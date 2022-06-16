Just In
Venus Transit In Taurus On 18 June 2022: Impact Of Zodiac Signs And Remedies
Venus is said to be associated with beauty and love. This planet is named after a Roman Goddess and is said to be the second most auspicious planet after Jupiter. It is said to be the planet of love, romance, beauty and aesthetics. This planet is said to enable the nature of appreciation and look beautiful in every wonderful creation of God.
Venus transit in Taurus will occur at 08:06 am on 18 June 2022. After this transit, Venus will enter Gemini. This transit will prove to be useful for people who will delve deep into the spiritual areas. Intellect and logical reasoning are something that people will develop during this phase. Love and wealth will conquer you. So let us understand more about how this transit will impact all the 12 zodiac signs and what are the remedies to overcome the challenges.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
There will be peace and understanding in your family and everyone will be cooperative. Your family will receive some good news. Businessmen will reap profits. They may also deal with new projects and crack new business deals. There will be some auspicious events hosted in your family. People who are married will receive support from their in-laws as well.
Remedy: You may worship Goddess Lakshmi on Fridays and light a ghee diya in the temple.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
This phase will be important for you and it will enhance your personality and polish it further. For people who are married, this transit is going to be lucky for them. Love will be in the air. You may be suffering from emotional stress during this time, but you need to be calm. In case there are some chronic health issues, it will end as well.
Remedy: You have to wear pearls in a proper manner to be happy.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
You will spend a lot of money buying luxury items and making your life as attractive as possible. Be careful while doing so else you will be in financial trouble. You need to take good care of your health. Your spouse's health may deteriorate, so be careful. There will be several minor problems that you will have to deal with. If you are planning to go abroad, the time will be favourable for you.
Remedy: You need to worship Goddess Lakshmi and Vishnu regularly.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
There will be an increment and you may even get promoted at your workplace. If your money is stalled then you will get them back. Time will be favourable in your case. There will be an immense success at your workplace. If you are planning to invest in a market, now is the right time. Love will be in the air. You need to think about your finances carefully.
Remedy: Offer Kheer to Goddess Lakshmi every Friday, and distribute that Kheer as Prasad among all the family members.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Working professionals will get a promotion and therefore, they need to focus more on their work. Your health will be fine. There will be an ambience of peace and happiness among family members. Your relationship with your father will be good and luck will support you. Your relationship with your father will improve.
Remedy: You may offer raisins to Goddess Lakshmi on Friday.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
You will gain name and fame during this time and travel is on the cards. This will prove to be beneficial for you. You and your spouse will be compatible. Your relationship with your family members will be strong. You will be inclined towards spiritual activities. Your financial condition will be good.
Remedy: You may worship the Shivlings and go to the temple every morning and offer water to the Shivlinga.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
You will have favourable time during this period but there will be both positive and negative events. Talking about your health, there can be slight issues, but do not ignore it. If you are married, love will blossom and it will make your relationship will be stronger. You may also be inclined towards religious activities. Travel is on the cards.
Remedy: You may chant the Mantras of Goddess Lakshmi regularly.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
You will enjoy marital happiness during this time. If you are in a love relationship with someone, then your relationship will get stronger at this time. On the other hand, the people who are worthy of marriage or want to get married, during this transit, your relationship is also likely to be confirmed somewhere. Travel is on the cards. You may also spend money on a marriage ceremony.
Remedy: You may feed green fodder to cows regularly.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
You may face a financial crisis if you take a loan. Do not spend unnecessarily on things, especially on luxury items. There will be many challenges in your love life. It is better not to engage in any kind of argument. Be careful about your health, it is better to consume fresh food. You need to be careful from the start. Students who are appearing for exams will also succeed.
Remedy: You may worship Lord Ganesha and offer him Ladoos.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
You will be very compatible with your life partner and there will be love. You will be able to make them happy. You will find success in education and meet your career goals. Your name and face will increase in society. People who are married may feel like expanding their family. Students will perform well.
Remedy: Wearing a diamond ring according to the law will be auspicious for you. Apart from this, you can also wear a silver ring.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
You may buy a house or a vehicle around this time and that will demand a lot of investment. Be careful about your father's health as there can be some issues. At your workplace, you will perform well and therefore, your colleagues will praise you. Further, you may also get an increment, and also promotion.
Remedy: You may offer white flowers to Goddess Lakshmi every Friday.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
People who are associated with a creative background will have a lot of benefits. Your communication skills will be very high. You will have a good lifestyle. You will get good recognition in the society. You may get the full support of your brothers and sisters. Your parents may suffer from some health issues from the very beginning.
Remedy: You may perform the aarti of Goddess Lakshmi on Friday and offer Kheer as Prasad to Her.
