area and gently scrub it for a few minutes.

Rinse the scrub with plain water.

Use this scrub once in a week for better results.

11) Gram Flour

Gram flour acts as a natural bleaching agent and helps in evening out the tone of the skin. It also acts as an exfoliator that removes the dead skin cells.

Ingredients

1 tbsp gram flour

A few drops of rose water

How to do

Make a paste by mixing together gram flour and rose water.

Apply this on the area around your mouth where you have dark skin.

Keep it on for 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off using normal water.

Repeat this 1-2 times a week.

12) Turmeric

Application of turmeric will help in treating hyperpigmentation and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.[6]

Ingredients

1 tsp turmeric

A few drops of rose water

How to do

Add turmeric in a bowl and add rose water enough to make a paste.

Apply this on the dark skin and leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

You can rinse it off later using lukewarm water.

Use this mask every day until you notice a difference.

13) Cucumber

Cucumber has astringent properties that will help in lightening the pigmentation on the skin.

Ingredients

Cucumber slices

How to do

Cut a medium-sized cucumber into small pieces.

Rub these slice over the affected area and wait for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

You can also grate the cucumber slices and take out the juice to apply it on your skin.

Follow this 1-2 times a week.

14) Coconut Oil

Dry skin is one of the causes of dark skin around the mouth. Coconut oil is considered to be a natural moisturiser that keeps the skin hydrated throughout.

Ingredients

1 tsp virgin coconut oil

How to do

Take some coconut oil in your hand and gently apply it on the area affected.

Massage it for a few minutes and leave it on for a few more minutes.

You can wipe it off later using a washcloth dipped in lukewarm water.

Use this remedy every day.

15) Orange Peel

You can use this remedy as a scrub that will help you to remove the dark patches around the mouth.

Ingredients

2 tsp orange peel powder

1-2 tbsp curd

How to do

Mix together orange peel powder and curd to make a smooth scrub.

Apply this on your face and gently scrub for about 3-5 minutes.

Let the scrub stay for another 5 minutes and finally rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this twice a week.

16) Rose Water And Glycerin

A rich source of antioxidants, rose water works effectively when topically used on the skin.[7] Glycerin has been widely used in cosmetics because it is considered as a natural humectant.[8] The combination helps in treating pigmentation and other skin issues.

Ingredients

1 tbsp rose water

1 tbsp glycerin

How to do

Mix together equal amount of rose water and glycerin.

Apply it over the dark skin around the mouth.

You can leave this mixture overnight and you can wash it off the next day morning.

Use this once in a week for a few weeks.

17) Sandalwood

Sandalwood is another effective ingredient that can treat pigmentation on the skin. It can either be used on its own or can be mixed with other ingredients for better results.

Ingredients

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

A pinch of turmeric powder

A few drops of rose water

How to do

Take a clean bowl and add sandalwood powder and turmeric powder.

Make a smooth paste by adding a few drops of rose water.

Apply a layer of this paste on the affected areas.

Wait for it to dry and you can rinse it off with cold water.

Apply this pack once in a week for best results.

18) Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera helps in maintaining the elasticity of the skin by helping in producing collagen. It acts as the best moisturiser that will help in keeping the skin hydrated.[9]

Ingredients

Aloe vera gel

How to do

Take some fresh aloe vera gel and apply it around your mouth where you have dark skin.

Leave it overnight so that your skin fully absorbs it.

The next day morning you can rinse it off using cold water.

Apply this every day.