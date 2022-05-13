Sun Transit in Taurus On 15 May Effects On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This period will bring some changes. While doing conversations, you will be extremely straightforward. There will be a lack of support from your family members. Your parents will feel proud of their children. If you have hobbies, then try to monetize them. There will be conflicts with your team members at your workplace. Remedy: You offer Arghya to the Sun by filling water in a copper vessel, and adding a pinch of kumkum and sugar to it. Offer this water to the rising Sun while chanting Surya Mantra.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your time will be favourable for the students who are preparing for competitive examinations. Businessmen will start new ventures. You need to take care of your health else there can be headaches. You will combat well through all challenges. There will be new job opportunities so you may opt for a job change. Remedy: You drink water from a copper vessel upon waking up in the morning. Worship Lord Sun and Chant Gayatri Mantra 108 times a day.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will not feel energetic during this time. There will be some misunderstandings with your friends. Travel is on the cards, therefore you can explore new places. They can be allergies during this time. To enhance your finances, you need to strategize and plan accordingly. There is a possibility of a job change, please take the opportunity.



Remedy: You need to fill a copper vessel with water at night and keep it on your head side. Throw this water outside your house in the morning.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will socialise during this period and spend quality time with your family and friends. You can make some good friends and invite them to your place. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Talking about your workplace, there will be cooperation from your colleagues and this will earn you appreciation from your bosses.



Remedy: You need to recite Aditya Hridya Stotra and worship Lord Sun, especially during the Sunrise.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This phase will bring stability to your career. Talking about your personal life, people will have high expectations from you. The ambience of your home may not be too comfortable. Your mother may suffer from some health issues. If you are planning to look for a new job opportunity. Businessmen will make good contacts with you.



Remedy: You may wear a red tourmaline bracelet or a ring on the ring finger of the working hand.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You may be spiritually inclined during this period and may travel to places that have religious significance. You may have some issues with your father. You need to donate something to the needy in order to show respect to your ancestors. People around you will respect you a lot because of your actions. Students who are planning for foreign studies will excel. Remedy: You may feed wheat bread and Jaggery to Cows, especially on Sundays and chant the Gayatri Mantra 108 times regularly.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There will be a lot of financial burden on you and it will be a stressful time for you. You will have a good relationship with your friends. A lot of secrets will be shared during this time. There will be a lot of transition in your life. People who are doing research will have a favourable time. Your health may not be fine during this time. There will be a lot of body aches that you have to go through. Remedy: You need to worship lord Narayan and chant' Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya' 108 times daily.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You may not be calm during this time and this can create problems for you at different levels. People who are single may find some good matches which can even end up in marriages. Talking about your business, your partner will avoid having conversations with you. Talking about your health, there can be a lot of issues. This period will be auspicious in terms of finances. Remedy: You may apply kumkum tilak on your forehead and tie a Molli or red sacred thread on your working hand by wrapping it six times around your wrist.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will be inclined towards your personal fitness. You will be dealing with your opponents quite well and not let them sabotage you. The time will be favourable for students who are appearing for competitive exams. Your health will be fine and will also you will recover from your previous diseases. Working professionals may get a promotion as well. Remedy: You may put a pinch of Kumkum or red sandalwood powder in your bathing water daily for bringing abundance in your life.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be some instability with your finances and therefore making any major investments is not advised. You may suffer from some health-related issues during this time. Time is favourable when you will invest in your hobbies. Pregnant women need to take care of themselves. At the workplace, your relationship with your boss may not be very cordial. Remedy: You may offer water to the rising sun every day and respect your father.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February People who are single will get a life partner with the help of their family. Students will do well who are applying for studies abroad. You can also learn a new language. You need to take care of your health. Talking about your workplace, the ambience will not that great. For people who are loving family business, time will be favourable. Your spouse will be very demanding when it comes to handling household responsibilities. Remedy: You need to donate Jaggery at the temple on Sunday and practise a morning ritual by walking up at sunrise and starting the day with Pranayam.