Mercury Transit in Libra On 02 November 2021 Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will get ample opportunities related to work, so do not let them go. It is a tricky period for relationships. Travel is on the cards and it will be for work related purposes. You will get recognition for your work as well as fame. Also, you will learn to be kind, humble and polite. You need to assess things before making the final call for better results in the future. You will impress others with your communication skills. Remedy: Wash new clothes before wearing them.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You require a healthy work life balance during this time and professionally, you will get recognition for your job. If you are honest, you will get better results. Your health may get affected so you need to take care of yourself. You need to keep a check on how much you spend. Also, you will have a tough time while maintaining your relationships. You will also socialise during this period. There is some unexpected increase in your expenditure. Remedy: You need to donate rice and milk at Temple.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You need to review your actions and therefore, you will become a better person. It will be a mixed day for your family. Businessmen will invest in new ventures. Your financial condition will be good and you will have no issues related to money. You will be dealing with larger issues at home, and you will develop an emotional bond. You need to stay focused and optimistic and avoid any thought in your mind. Remedy: You need to avoid meat and alcohol.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This house represents fixed assets, comfort and luxuries in life. You may buy some new property or vehicle and it will prove to be beneficial for you. Your colleagues will also support you professionally. Your health can be an area of concern. Do not get too attached with anyone, else you will feel a lot of challenges in your relationship. The ambience of your home will be peaceful and you will spend quality time with them. Remedy: You need to feed the cow before you eat.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will strengthen your bond with your siblings and you will also finish the unfinished tasks. You will grow professionally, and you are advised to put out decent behaviour towards your colleagues. Personally, you need to show some concern for your father. There can be problems in your love life. You will be driven by creativity during this period. The ambience of your home will be good. Remedy: You need to drink water in a silver glass.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You need to keep your ego aside and spread love around. While communicating with your seniors, check if there is speech malfunction. You will accumulate good wealth around this time. This period will bring certain challenges in your home. Therefore, make decisions wisely. Your health will remain perfect and your reputation will also improve. Take care of your emotional and physical well being. Remedy: You need to chant Budh Beej mantra

Libra: 23 September - 22 October It is important that you take advice from the elders on this day and get the guidance of the seniors at your office. If something goes wrong you need to step back and analyze. Mental peace can be an issue during this period. It is advised that you think positively and remain as stress free as possible. Your relationship with your father will become stronger. Also, your love life may blossom during this time and you will be prepared for the fight on small issues. Remedy: You can worship Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna to please planet Mercury.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You need to work towards achieving success in your personal life and professional life. You are going to get results during this period. There will be a steady increase in your expenses and therefore it will lead to financial imbalance. You may have a foreign trip and that will be beneficial for your career. You may also plan a spiritual trip with your family. Remedy: Keep a fast on Wednesday while refraining from taking any salt in fast.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your relationship with your spouse will be beautiful. You will also get the opportunity to revive your old business or start a new venture which you were planning for a long time. Increase in income can be seen on the cards and therefore, you will save a lot of money instead of spending them. Your innovative abilities will ensure that you reach great heights. You need to care about your health and support your family on an emotional level. Remedy: You need to wear a high-quality Emerald gemstone.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your relationship will get stronger during this period and you will get great support from your colleagues. You will also get respect and recognition from your family members. There will be peace and harmony in your relationships. You need to pursue your career with great motivation. Do not be aggressive and handle things in a calm manner. You will get respect from your family members. You will be more focussed on your children. Remedy: You need to feed green grass to cows.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will be religiously inclined during this time and you travel with your family and go for some spiritual expedition. You need to be careful while doing business and you need to deal carefully. You may also possess some ancestral properties. This will help you to acquire wealth and status. Your love life will be perfect and therefore the ambience of the house will change for good. There will be happiness and contentment in your life. Remedy: Visit the Ganesha temple every Wednesday.