Easy Ways To Lighten Dark Knees And Elbows

Dark knees and elbows are a common beauty concern that can cause embarrassment to a person having them. It can make women conscious in wearing short clothes or sleeveless tops. Dark knees and elbows are a product of accumulation of dead skin cells around the knee and elbow areas.

Some other reasons could be exposure to the sun, genetics, dry skin, being overweight, frequent rubbing (friction), increase in the melanin pigment and hormonal imbalances.

Knees and elbows tend to get dry because of the absence of oil glands. Therefore, these areas get dry easily and collect dirt and impurities that can be difficult to remove. You don't have to spend tons of money on skin treatments and lotions to treat dark knees and elbows.

It can be treated using home remedies. It is an inexpensive and easy way to get rid of dark knees and elbows. One can get rid of dark knees and elbows easily with the use of natural ingredients. Moisturising the knees and elbows regularly can help avoid the darkening. Dark knees can be combated using simple home remedies.

In this article, we at Boldsky will share with you some of the effective ways to lighten dark elbows and knees. Read on to know more about it.

Gram Flour And Yogurt

Yogurt is high in antioxidants and acts as a natural bleach and gram flour behaves as a natural exfoliator. Mix equal parts of gram flour and yogurt to make a thick paste and apply this paste on the elbows. Leave it on for about ten minutes and then wash it off with warm water and soap. Repeat this twice or thrice a week for a few days.

Potatoes

Potatoes also act as a wonderful remedy for dark skin on the elbows and knees. Simply cut small pieces of potatoes and mash it in with yogurt. Apply this on the elbows and leave it on for about twenty-five minutes. Then, wash it off. Do this remedy every alternate day for a few weeks and you will see astonishing results.

Coconut Oil

To soften rough skin, massage the affected areas with coconut oil, and then go for a warm shower. Do not apply soap, just pat dry. You can squeeze in a few drops of lemon juice too. Do this every day before going to bath and you will see the difference within a few weeks' time.

Turmeric

Turmeric has healing properties for the skin. The most popular option is to mix turmeric with milk that has high fat content. Apply this over the elbows for a few minutes and then wash it off with soap. Repeat this a few times in a week for optimum results.

Aloe Vera

It helps in maintaining an even skin tone and and repairs the dead skin cells caused by the exposure to the sun. In addition to this, aloe vera helps in keeping the skin hydrated and moisturized. Cut off the top green layers of the leaf, leaving behind the clear aloe gel. Apply this gel to the elbows and leave it on for a few minutes. Then, wash it off with plain warm water. You can try this every day for better results.

Sugar

You can also use sugar to lighten your knees and elbows and make your skin smooth. Sugar granules help in exfoliating the dead skin cells.

Mix together an equal amount of sugar and olive oil. Apply this on your knees and elbows and rub it in a circular motion. After 10 minutes, wash it off with a mild soap and water. Do this once every day for better and faster results.

Lemon

Lemon, being a natural bleaching agent, helps in keeping the skin even toned. Also, it contains vitamin C that helps to remove the dead skin cells, thus making the skin brighter.

Apply lemon juice on your elbows and knees and massage gently for a few minutes. Leave it on for about 20 minutes. Wash it off with warm water and apply a moisturizing lotion.

You can also extract the juice of 1 lemon and mix it with 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply it on the affected areas and leave it on for 20 minutes. Wash the mixture off with water.

Yogurt

Yogurt contains lactic acid that helps lighten the skin colour. It also cleanses and moisturizes the skin.

Mix 1 teaspoon each of plain yogurt and white vinegar to get a smooth paste. Apply it on the affected areas and let it dry. Rinse it off with warm water, pat dry and apply a moisturizer. Do this daily for a few weeks.

Papaya

Papaya has certain natural properties that not only help lighten the skin but also help in moisturizing it. This treatment is great for the thicker skin of the elbows. Cut the papaya into small pieces and then mash these pieces together, with just a teaspoon of water. Then, apply this mashed papaya on the elbows and leave it on for about ten minutes, before washing it off with plain water.

Milk

Using milk will not give you quick results but, in the long run, it will give you the desired result. With a swab of cotton, apply some milk on the darkened elbows. You can do it every day and make it a part of your daily routine.