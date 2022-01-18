Just In
Saturn Combust In Capricorn On 18 January 2021: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
Combustion is a phenomenon where a planet gets too close to the Sun and largely fails to confer effective results. Saturn is an indicator of the profession, life span and reputation. It denotes hard work, dignity, reputation, commitment and sincerity. Saturn will become combust on 18 January 2022 at 04:18 and come back to the normal state on 22nd February 2022 at 22:50. This will impact all the 12 zodiac signs. For some, it will prove to be lucky and for others, there will be some challenges for which we have listed the remedies.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
During this phase even if you work hard, you will not get any appraisal or recognition. Businessmen may face financial losses and it is not the right time to start new ventures. It is essential to avoid investing in new projects. Your financial condition will be not that great. Do not take loans during this time. You may have arguments with your partner due to a lack of understanding. It will be stressful for you.
Remedy: You may chant Hanuman Chalisa daily.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
You may travel abroad due to work and there will be new commitments. There is a chance of increment or promotion. Luck will favour you during this time. You will get the support of your business partner. There will be new job opportunities as well. If you are planning to invest then you may reap good profits. Understanding will be fine with your life partner and your friends will be on your side.
Remedy: Donate old clothes to beggars on Saturdays.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
All your work will be done smoothly. Some may face challenges at their workplace. Travel is on the cards, but while you are on a trip, you may suffer financial losses. Businessmen are advised to stay away from making major decisions. You won't be able to maintain your financial stability. Take care of your health as there can be some issues. Meditate regularly for good mental health.
Remedy: Chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" daily 11 times.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
You are not satisfied with your growth and development. Your relationship with your superiors will be at risk and this will affect your performance at your workplace. Businessmen will reap profits in a moderate space. Communication problems with your life partner will arise. There will be anxiety-related issues.
Remedy: Chant "Om Namah Shivaya '' daily 21 times.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
You will be able to deal with your opponents quite well. You will get a new job and you will be highly satisfied. You may also start a new business venture around this time. You may acquire a lot of wealth around this time. You will manage a cordial relationship with your life partner. You will be able to maintain good health and will be full of energy and enthusiasm.
Remedy: Offer milk to Lord Shiva in a temple on Saturdays and Mondays.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
You may have a challenging task to tackle during this time. You may earn moderate profits. The scope of saving money during this time is essential. Talking about your personal life, you will be concerned about your family and children. Your opponents may create some challenges for you. You need to decrease your ego and understand the problems of your life partner. You may have to spend money on the health of your children.
Remedy: Donate green grass to buffalos on Saturdays.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
There will be stress in your relationships and it may create issues. Your financial commitments will also increase. If you are managing a business, then there can be losses. Therefore, it is advisable that you monitor your expenses well. You may have to spend money on the health of your mother and family members. You may succumb to certain allergies, so take care of your health.
Remedy: Chant Hanuman Chalisa.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
The work front may not be exciting for you and there can be some unwanted transfers as well. You may not gain high benefits from your job. Businessmen will reap a moderate amount of profit. You may face competition from your opponents. There will be communication problems with your life partner. You may face a lot of health issues that can be related to the nervous system.
Remedy: Chant Lingashtakam daily.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
For the Sagittarius sign, Saturn is the second and third house lord and placed in the second house. Due to this, you may face communication problems and issues on a personal front. Your partner may not be sincere about the relationship due to a lack of bonding. This can lead to arguments. Taling about your health, you may suffer from throat-related illnesses.
Remedy: Observe fast on Thursdays.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Professionally, you will be very focused on your work. Businessmen may not have an exciting period. You may face issues with your business partners. There may not be a consistent flow of money. You and your partner may face ego related issues and that can will arise due to a lack of understanding. Talking about health, you may suffer from ear-related illnesses and pain in your teeth.
Remedy: Light an oil lamp dedicated to Lord Shani on Saturdays in the temple.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
There will be obstacles in your work and business. There will be a lack of recognition despite hard work and that can result in stress. Businessmen may meet a sudden loss. While travelling you may lose money if you are not alert. Manage your finances to avoid loss of funds. Your relationship with your partner will be challenging and there can be health issues related to your legs. You can do yoga and opt for other treatments.
Remedy: Chant "Om Namah Shivaya" daily 21 times.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
You may miss various job opportunities during this time. Businessmen may need to monitor their businesses else you may incur losses. You may come across ego related issues with your life partner due to lack of communication. Be transparent with your spouse and that will solve your issues. In terms of health, you may suffer from allergies related to cough and cold. Also, you may have digestion issues.
Remedy: Perform Pooja for Saturn on Saturday.
