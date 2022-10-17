Venus Transit In Libra On 18 October 2022 Effects And Remedies On 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will gain from your field of expertise, additional income through an upgrade in your position. As a result, a king-size ego may develop and harm your relationships with your colleagues. Respecting women colleagues will not only uplift your image but also ensures that they are getting the treatment they deserve. Your diet might be the main reason behind your several health afflictions including kidneys and vision impairments. Married couples may experience certain changes in their temperament. Choose the evening time to settle any differences of opinion with your spouse as it solves your marital conflicts. You can think of going on a date, or visiting some remote location to rekindle your interest in each other. If you are unmarried, meeting that special someone may give you ideas about entering matrimony with them. Remedy: Offer white sandalwood during the worship of Goddess Durga on Friday.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Old chronic health issues may crop up and they may need expert medical intervention. Always be prudent with respect to diet choices. Keep a steady focus on work at the workplace; otherwise, your opponents will make efforts to slander your name and reputation. Financial difficulties in marriage will bog you at every step, As a result, you will be forced to borrow or loan from someone. If you are feeling financially insecure, it is best not to undertake any journey anywhere. Expenditure will be soaring and income will not match the spending. Chalk out a wise budget plan which you will stick to and spend money within your means. Remedy: Donating warm clothes to the poor and needy will come back with manifold benefits.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Career will experience a Midas touch this time. Foes at work will turn into friends. Your boss, if she is a woman, can easily be convinced to your point of view. As your health improves, you can breathe more freely. Overseas education aspirants receive good news but must not relinquish their efforts to reach their goal, An added element of romance to your relationship will enliven your life and spirits. Your spouse will do you proud due to their achievements. You have plenty of opportunities to make your dreams come true. Firstly, financial stability is achieved by earning well. Secondly, you will retrieve the money that was stuck somewhere. Go ahead and splurge on your favourite items. Some may also buy vehicles. Remedy: To strengthen the planet Venus, chant the mantra "Om Shukrai Namah".

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Pending tasks will be accomplished ahead of schedule. Avoid conflicts at work as things may worsen with time. You will generally be in a good mood due to gains on the financial front, This will be a prosperous time when many of you will be on a purchasing spree that will fulfil your dreams. If you are dreaming about a new home or a vehicle, this is the time you should purchase them. You will also consider purchasing luxury items for your home. Your home will be a picture of peace and your friend circle will widen much to your happiness. Your confidence will be doubled as welcome changes in your personality will bring in the desired benefits. Remedy: Offering water to Shivling every morning and applying white sandalwood tilak would expedite your good luck.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your productivity at the workplace will be boosted due to your self-confidence and the way you work and conduct yourself. You will easily outwit your opponents and turn them into your die-hard friends. Religion will hold its sway on you and religious activities will be an important part of your social calendar. Your younger siblings will shine in their field of expertise. Your income will receive a boost through profitable investment or insurance plans. Your job shift plans will meet with success as you will paid better salary in your new job. You will enjoy an upgraded status in society. People may seek your advice on important matters. Spending quality time with your friends will be a priority for now. Artists will find this a good time to enhance their talents and capabilities. Take care of yourself in all possible ways. Remedy: Feeding fodder to cows on every Friday will prove auspicious.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Certain changes in the financial scenario are expected. Income from additional sources will alleviate financial crisis. Invest nominally in various channels. An auspicious event is on the cards, at home. This will be a godsend opportunity to meet those with whom you have been out of touch for a long time, Your social image will be an enhanced and personality, respected. Court verdicts will be in your favour. You will be helped in your efforts by a government official. But avoid flouting the rules of law or you will have increased problems to contend with. Your ability for speech with assistance will wow others at work. Driving mishaps are likely to happen and hence be wary of when you are outdoors. Remedy: You must worship Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati and offer them, white sweets.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You can sense some positive changes sweeping into your life, due to this planetary transit. Although you are a fine gourmet, resist your temptation to overeat.

You will train your personality to correct errors that existed so far. This will certainly help you to make profit from various means. Watch out for opposition from people around you in this context. Due to Venusian influence on you, your sensual side will be awakened and hence it requires self-control. Married couples find the planets oscillating in their favour. If you are single and eligible. You will find a match for yourself. But seek the able assistance of your family members here. Healthwise, the scene is pink and rosy. Those in business will rake in profits. It is your huge ego that comes in the way of your happiness. Relinquish it and try to be without stress. Remedy: Charitable deeds in a temple will increase your punya quotient.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Married couples will see an improvement in their romantic relationship and mutual support in all matters. You will live a comfortable life, however. Check your carnal instincts and keep them leashed. At work, you will be feeling energetic and involved. Be cautious while working so as to avert any mishap. Partnership businesses will flourish with an opportunity arriving from the overseas. Some may even travel long distance places during this time.

You will be able to enhance your income in your financial life. However, you may experience some tension as a result of the increase in your spending. It's likely that changing your attire to better your lifestyle will result in these costs. A large portion of your earnings will be spent on medical ailments. Your spouse might also be having health related ailments to be taken care of. Remedy: You must donate kheer to young girls every Friday to enhance your luck.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The highlight of this period is the financial benefit you will be having. You will be seen spending time and sharing happy memories with your family as prosperity sails in to your life at this time. Material luxuries and peace of mind will characterize your being. Your emotional support mainly comes from your partner. If you are married, your bond with your child will be cemented for good. Your equation with your life partner will also be something you will treasure for days to come. Single people born under this sign, will succeed in meeting the special someone, and finally tying the marital knot with them in the future. Remedy: Regular chanting of Shree Sukta will greatly aid you.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will be a proud parent as your children will progress far ahead in their field. Generation gap will come in the way of you and your partner while making certain decisions. You will sharpen your wits and that will help you perform better at work about which you will not be fully satisfied. You may even contemplate a job switch, but avoid deciding in haste. Creature comforts will keep your domestic atmosphere peaceful. Festivities at home will keep you busy. Some of you may purchase a home or vehicle this time and they will be helped in their decision by their mothers. There can be some strife in the cases of couple who are in love. Remove the stress out of your life by practicing yoga and meditation. Remedy: Goddess Durga should be worshipped sincerely.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Those intending overseas travel or a long-distance journey can do so this time. This will prove very profitable to you as well. Financially and socially, you will soar higher and higher. Religious activities will keep you busy at home. Domestic peace will prevail. Mother will be unduly affectionate this time and will accompany your next shopping expedition.. With a female colleague supporting you at work this time, you will achieve success. Maintain a work-life balance at home. Your health will be in a good shape due to your courage and poise. Overspending may cause some uneasiness. Hence stick to a proper budget plan and act accordingly. Remedy: Chanting the mantra "Om Dram Drim Draum Sah Shukraya Namah" will come to your rescue during trouble.