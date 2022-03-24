Venus Transit In Aquarius On 31 March 2022: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will flourish financially and there will be new sources of earning. You will make useful contacts during this period. If you want to achieve your dreams go for it because you will get positive results. If you are married, you will spend some quality time with your family and spouse. Love will be in the air and your family members will also support you. Remedy- You need to worship Goddess Saraswati and offer her white flowers on Friday.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will be able to achieve your desired goals professionally. There will be some productive changes in your life. However, some working professionals will face some job insecurities and they may even get transferred from their current position. Businessmen will face some productivity issues. Your family members will support you during this time. You need to take care of your health as there will be some concerns. Remedy- You may donate white clothes to needy girls on Friday.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will work hard and get appreciation for that. You will build a good reputation at your office because of this. If you are a business owner, you will benefit from a female business partner. People who are engaged in travel and tourism industry will do fine during this time. The time is auspicious for people who are planning for studies abroad. If you are planning for higher studies, there will be success. Due to spiritual inclination, you will plan a trip. You will also get married to the love of your life. Remedy- You need to apply white sandalwood tilak on your forehead everyday.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Do not make any investment into a long term project as you will incur losses. People who have soft speaking skills will get your attention. You will acquire a lot of wealth due some ancestral property. Students who are appearing for their exams will get good results. Their concentration power will increase during this time. You may acquire a lot of wealth from some sources. You may face some troubles with your siblings and friends. Remedy- You need to donate milk on Mondays and Fridays.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Business owners will see a rise in potential clients and projects will also increase. Your relationship with your partner will also reach new heights. Your travel is on the cards. Talking about your personal life, there will be love and trust between you and your life partner. There is romance and passion in your work. People who are single, they may find their perfect match. People in the creative field will also get success. Remedy- You need to feed cows regularly as it will bring good results.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will come across new opportunities during this time and achieve new milestones in your career. All your wishes will be fulfilled. There will be some expenditures in the house. Freshers who are looking for jobs, their luck will favour them. You may get into arguments with your family members. You may buy a new property or vehicle during this time but you need to spend money wisely. Take care of your health, as you may face some injuries. Remedy- You need to apply perfume preferably with sandalwood fragrance before leaving your house.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your love life will be a bit unstable and you will miss the bonding with your partner. There will be too much emotions and you will be going through. The time is favourable for people who want to run new ventures. Your creative ideas will flow constantly and that will reflect in your work. You will get a chance to earn more and your financial condition will improve. Your students will get admission in their desired schools and colleges and they will get desired results. Remedy- You need serve a meal to blind people especially on Fridays.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You may suffer from some health related issues especially if you have high blood pressure or cholestrol. The time will be auspicious for students who are about to pursue higher studies. People who are in real estate will earn well and make profits. On the personal front, love will be in the air and the romance between you and your partner will grow. Your mother may face some health related issues. There may be a social event at your place. Remedy- You need to offer milk, rice and sugar to Goddess Parvati on Monday and Friday.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You need to work hard, if you want to achieve your goals. Government employees may get a job transfer. You may earn some travel packages during this time. You will concentrate on your hobbies and your creative ideas will flow. You will get desired results. You will appreciate your work, and there can be possibility of transfer. Businessmen can invest in new ventures. People who are working in MNCs will get good results. Remedy - You may donate white sweets to young girls.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Business owners will reap profits and therefore will be new deals. At your workplace, you may get increment or incentives because of your hardwork. You will get the complete support of your family members and spend quality time with them. If you are planning for a child, now is the good time. There will be joy and comfort in your personal life. You may buy luxurious product for your home. On the personal front, everything will work in your favour. Remedy- You may wear a rose quartz in your hand or around your neck.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Businessowners will have favourable results. People who are employed, their seniors will support them. You may invest in stock market as it will yield profit. People around you will be very fond of your personality. You mother may give you some gifts. You will be religiously inclined during this time. Your health will be good and you will be stress free and highly optimistic. Remedy- You may wear a good quality Opal in silver in your ring finger.