Mercury Transit In Gemini 2021: Effects On Different Zodiac Signs..

Aries For people belonging to the Aries moon sign, the Mercury transit in Gemini will take place in the third house of their horoscope. This is the own house of Mercury and symbolise siblings, strength and willpower. This transit can prove to be consequential for these natives. For working professionals, this is going to be a favourable period. They will be getting maximum benefit at their workplace. They will achieve this with the help of their exceptional versatile efforts and communication skills. The natives will be enhancing their skills during this period. The natives will showcase distinctive thinking would work exceptionally. The natives will be overpowered their competitors during this transit. Some natives may meet new people who are into innovative work. During this time, the natives will improve their social networks and this will improve their public. The natives will leave a long lasting impression on whomsoever they come across. They need to avoid making any physical travels or signing deals. During this transit, your siblings may look upto you for guidance and assistance. You will be full of energy.

Taurus For people belonging to this moon sign, the transit will take place in the second house of their horoscope. The second house represents, accumulated wealth, speech and immediate family. The environment in the houses of these natives will be serene and joyful. During this transit, the natives will be having an eloquent speech. This will mark high impression on people around them. They will trust and respect them. During this transit, you will enjoy an improved relationship with your mother. In fact, you'll find her to be your lucky charm. During this transit, your relationship with your partner will improve. You and your partner will strengthen your bond and this will increase romance in your relationship. Students will be having a good command over their subjects. They will be able to understand the logics in a better manner and this will help them in learning things in a better manner. However, some natives may enjoy a flourishing time in terms of financial abundance. For people who are into business, the time will be profound. They will be able to increase their sales with the help of their marketing skills.

Gemini For people belonging to this zodiac sign, the transit will take place in the first house of their horoscope. While Mercury will be placed in their first house, the natives will have cheerfulness and joy in their lives. The Mercury transit will provide immense strength and benefits to the natives. The transit may put the natives in such instances that may overwhelm them. The natives will enjoy a great time with their near and dear ones. Some natives may expand their family by conceiving children. People who are into partnership business will find it to be a favourable period. Improved business strategies and structural plans will increase productivity. Businessmen will be able to achieve their targets. People looking for work from home opportunities will come across the same. Those who want to turn their hobbies into a profession will find this period extremely favourable. For married natives, this is going to be a favourable period.

Cancer Those who belong to this zodiac sign will host the transit in the twelfth house of their horoscope. The house symbolises siblings, strength and efforts. Business professionals will get several opportunities to travel. Some natives may go on short trips with their siblings during this transit. Natives will find solutions to all their problems, which will help in smooth working on the professional front. Natives may spend money on getting luxury gadgets and electronic devices. Freshers looking forward to joining any MNC may expect good news.

Leo For people belonging to the Leo moon sign, the Mercury transit in Gemini will take place in the eleventh house of their horoscope. The presence of Mercury in this house symbolises savings. For natives, the transit may bring abundant wealth. They will receive money from different sources. Business natives will generate good profits. Their pending payments will get released soon. They may also have side income during this period. Natives will make new friends. These new friendships will help the natives in earning money through innovative ideas. Those who are into family business will run The business along with their family members in unity. This way the business will grow exponentially. During this transit, the natives will strengthen their relationship with their siblings.

Virgo The Virgo is the exaltation sign of Mercury, therefore its transit is vital for Virgo natives. Mercury rules the 1st and 10th house of this zodiac and will be moving into the tenth house of profession and karma. You will be up with your zest to attain more knowledge in versatile fields. You will also have the zeal to aggressively work towards your professional life and will introduce some new strategies and make plans to uplift your profile. Your public dealings will be outstanding and your techniques will give you more work, which will improve your profile. The entrepreneurs will execute some programs and policies which will bring outstanding results. Those who are into marketing, advertising, journalism, finance, banking, interpretation and travelling will have an auspicious period. They will be engrossed in their day to day dealings and earn a good reputation from the same, this will build up their career. Those who are planning to start their own setup should utilise this period, as you will get favourable results. You are advised to draw out some time to spend with your dear ones since they might be neglected during this time due to your busy work schedule. Also, take care of your health as you might face some heaviness in the head and insomnia.

Libra Mercury governs the ninth house of destiny, success and prosperity while the twelfth house is for long-distance and overseas trips, spendings and loses. The lord of luck will be transiting in its own house of auspiciousness. This will bring loads of favours and prosperity in life. This period will be commendable for travel to religious places as well as overseas trips. You will have a great time with your family and have frequent outings and travel plans with them. You will lead a comfortable lifestyle and spend on luxurious things for your personal use and for your home. Your relationship with your father will be cordial and you two will share some joyful moments together. Your starts will support you professionally as well. With your persuasion and influence, you will be able to draw out favourable conclusions in all the deals you will make during this period. Those who are in business connected to foreign lands will have an overwhelming time, you will be able to convince clients with your good work and will be able to bag good orders. If looking forward to any expansions in your professional life, then the time is right for you. This transit will bring accomplishments and happiness for you.

Scorpio Mercury rules the eleventh house of income, gains and the eighth house of mysteries, legacies and mysticism. Mercury will be in your eighth house of transformation during this transit. The planet Mercury will be placed in the tenth house from the eleventh house of earnings, which shows some sudden gains in business, also you could be benefitted from your ancestral property. There are good possibilities of income from speculative business and gambling. However, we would advise not to get into betting or inappropriate activities to earn money as it may not be beneficial in the long run. The employed natives may face some insecurities pertaining to their job, they will have an unstable period and will be at the risk of getting fired. You are advised to be extra careful with your projects and dealings for the sustainability of your work. Also, be on communicative terms with your seniors and top management as they will help you in getting a better hold on your existing profile. You may have some health concerns related to nervousness and lack of sleep during this period. You are advised to perform some yoga and meditation to keep yourself relaxed. Also, walking in nature and doing acupressure will keep you healthy.

Sagittarius Mercury is the lord of the seventh and tenth house for the dual sign Sagittarius and will be transiting from their seventh house of marriage, relations and partnerships. This time will be favourable for entrepreneurs, they will rule their respective market with their marketing skills and new strategies. Further, the natives who are planning to start their new venture will get a good room to show their potential and make a place in the industry. Those working in a joint venture will have a cordial relation with their business partner and your combined efforts will bring fruitful results. Making travels for work will be beneficial, as you will make good contacts and it will help you in expanding your business. This period will be favourable for newly wedded couples, as the understanding between you two will grow, which will strengthen your relationship. The married natives will get the full support of their spouse in their work. The singles looking forward to finding their perfect one will have some luck during this period, as there are possibilities that you may get engaged. Those who are working in the advertising and media industry will flourish since you will have persuasive communication, which will uplift your work profile.

Capricorn The lord of the sixth house of diseases, litigation, competition, debts and the ninth house of luck, destiny will be transiting in their sixth house. This indicates that the natives should take care of their health during this period since your sixth house of illness will be active. You will be prone to skin rashes and allergies, hormonal changes and headaches. In lieu of the same, be particular about your safety during any travel, as going out in scorching heat or to highly polluted areas will aggravate things for you. Also, be cautious about your eating habits and consume green vegetables and ample amounts of liquids. The students who are preparing for any competitive examinations will have a favourable period, your inner strength will be high, which will boost your morale. Also, you will be expressive in delivering your answers and solutions to particular questions or problems. Those who are looking for new jobs will have a considerable period since you will get good job opportunities and be able to crack any interview with your confident speech. The working employee may face some conflicts with their co-workers, you are advised to avoid any kind of debate as it may impact your reputation in the organisation. Your enemies will be weak in strength during this period, which will give you a chance to overpower them. If you are planning to take a loan for the purchase of property then the time is right to apply for the same, as the possibilities of sanction will be high.

Aquarius Mercury presides over the fifth house of education, children, love life and eight houses of enigma and legacy for the Aquarius natives. It will be transiting over its fifth house during this period. The research students will have better concentration and will deeply be involved in their studies. Academic students may face obstacles in their education and will find it difficult to concentrate, which will hamper their performance. The parents may face problems from their children, due to their weak health or disturbing studies. Those who are interested in deeper subjects of life like mysticism, philosophy or the occult will have a favourable period, as their interests will increase in knowing about these studies and they will get good material to study and expand their knowledge. Those who are looking forward to converting their passion or hobby into their profession will also get some good opportunities, your contacts will help you in achieving success in your endeavours. The natives who are in love will share a deep understanding with their partner, which will make their bond intense and they will be upto each other's expectations. The insurance agents, life savours, miners and people working in the oil industry will have a favourable time, your stuck up deals will process smoothly, also you will get good chances of cracking new ones.