Sun Transit in Aries On 14 April Effects On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April There will be disputes at your workplace but businessmen will get new opportunities. Your financial condition will be good. You will have a great time with your family and your relationship with your father will improve as well. Do not fight with your life partner due to your ego. You will be healthy and fit. Remedy: You need to offer water to the Sun every morning.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will have to deal with stress and anxiety because your opponents will try to harm you. Businessmen will work hard to make their venture a success. Talking about your finances, you need to invest as you may incur profits. Take care of your health as there can be a lot of ailments that you have to deal with. Remedy: You may eat jaggery every day after your meals.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your financial position will be strengthen. Talking about your career, you will get advantage from your opponents. At your workplace, you will meet some influential people. Businessmen will get some new opportunities. Do not be egoistic and arrogant when it comes to your relationship with your spouse. Your fhealth will be good. Remedy: You may apply Kumkum tilak on your forehead every day

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This is a favourable time for people who are in the government sector. Working professionals will see a rise in their salary. Businessmen will reap good profits. You will be taking care of your family but due to your work you won't be able to spend a lot of tiem with them. You need to take care of your father's health.



Remedy: You may grow a rose plant and nurture it.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August People around you will seek your advice. An official trip is on the cards. Business owners need to give a second thought before extending their business. Your relationship with your father will be full of turmoil. You will have a cordial relationship with your partner. You will be fit during this time, but your father may face some health issues. Remedy: You may wear red-coloured clothes on Sundays

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There will be some unwanted travels during this time and it will cause some mental stress. There will be a workload but there will be an increment as well. Due to sudden income, your expenses will also increase. You will spend quality time with your family. Take care of your health as you may have to deal with joint pains, high fever, etc. Remedy: You may donate jaggery every Sunday.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Businessmen need to check on their partners and maintain a good relationship. Your financial condition will be good, however, you may invest in something long term. You will be dealing with a lot of sress during this time so it is advised to practice yoga and meditation. Pay a lot of attention to your life partner. You will be able to socialise well because of your calm nature. Remedy: You need to recite Aditya Hriday Stotram every day.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November For students who want to pursue government jobs, this is the right time. You need to be careful as you may get caught in some legal trouble. Due to your busy schedule, you won't be able to spend quality time with your life partner. There can be some unexpected health issues so take care of yourself. Remedy: Take blessings from your father and elders of the family before going out.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If your spouse is working, then you will also benefit from it. For working professionals, their income may increase. Your financial position will remain strong. In your love life, you will experience some friction but stay calm and communicate. You need to exercise and follow a healthy diet to stay fit. Remedy: You need to wear gold on the neck or fingers.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Careerwise, this phase will prove to be favourable for you. Your reputation in society will improve. You are advised to not make huge investments during this time as you may suffer losses. The ambience of your home will be normal. You need to be careful about your health. Remedy: You need to donate red coloured clothes or pomegranates to the temple on Sundays.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Talking about your finances, you will gain a lot of wealth. Working professionals will be able to meet their guidelines. Due to an old investment, you will reap profits. Luck will be in your favour. Short trips are also on the cards which may bring happiness and wealth. You may have to deal with some health issues during this time, so be careful. Remedy: You may recite the Surya mantra 108 times daily.