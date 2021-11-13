Sun Transit in Scorpio On 16 November 2021 Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Stay away from gossips or get involved in defaming anyone. Take care of your finances, and do not decline due to erratic expenses. You need to take care of your diet and practice meditation. You are advised to take your health seriously. People who are in government jobs are advised to stay strong. Remedy: You have to worship Lord Sun every day

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This time is favourable for employed women. Your personal life will be full of love. You may buy a vehicle around this time. If you plan for a spiritual tour, you will get the benefits. You need to pay attention to your spouse's health. During this time, your children will be very demanding. Time is also favourable for men who want to get married. Remedy: Recite Gayatri Mantra.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are in the government sector, then you will achieve tremendous success. Professionally you will achieve success and good profits. You need to stay down to earth. If you have planned to buy a new house or a vehicle, then your desire will be fulfilled. You can opt for white colour during this period. You may rise in status as well, and there can be a promotion also. Remedy: You have to recite Aditya Hridyam Stotram

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You and your partner will spend some quality time with each other. You need to spend some quality time with your loved ones. It is important that you have a proper conversation with your spouse. Businessmen will take crucial decisions during this time. People who are engaged in spiritual activities and those who are engaged in religious activities will be successful. It is advised to remain calm. Remedy: You have to worship Lord Sun with devotion.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your health will improve during this time. Businessmen will reap profit and also witness loss. Your work may be hampered due to some conflict in your personal life. Do not disrespect your partner. There will be a slight decrease in income. Keep your attitude in check during this time. Indulge in spiritual activities for the wellness of your soul. Remedy: You need to donate red clothes.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your financial condition will be good and you will receive success very soon. Students who are appearing for exams will have good results. During this transit, your self-confidence will rise along with your courage. Your younger sibling may take your love for granted. You need to invest in your future. You will also receive wealth from an unexpected source around this time.



Remedy: You may read Aditya Hridayam stotram.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Businessmen will reap success and therefore, it is the ideal time to invest in new ventures. It is advised that you take care of yourself. Your narcissistic tendencies will create problems in your relationship and therefore, you need to check your attitude. Your financial condition will be good. You may take care of your expenditures and savings. You may also rent out your properties during this time. Remedy: You need to offer water to Lord Sun every day.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be minor disagreements with your spouse because of your aggressive nature. You will have the full support of your father during this time. There will be problems in your personal life. At your workplace, there will be situations that will make you uncomfortable. You may have a little fever and illness. Therefore, you need to adopt a healthy lifestyle to keep illness at bay. Remedy: You need to offer Jaggery every Sunday to the poor.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You may suffer from stomach related ailments and fever. You will have extremely high expenses during this transit. Businessmen who are working abroad will reap profits. This time will be stressful for some people. You need to spend more time with yourself and make yourself feel better. Your confidence may decrease but your career will be stable. Remedy: You need to chant Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya Namaha 108 times daily.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Things may seem out of place right now, but with a little focus, everything will be fine. Students opting for higher studies will succeed during this period. You may receive wealth or your income will increase. Your personal life will be rewarding during this time. You will be proud of the success of your child and it will make you happy. Your respect in society will also increase during this time. Remedy: Donate pomegranate and red cloth at the temple on Tuesday.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are searching for a promotion or a new job, you will get success. Those who are in their current job will also get promotions or higher positions. Your colleagues and coworkers will always support you. There is a strong possibility of increasing productivity at your workplace during this period. Your relationship with your superiors will also improve. It is advised to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Remedy: You need to read Aditya Hridiyam stotram.