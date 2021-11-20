Mercury Transit in Scorpio On 21 November 2021 On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Businessmen have to put extra effort to reach their desired goals. You need to take proper care of your health. Watch your tone while communicating with people around you because it can have a negative impact on your relationship. The intimacy between you and your partner will increase. There can be emotional turmoil but you need to be careful. Remedy: You need to donate stationery items to needy children who cannot afford them for themselves.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will put the effort into making your domestic life peaceful. Your relationships will improve during this time because of the way you communicate. Businessmen will reap profits during this time. You will be successful in your endeavours. You may also benefit from foreign sources. On the professional front, you will excel as well. This is a good time to get married. Remedy: Wear an emerald of 5 to 6 carat in the small finger of your right hand as it will be auspicious for you.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You need to take proper care of yourself. If there is an emotional imbalance your health may decline as well. Your enemies will conspire to bring you down so be careful. You will receive full support from your seniors during this time. Your mother's health will be good and you will grow closer to your family. You need quality time for yourself to get rid of stress. On the professional front, you will stay focused. Remedy: You need to offer prayers to Lord Vishnu daily during sunrise.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This transit will bring mixed results. You may be inclined towards your hobbies during this time. On the professional front, you need to pay attention to your work. Your intellect will be appreciated and you will have good communication skills as well. Students who want to opt for higher studies may have good chances. Children may suffer from health-related issues. Do not invest financially in anything illegal else there will be consequences. Remedy: You need to offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There will be love and prosperity in your personal life. You will spend more time with family and do household activities. You need to use words carefully else there will be a tiff between family members. You will get plenty of time to enhance yourself. Also, you will excel at your workplace. The transition will make you gain new learnings, experiences and there will be adventures as well. You may also buy a new vehicle or property during this time. Remedy: You need to take blessings from transgender.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will be supportive when it comes to looking after your family members. There can be some issues but they will fade over time. You may meet new people. You will be busy with your work. Businessmen will reap profits. You may also look for a new job change during this time. Your relationship will be full of love and trust and you will be compatible with your partner. You will have total control over your life. Remedy: You need to wear 10 faced rudraksha around your neck.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There will be financial gains during this period and you will accumulate a lot of wealth. All your obstacles will be removed during this time. However, you need to manage your finances. There will be stress and that may affect your health as well. Taking help from your friends will be a good idea. Harmony is very significant during this time. Your personal life will be stable. Remedy: You need to worship Lord Buddha and offer green fodder to Cows.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November A social gathering is on the cards and you may meet your brothers and friends. There will be emotional distress. You need to focus on positive things in life. A pending wish may get fulfilled during this time. Do not make any hasty decisions. You need to be calm and composed during this time. You may also face some health issues related to skin and blood during this time. Remedy: You need to donate camphor on Tuesday at Shree Vishnu Temple.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your income will increase so will your expenses therefore, you need to fix a budget and avoid spending too much. You may travel abroad for either business or professional reasons. Take care of your health to avoid any complications. Your spouse may have some health or anxiety issues. This phase will be good for you on the professional front and you will get a lot of opportunities to grow. Remedy: You need to donate green cardamom on Wednesday.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Businessmen will reap profits during this time. There will be love in your relationship and also your social circle will expand. If you are aiming to go abroad for further studies then you will get good results. You may be a bit under stress because of the health of your partner. A long holiday is on the cards, but you need to be careful of situations that may put you in financial trouble. Remedy: You need to donate green vegetables to your nearby temple on Wednesday.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will enjoy the results of your hard work. Your honour and respect will also increase among your friends and family members. There will be sudden travel related to work. Your children may face some minor health issues. If you focus on your task during this time, you will get incredible results. If you are planning to invest your money, it is a good time as it will prove beneficial to you. Remedy: You need to recite Sri Vishnu Sahastranaam Stotra.