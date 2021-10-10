Saturn Direct In Capricorn On 11 October 2021: Effects 0n 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April There will be some stability and growth in your career during this time. Hard work will yield fruitful results. But, the earning profits will be slow during this time and will not meet your expectations. There will be disputes related to property. Try to stay calm and solve the matters. Your relationships will be beautiful and stable.



Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa seven times a day.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Taureans need to create their own space in their respective organisations. Your luck will be in your favour during this time. Your relationship with your mentors will not be very good. You can plan for a long term investment that will fetch fruitful results. On the personal front, you may witness problems in your relationship. You will learn from your bitter experiences and become a stronger version of yourself. Remedy: Light a mustard oil lamp in front of Lord Shani on Saturdays.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June For Geminis, the obstacles and hindrances in their way will be subsided. This period will not be good for your health. You need to travel so that you can heal yourself. Your fortune will not support you well. This will not bring favourable results. Your relationships will be perfect with your family and partner. The ambience of your house will be great. Remedy: Donate a blanket on Saturday to the needy.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Cancerians, you may turn harsh or cold with your dear ones. If you are planning to marry, you may find the right partner for yourself. Those who are married may have some troubles with their in-laws. You may also face some conflicts with your colleagues. At the office, you will excel and smoothly complete all the projects assigned to you. Remedy: Observe fast on Saturday and eat once a day in the evening.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August For Leo, there will be great opportunities at your workplace. This will bring strength to your career. You need to work hard. If you have challenges, they will end soon. You will get opportunities to prove your skills. The students preparing for competitive exams will yield favourable results. There can be disputes in your personal life. If you are married, you may get in frequent fights with your partner. You need to be calm and balanced. Remedy: Donate black sesame seeds at the temple on Saturdays.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are planning to settle down, then you will get some good news. Your efforts will bring fruitful results. You need to focus on the bond with your children. The student may face problems related to the delays in the submission. Your relationship with your partner will improve because you will sort out the differences. Your efforts will not go in vain and you will achieve success. You will get into new ventures and explore your skills. Remedy Chant Shani Mantra "ॐ नीलांजन समाभासम्। रविपुत्रम् यमाग्रजम्।/oṃ nīlāṃjana samābhāsam। raviputram yamāgrajam।" 108 times in the evening.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There will be major changes in your life. You may also buy a piece of land or a vehicle for commercial purposes. You may have problems with your mother but both of you will care for each other. You will be disciplined and will keep things calm in the house. Talking about your work, you need to actively participate in managing this and promoting your brand. You will work hard and achieve success.



Remedy: Wear a clear quartz crystal around your neck or on your wrist.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your relationship with your seniors will improve. You will work towards their professional goals and you will get success. There will be some bitter experiences of the past that needs to be sorted. You will be actively participating in joining fitness programmes to keep yourself fit. There can be some problems with your family members. Remedy: Donate the tap or water filter in the temple.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There can be issues related to your finances. You may get money from some unknown sources. Do not use harsh words which communicating with someone. There is a possibility of earning from some ancestral property. Do not lie about petty things to avoid tough situations. Also, set your children free, you need not be possessive about them. This may increase the distance between you and your children. Remedy: Wear an amethyst bracelet in your working hand.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your stalled work will be completed and you may get success. You will try to keep your family members happy. You will implement some strict rules in your life. Your siblings may face some health-related issues. You will make good decisions and will be able to segregate the pros and cons. Remedy: Practise some yoga and meditation in your life to attain the best results.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Travel is not on the cards for now. If you have business-related contacts, you will make good profits. Be careful about bad expenses. Your professional challenges and obstacles will end and you will be able to work smoothly. Your bond with your siblings will not be good. You need to cooperate with your family members. Be careful about your opponents and do not let them beat you in any way.



Remedy: Recite Shani Chalisa in the evening.