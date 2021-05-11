Sun Transit In Taurus 2021: How It Will Affect Different Zodiac Signs

Aries For people belonging to the Aries moon sign, the transit will take place through the second house of their horoscope. The transit is most likely to bring some financial gains for these natives. There will be an increased flow of income for these natives. However, there could be times when these natives may go through some challenges in their daily life. These natives must think twice before speaking anything as they may upset their family members. For married natives, this is going to be a great time. Some natives may get married during this time. Some natives may have some disagreements with their seniors but will also find some new and profitable opportunities during this time. For students, this transit is going to be a favourable one. At times, these natives may face some minor health issues which may cause a bit of mental stress to them. They are advised to take better care of themselves.

Taurus For people belonging to this zodiac sign, the transit will take place in the first house of their horoscope. The transit will strengthen you and enable you to solve problems going on in your life. But for that you need to keep your ego stay at bay. During this time, your expenses may increase considerably. But you need to keep monitoring your spending habit. You need to watch what you speak, otherwise this may lead to a conflict with your partner. Those who are career oriented will make efforts to secure a job and need to work hard to secure their position at their workplace. Your future prospects seem to be quite encouraging during this transit. Those who are into business will be generating huge profits during the entire transit period. The natives may suffer from ailments related to eyes, heart or stomach. In order to keep illness away, it is advisable to take part in physical activity and workout.

Gemini For natives belonging to the Gemini Moon Sign, transit will take place in the twelfth house of their horoscope. During the entire transit, you are advised not to spend unnecessarily. You need to save money for future needs. You may not gain as per your wish during the entire transit. However, you will be able to handle your expenses comfortably and this will really make you feel better. During the transit, you will be developing some foreign-based connections at your workplace. You will be getting enough opportunities to show your talent during the entire transit. Those who are into business will need to refrain from spending too much money. In fact, they need to save money for expanding their business. During this transit, your love life will improve and you will do things to spend more and more time with your partner. You will also look for ways to spend time with your friends and family members.

Cancer People belonging to this sign, will host the transit in the eleventh house of their horoscope. During this transit, your wishes and desires will get fulfilled. It is important that you invest in the right manner during this transit. This way then you will be gaining huge profits during the entire transit period. You may also get benefited from the government sectors. Your seniors may support you during the transit. Hence this will also increase your reputation. At times, some problems may arise in your love life. If not handled properly, your relationship with your partner may turn a bit sour. This can lead to severe problems in your relationship. Therefore, you need to take the initiative of having a proper communication with your partner to make sure that your bond doesn't suffer. Some students may face difficulties in their studies. They are advised to pay more and more attention to their studies. During this transit, you will become healthier as your immune system will work perfectly.

Leo For people belonging to the Leo Moon sign, the transit will take place in the tenth house of their horoscope. The natives of this sign are likely to receive promotions at their workplace. They may progress in a significant manner. These natives will also work towards strengthening the relationship with their seniors. Those who are into business, especially dealing with government institutions will be able to earn huge profits during this transit. The enemies of these natives may stay at a bay but would still try their best to take a toll on the natives. However, the natives will be enjoying high spirits and confidence which will help them in outshining their enemies. The environment in the family of these natives will be quite jolly and full of positivity and happiness. The natives will enjoy high honour and status during this transit. Healthwise, you will stay fit, provided you workout and take part in physical activity.

Virgo The people belonging to this zodiac sign will host the transit in the ninth house of their horoscope. Natives who are into business will earn huge profits during this transit. During this time, you will be taking part in some spiritual activities too. In terms of finance, this phase will be average for you. This is because you may not have any major financial gains during this period. Those who are into jobs will find themselves extremely comfortable at their workplace. They will be meeting new people and forming good connections with them. During this phase, your equation with your father may get sour. However, you may worry a lot about your father's health. Your near and dear ones will extend their support to you. Healthwise, you may feel unwell for a few days.

Libra For people born under the effect of this sign, the transit will take place in the eighth house of their horoscope. The house represents research, science, transformations, gains and sudden losses. You may suffer minor skin problems along with can also get viral infections and sexual problems. You need to take better care of yourself during this transit. You may miss out on some good opportunities to earn money. There may not be any financial gains during this transit. However, you may earn some benefits from your inherited and ancestral property. In addition to this, joint ventures and shared finances may also help you. Your spouse/partner will support you thoroughly during this transit. You are advised to keep a check on your speech else your equations with people around you may get sour. For married natives, this is going to be a great time. You may be troubled by some hidden enemies and therefore, you are strictly advised to stay away from any kind of possible disputes.

Scorpio Those who belong to this moon sign, the transit will take place in the seventh house of their horoscope. For those, who don't know the seventh house of Scorpio moon sign represents marriage, trade and partnership. Businessmen can expect huge profits during this transit. The transit in the seventh house of these natives will bring harmony and peace in their marital life. However, these natives need to keep their ego aside else this may lead to severe problems. These natives may have some disagreement with their clients or seniors at their workplace. So it is advisable that the natives remain calm and cool as much as possible. Gain and profits are on the cards for these natives. Financially, they will be in a better condition. Their expenses will also be stabilised. On the health front, these natives may feel a bit irritated and weak. They may also have slight fever. They are advised to take proper rest.

Sagittarius Those who were born under the effect of this sign will host the Sun transit in Taurus in the sixth house of their horoscope. The house represents debts, daily wages and enemies. Your enemies and opponents may not try to harm you during this phase. You will be able to win over them. Students preparing and appearing in the competitive exams will be gaining good marks during this transit. Those who are into business will be earning huge profits during this transit. Those who are doing jobs will be able to secure their position by working hard and putting more and more effort into whatever they do. On the financial front, these natives are less likely to earn huge profits. Luck and fortune will favour these people. However, natives need to practice self-control else they may have to go through a hard time as their enemies will try their best to bring them down. On the relationship front, these natives may face difficulties in their relationship. On the health front, they may feel a bit low and irritated. This could be because of acidic reflux in their body.

Capricorn People born under the effect of this sign will host the transit in the fifth house of their horoscope. Those who don't know the house represents romance, children, love and education. For people belonging to this sign, the transit may bring some problems related to the physical health of their children. Students need to work harder to achieve their goals. In terms of finance, natives need to save their money for future needs. They also need to work on practicing self-control and keeping themselves calm in adverse situations. The married lives of some of the natives will remain good and their social status may increase during this phase. Some of the natives have higher education on their cards. They may invest their time in learning something new as this will enhance their knowledge and prove extremely beneficial in the long run. On the health front, these natives may face some illnesses that may not long for many days.

Aquarius For the Aquarius Moon sign, the Sun is the lord of your seventh house and is transiting in the fourth house of home, immovable assets and mother. During this period, it is advised for you to be attentive about the mystic matters as there may be some friction between the family members regarding domestic needs. You may also feel lack of contentment at home. Professionally, profit from business and partnership is possible as your luck will support you and your work will be appreciated. Natives in jobs might get professional elevation as well and you might be able to get some breakthrough in some activity/project and become an early performer. Have patience while dealing with your mother in a home related affair. In case you face a property related issue, then it would be wise not to finalise anything at this point of time. Health wise, this period is going to be average for you and therefore it is advised for you to practise Yoga and meditation.