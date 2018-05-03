The Most Attractive Physical Features For Each Zodiac Sign Zodiac Signs oi-Syeda Farah Noor

We all have certain physical features that can attract many. But how many of us know that our attractive physical features are related to our zodiac signs?

Well, it is revealed that each zodiac sign has certain attractive physical features. These features are very prominent and accurate in the individuals of that sign.

Check out on the best physical feature of yours as per your zodiac sign!

Aries: March 21-April 19

You are known as the one with the most fire. Your most stunning and attractive physical feature is your eyebrows. Your eyebrows help in presenting your fierceness or your innocence. Your eyebrows reveal about your mood swings.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

You love to touch things and touching things on the most sensitive parts of your body brings in your best. Your lips are one of the most stunning body features that you possess.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Your best physical feature about your sign is your complexion. You need to keep your amazing complexion under good care. Often, it is noticed that individuals of this sign have cheeks that are rosy and clear, as long as they keep up looking young and healthy.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Your stomach is your best body feature. Your intuition and your desire to be compassionate for others lies in your stomach. It is something that has to be in great shape. The butterflies that you get when you are a little nervous keeps you sensitive and also the caring and loving side of yours alive.

Leo: Jul 23-Aug 23

Your hair is what defines your best physical body feature. This feature of yours represents your royalty. Every time you walk into a room, you tend to command attention and your hair grabs all the attention.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Your best feature is your skin as per your zodiac sign. You already know this because you love to take care of your skin. Though your hard work and methodical ways not only show in your work but with a clear smooth skin, you tend to get things done!

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

Your desire for harmony between yourself and others is important to you. Your best feature is your rear. Having a nice posterior helps you to reflect on how gentle and kind you are.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

Your "erogenous zones" are your best body features. You tend to know the power that you possess and this is something that you know how to wield it.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Your back is the body feature that is the best as per your zodiac sign. Wearing backless dresses or showing off and making people fall for you is something that you can do easily.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

The best physical feature of your zodiac sign is your legs! Be it either walking down the hall or towards the dance floor, you can make people fall in love with your legs.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

Your feet are your best physical feature according to your zodiac sign. You love to run with your feet and they naturally look beautiful. You tend to walk a lot in your mind with the worldly ideas of making earth a better place to live in.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Your eyes are the best outwardly feature that you have. Your eyes tend to look through the defenses of others, so you see deeper than just with their exterior. With your eyes, you are better equipped to love a damaged soul than anyone else.

So, do you love your best physical feature as per your zodiac sign? Let us know in the comment section below.