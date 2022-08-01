Mercury Transit In Leo on 01 August 2022: Effects 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies Zodiac Signs oi-Pundreeka Valli

Mercury is known to be the messenger of Gods in Vedic astrology. If well placed in a horoscope, this planet protects the people from all angles throughout his lifetime. You must have seen scholars languishing without success in their professions, or officers not getting their due even after years of service. All this is due to Mercury being inimically placed in their horoscope.

No wonder, Mercury is referred to as the prince and the kingmaker of all planets as he literally jacks up the status and position of people, if placed favourably. It is said to be in charge of intelligence, reasoning, speech, mathematical genius, and friendship. A horoscope bereft of the good influence of mercury would cause communication defects or harsh speech in the native. The first and foremost gift of fortified mercury is the mental strength, fortitude, superior intellectual prowess and the ability to perceive things in an above-average manner.

From the astrological point of view, Mercury governs Gemini and Virgo, and the asterisms of Ashlesha, Jyeshta and Revathi. While Sun and Venus are in close affinity with Mercury, Moon and Mars do not see eye to eye with this planet. Let us know which will be the lucky and unlucky zodiac signs during the transit and the remedies to follow to overcome the challenges.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Mercury is going to move over to Leo which is your third house at present. Your energy levels are surely on the rise and long-distance vacations with loved ones are going to be on the cards. As a result of planetary aspects on the career front, gains due to good performance at work are indicated. For students, this is a lucky patch. Leo: 23 July - 22 August Mercury will positively impact your sign, especially on the areas of your conduct and personality. Career would prove rewarding as challenges will not deter you from your primary goal. Your confidence levels will be high and financially prospects are brighter than ever before/ Students can expect to clear their exams with flying colours. Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Mercury transiting the 10th house, chances of achieving success would be brighter. Working professionals can sit back and relax as their hard work reaps satisfying rewards for them. Those contemplating job switch will succeed finally. Ancestral property will add hugely to your wallet. Students find themselves focusing better on studies and can excel with some doubt clearing sessions with the teacher. Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will accrue Mercury's special blessings this time. Employed can expect increment and businessmen will succeed in striking Mercury will be in your fate or 9th house and will have its special blessings on you. Due to this, the employed people will get the increment from their superiors. On the other hand, business people will be successful in striking catchy deals through networking. Hard work pays and hence students can expect thrilling results this time. Unlucky Zodiac Signs Mercury Transit in Leo Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Mercury's move from cancer to Leo, which is your second house at present, will cause mounting expenditure. The family pressure on you, to splurge on certain unnecessary things, will leave a huge hole in your pocket. Those in the line of family business, need to put in laborious work to bring the profits to an acceptable level. You will be under duress due to some stressors in your life. Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Mercury's transit means a lot to you, as especially this time, it enters your second house in Leo/ Expenditure will exceed income. Those aspiring to continue their education abroad, can be let down due to inadequate preparation and average performance. Married couple may go through hassles that upset the rhythm of their life. Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Mercury's entry into your 8th house hints at a challenging time for those who own a business. For those students pursuing research and experiments, or looking forward to better assignments this period would be a big let-down. Pisces: 19 February - 20 March Mercury will pass over your sixth house this time which forewarns you about a tough patch in your career, wherein you will be forced to contend with intense competition. Career politics would pull your morale down considerably. You will almost crumble due to debts or risky investments. The outlook for this month is not very promising. With due care and right efforts, you can still improve your prospects. Easy-To-Follow Remedies Which Make Mercury Strong in Your Horoscope The green colour will augment your luck if worn on any Wednesday.

To strengthen Mercury's position in your horoscope, chant the Beej mantra "Om Bram Brim Braun Saha Budhay Namah" at least one rosary (108 times) every Wednesday.

Work on strengthening your emotional bond with your sisters, and offer them, if possible, green coloured clothes or other gifts occasionally. This is another way to get blessed by Mercury.

Wear good quality emerald gems in your necklaces and bracelets, in order to get into the good books of Mercury.

A four-faced Rudraksha is eminently favourable if worn as per the ritualistic regulations.

Lord Vishnu, if appeased, will tone down the malefic effects of Mercury.

Vishnu Sahasranam is a great aide in bringing about the expected fortunes due to Mercury in your life if chanted on Wednesday.

Choose the Mercury hora or a Budh asterism to wear an energized Budh Yantra in case you are going through the Mahadasha of Mercury.

Choose the Mercury hora or a Budh asterism to wear an energized Budh Yantra in case you are going through the Mahadasha of Mercury.

Get the Budh Graha Shanti Puja done so that the blessings of Mercury will be guaranteed to enhance your intellect and your business prospects.

