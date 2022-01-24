Venus Direct in Sagittarius On 29 January 2022: Know Its Impact On All The 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This time will be auspicious for you and your luck will also favour you. You will be successful in all your endeavours. Businessmen can avail good profits. Businessmen will reap good profits during this phase. You may have an inclination towards religious activities during this time. You will also get the support of your siblings. Trust between you and your life partner will make your relationship strong. Remedy: You may offer Kheer to Goddess Lakshmi.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will get mixed results during this time. Talking about health, if you are suffering from any disease then it will accelerate. A short trip is on the cards will be auspicious for you. You need to be a little careful during this time. You are advised to eat only home cooked foods and avoid eating junk food as much as possible. Staying fit is essential for you. Remedy: You may go to a nearby temple and light a ghee lamp regularly.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Luck will work in your favour. You will get good results in terms of your relationships. Single people may even get married during this time. You will be compatible with your life partner during this time. You need to avoid any kind of dispute with your partner. You need to stop letting any negative thoughts affect you during this time. Take care of your health. Remedy: You may worship Lord Ganesha regularly and offer him laddoos.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Businessmen will reap good profits as the time is auspicious for you. Luck will be also in your favour. If students put effort, they will understand even the most difficult subjects. You will receive financial benefits and you wil acquire wealth around this time as well. You will be able to make it through this life with some mild challenges. Remedy: You may offer rice Kheer to Lord Shiva.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Employed people will make progress at the workplace. If you are involved in a business with your partner, your relationship with them will improve. Students who are appearing for government jobs will get desired results. You will get success due to your hard work. Good opportunities will come your way if you are looking for a new job. Remedy: You may soak some rice in water in a copper vesseland put them in the Sun regularly.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will be surrounded by comfort and luxury during this time and your luck will also support you. However, you need to make all the financial decisions carefully. You may also be thinking of getting a new house or vehicle and therefore, your expenses will increase therefore, you need to keep track of your budget. You will also progress in the new avenues and acquire wealth. Remedy: You may need to offer raisins to Goddess Lakshmi by visiting any temple.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October During this time you need to take special care of your health. In such a situation, eat only home-cooked food as far as possible and avoid fried food items. Avoid travelling during this time. Your enemies will constantly try to dominate you. You need to work hard during this period and you will get desired results. Long-distance travel will not be easy for you, so it is better to avoid it. Remedy: You may offer gifts to small girls.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your stalled money will be recovered during this time and all your financial problems will be solved. You need to keep a track of your expenses and prepare a budget for all your needs. This time is auspicious for people who want to get married. This time your relationship with your spouse may get affected, therefore, you need to keep calm. Take care of your health. Remedy: You may have to always carry a red coloured handkerchief in your purse or pocket.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will get favourable results during this time. You may have insufficient funds due to which you may face problems. For people who are ill, their health problems will heal during this time. You will receive some good news related to your family. You may also acquire ancestral property. You may also meet an old friend during this time which will make you happy. Remedy: You may donate green things and regularly offer green Durva grass to Ganesh ji.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will get success in your field of work. Businessmen will get new opportunities and they will thrive. You need to be careful about your enemies as they may create obstacles at your workplace. They will try to dominate you but will not succeed. You will get some auspicious results in your love life. This time is going to be favourable for you if you want to get married. Remedy: You may worship Maa Katyayani regularly and chant her mantras as per law.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will have all kinds of material comfort during this time. Do not invest the money as it may end up in huge financial loss. You will like working in your office and it will be a favourable time for you. Some spiritual events will happen at your home. If you are in a relationship, it will blossom. Also, a family member will bring happiness in your life. Remedy: You may take a bath daily by adding black sesame seeds in water.