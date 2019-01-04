Zodiac Signs The January 2019 Solar Eclipse Will Affect The Most

A solar eclipse is set to take place during the first week of January, and its effects will be seen on all the zodiac signs. Not just this, but there are more such events throughout the year with two solar and two lunar eclipses yet to come.

The first such celestial event, this partial solar eclipse, will take place in Capricorn and will be seen from places including China, Korea, Japan, North Pacific Ocean and the Aleutian Islands of Alaska. The event will happen between 4.08 am to 9.18 am on 6 January 2019. Here is the list of the zodiac signs most affected by the 6 January solar eclipse. Take a look.