Rahu Transit in Aries On 12 April 2022 Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April There will be financial losses and also if you plan to invest in some land deal, it can be deceitful. Don't spend too much on unnecessary things. This will also have an impact on your family members. However, your relationships will improve. You may have difficulty making decisions. Your health will be affected. Remedy: You may fill an earthen pot with Jau and offer it in the running water for four consecutive Saturdays.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will be confused around this time and may even face trust issues. Your expenditures will increase and that may create financial troubles. Travel is on the cards and that will be productive as well. The intimacy with your partner will be high. You will come across opportunities that you have only dreamt about till now. Your skills will be top-notch.



Remedy: You may apply Sandalwood tilak on your forehead every day and use sandalwood fragrance on your body.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are passionate about your relationship, the intimacy will increase. Talking about your finances, you will be a complete spendthrift. Travel is on the cards, and it will be possibly overseas. There will be sudden financial gains and also increments. Post-April, opportunities will knock at your door. There will be some conflicts with your siblings and friends. Time is good for making big investments. Remedy: You may apply mustard oil on the tip of your big toes and thumbs before going to bed.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your relationship with your siblings will remain cordial. You will take care of your hobbies during this time. Employed people will face a lot of politics at their workplace and they may even face sudden transfers. People who are engaged in the IT sector, they will get recognition. Business owners will see growth in their ventures.



Remedy: You may free stray dogs with milk and bread in the evenings.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your aspirations will be high but at your workplace, there will be some complications. You will spend a lot on travel but your luck will not favour you. Even with a lot of hard work, you will not get desired results. There will be some hurdles in your romantic relationship. People who are looking for jobs will have a tough time. Remedy: You may offer water and fruits at Shivlinga on Mondays.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There will be conflicts with your boss at the workplace. You will learn and unlearn a lot of things and that is the reason you will question your belief system. You will not be very optimistic during this time. You will be quite intuitive and therefore, you will understand the real intentions of people around you. While making financial deals you need to be careful. Remedy: You may apply white sandalwood tilak on your forehead every day.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You may try to earn wealth through illegal activities. Your married life will also face hurdles due to the intervention of a third person. Businessmen will see some obstacles and there will be conflicts with their business partners. Single men will have confusion finalizing on one proposal. You will have frequent travel plans with your life partner.



Remedy: You may offer water to the Peepal tree without touching the tree.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your life partner may get attracted to someone else and step out of the marriage. You will feel confused when making major decisions. Time will work in favour of people who are looking for jobs. If you are a working professional, you will be able to claim your position in the office. There will also be increments and promotions. Talking about your health, you need to be careful about your eyes. Students will do well in their exams. Remedy: You may apply Saffron Tilak on your forehead and neck every day.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will have to deal with the court passes. You may get an opportunity to go on a long trip. The time will not be favourable for students and they will have problems while concentrating. People who have romantic relationship, time will be in their favour. You can start earning from their favourite hobbies. Remedy: You need to feed seven grains to the birds every day.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will earn enough money from a source. You will thrive with skills during this time. You will have to take care of your mother's health. Your relationship with a family member will go through some hurdles. You will lavishly spend money on some luxurious items. You need to refrain from investing in land and property. Remedy: You need to offer coconut in flowing water on Saturdays.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Time is not favourable for the students as they may not perform well. People who are suffering from chronic diseases will recover during this time. Your confidence and willpower will also increase. You will try to incorporate new ideas and strategies into business. You need to be careful while communicating with your siblings. Travel is on the cards and it will be for pleasure. Remedy: You need to keep a piece of silver in your wallet for financial abundance.