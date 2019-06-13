ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Zodiac Signs Ranking: From Introvert To Extrovert

    By Nia

    People who understand astrology know the amount of influence it has on our personalities and even on our social behaviour. There are some zodiac signs which are timid and there are those who are extremely extroverts.

    We are listing the 12 zodiac signs ranking in order from introverted to extroverted. Check out the list.

    Array

    Virgo

    Virgo individuals are known to be the most introverted zodiac signs as they hate attracting unnecessary attention. These individuals are the best friends since they are great listeners and they do give the best advice when asked!

    Array

    Cancer

    Cancerians are known to take a little extra time to open up since they are shy and this is something that mostly comes from their insecurity. Even though they take a little time to open up, they are the most fun bunch of people to be around.

    Array

    Pisces

    Pisces individuals are known to think a lot about everything. One can define worrying to be their middle name since they worry so much.

    Array

    Capricorn

    Capricorns are known as real wallflowers. They are amongst the shyest of all zodiac signs. These individuals also hate negativity and any type of drama. They tend to stay away from meeting and talking to people most of the time.

    Array

    Scorpio

    It is a little difficult to understand Scorpio individuals as they can be a little shy and they find it difficult to open up to new people. They have a little pack with whom they are most comfortable with and do not like the crowd.

    Array

    Taurus

    Even though Taurus individuals come across as the shy people, they never stop speaking out their minds. Though they might not be outgoing they will always have a set of good friends who stick by them through their thick and thin.

    Array

    Aquarius

    Aquarians love to gossip and they can be called as ‘social butterflies' as well. These individuals are highly skilled in making people feel at home very easily.

    Array

    Sagittarius

    Sagittarians are known for their funny side. They are also the most adventurous amongst all the zodiac signs. They perfectly know how to have a good time even in sad moments.

    Array

    Libra

    Librans emit positive energy wherever they go. They are great in making conversations and keeping people engaged. People are easily drawn to them because of their charming nature.

    Array

    Aries

    People of this zodiac sign are known to be the definition of confidence. They seem to have a fiery spirit and they are also the life of a party.

    Array

    Gemini

    Gemini individuals are known to have dual personality. These individuals literally talk for two. They are also known to be the ultimate chatterboxes who love entertaining people.

    Array

    Leo

    Leo is known to be a people's person. Hence they are considered to be the most outgoing zodiac sign.

    More ZODIAC SIGNS News

    Read more about: zodiac signs
    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 10:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue