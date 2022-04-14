Just In
- 29 min ago New Covid-19 Vaccine CoVac-1 Offers Better Protection To Immunocompromised Patients: Study
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 14 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 18 hrs ago How To Safely Reuse N95 Masks: Expert Explains
- 19 hrs ago What Is Coronaphobia, A Newly Emerged Phobia? Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Treatments
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is The World Car Of The Year - EVs Dominate WCOTY 2022
- Finance What’s Happening In Sri Lanka & How Did The Economic Crisis Start?
- Technology Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Might Compete Against Dimensity 8000/8100: Here Are The Details
- Movies Shutterbugs Ask Arjun Bijlani To Get Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Married; Here’s What Naagin Star Replied
- News This elderly couple had a nasty fight: Watch how it ended at the police station
- Sports IPL 2022: MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In Lakshadweep
- Education CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 Released For Class 10, 12 At cbse.gov.in, Here’s How To Download
Sun Transit in Aries On 14 April Effects On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies
According to the Vedic astrology, Sun is said to be the soul energy and is the main source of light on the earth and is always associated with authority and power. It also shows the status and individual position of an individual in society. It is mentioned as the King of celestial cabinets and is of immense importance.
Sun is associated with leadership and administrative policy. It can bring major changes in one's life and will let you take charge of your situation. The Sun will transit in Aries on 14 April 2022 at 8:33 am. Let us see how it impacts the 12 zodiac signs and remedies to overcome challenges.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
There will be disputes at your workplace but businessmen will get new opportunities. Your financial condition will be good. You will have a great time with your family and your relationship with your father will improve as well. Do not fight with your life partner due to your ego. You will be healthy and fit.
Remedy: You need to offer water to the Sun every morning.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
You will have to deal with stress and anxiety because your opponents will try to harm you. Businessmen will work hard to make their venture a success. Talking about your finances, you need to invest as you may incur profits. Take care of your health as there can be a lot of ailments that you have to deal with.
Remedy: You may eat jaggery every day after your meals.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Your financial position will be strengthen. Talking about your career, you will get advantage from your opponents. At your workplace, you will meet some influential people. Businessmen will get some new opportunities. Do not be egoistic and arrogant when it comes to your relationship with your spouse. Your fhealth will be good.
Remedy: You may apply Kumkum tilak on your forehead every day
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
This is a favourable time for people who are in the government sector. Working professionals will see a rise in their salary. Businessmen will reap good profits. You will be taking care of your family but due to your work you won't be able to spend a lot of tiem with them. You need to take care of your father's health.
Remedy: You may grow a rose plant and nurture it.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
People around you will seek your advice. An official trip is on the cards. Business owners need to give a second thought before extending their business. Your relationship with your father will be full of turmoil. You will have a cordial relationship with your partner. You will be fit during this time, but your father may face some health issues.
Remedy: You may wear red-coloured clothes on Sundays
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
There will be some unwanted travels during this time and it will cause some mental stress. There will be a workload but there will be an increment as well. Due to sudden income, your expenses will also increase. You will spend quality time with your family. Take care of your health as you may have to deal with joint pains, high fever, etc.
Remedy: You may donate jaggery every Sunday.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Businessmen need to check on their partners and maintain a good relationship. Your financial condition will be good, however, you may invest in something long term. You will be dealing with a lot of sress during this time so it is advised to practice yoga and meditation. Pay a lot of attention to your life partner. You will be able to socialise well because of your calm nature.
Remedy: You need to recite Aditya Hriday Stotram every day.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
For students who want to pursue government jobs, this is the right time. You need to be careful as you may get caught in some legal trouble. Due to your busy schedule, you won't be able to spend quality time with your life partner. There can be some unexpected health issues so take care of yourself.
Remedy: Take blessings from your father and elders of the family before going out.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
If your spouse is working, then you will also benefit from it. For working professionals, their income may increase. Your financial position will remain strong. In your love life, you will experience some friction but stay calm and communicate. You need to exercise and follow a healthy diet to stay fit.
Remedy: You need to wear gold on the neck or fingers.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Careerwise, this phase will prove to be favourable for you. Your reputation in society will improve. You are advised to not make huge investments during this time as you may suffer losses. The ambience of your home will be normal. You need to be careful about your health.
Remedy: You need to donate red coloured clothes or pomegranates to the temple on Sundays.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Talking about your finances, you will gain a lot of wealth. Working professionals will be able to meet their guidelines. Due to an old investment, you will reap profits. Luck will be in your favour. Short trips are also on the cards which may bring happiness and wealth. You may have to deal with some health issues during this time, so be careful.
Remedy: You may recite the Surya mantra 108 times daily.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
You need to handle financial matters carefully else expenses will increase. You may be a little angry at your workplace and can use harsh words against your peers, which will affect your relationship with your boss. Your personal life will be average. Talking about your health, you may suffer from some health issues so it is important that you take care of yourself.
Remedy: You may donate copper utensils in the temple or to government employees.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
- zodiac signsKetu Transit In Libra On 12 April Effects On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- zodiac signsRahu Transit in Aries On 12 April 2022 Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- horoscopeWeekly Horoscope, 10 April To 16 April 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- zodiac signsChaitra Navratri 2022: Lucky Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Blessed by Goddess Durga
- horoscopeMonthly Horoscope April 2022: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeWeekly Horoscope, 27 March To 02 April 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- festivalsHoli 2022: Your Lucky and Unlucky Colour Based On Your Zodiac Sign
- horoscopeWeekly Horoscope, 13 March To 19 March 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeMonthly Horoscope March 2022: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- yoga spiritualityIs Getting Married On 22/02/2022 Lucky? Know The Auspicious And Unlucky Wedding Dates Around The World
- yoga spiritualityValentine's Day 2022: Astrological Predictions About Love And Relationship For 12 Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 08 February 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs