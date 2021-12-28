Mercury Transit in Capricorn On 21 December 2021 On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will work hard during this time and also plan to switch your job. If you are working in a government or in an administrative position, you will get a promotion and honour. Business entrepreneurs may face some challenges due to insufficient funds for their new projects. You will be successful if you work in the health industry. You will get full support from your siblings during this period. Time is also good doe authors and writers. Travel is on the cards. Remedy: You need to chant ‘Om Bum Budhaya Namah' 108 times a day.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This period will be good for students and you will get success and good results because of your hard work. You will accumulate wealth around this time and also receive help and support from your siblings. If you are part of the judiciary system then you will be successful. You will be good at counselling others. People who are in a relationship, their love will blossom. If you have a family business, now is the time to take charge. Your luck will also favour you during this time. Remedy: Offer hibiscus flowers to Goddess Durga on Wednesdays.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will attract people because of your good sense of humour. Your spirits will be high and your speech will be active. This will help you to enhance your convincing power. You may also face some health-related issues during this time like insomnia, skin allergies, etc. You are also advised to take a balanced diet and avoid junk food. In order to relax your mind, you need to meditate. You may have some misunderstanding with your mother. For research students, this time will be favourable. Remedy: You need to donate green lentils at the temple on Wednesday.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July For people who are married, there will be some problems or misunderstandings between you and your spouse. Travel is on the cards so keep some plans ready. People who are planning to get married now is the right time. During this time, you will also make some good decisions. This time is also favourable for some short term investments. If business entrepreneurs are planning for some joint investment, it may create some issues. If you invest in foreign markets, you may receive some benefits. Remedy: You need to offer Durva to the Lord Ganesha on Wednesdays.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There will be chances of buying property during this period and your loan will be sanctioned as well. You may face some confrontations with your family members during this time. If you are planning to apply for a bank loan, it will get sanctioned during this time. If you are looking for a job change or a location change, now is the time. There will be good opportunities in front of you and which means you have to move out of your comfort zone. You have to resolve your differences by communicating with them. Remedy: You need to plant a Basil tree and nurture it regularly.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will succeed in your career because of your skills and intelligence. You will perform well if you have a job related to law and order. You love to keep things organised. Children will bring some good news and also you will have some inclination towards spirituality. This will be a favourable time for students and therefore, your concentration will improve during this time. They will also do well in the exams. If you are planning to convert your hobbies into a profession, you will receive incredible results. Remedy: You need to keep a green carnelian tree at your workplace or study table for best results.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You need to keep a check on your desires as you may spend lavishly on materialistic things. This can lead to financial issues in the future. You can invest in properties during this time. Also, you will get benefit from your ancestral properties. If you plan to study overseas then you can file applications now. Talking about your job, you will get an increment or promotion during this time. You may also plan a trip to a distant land and spend some quality time with your family. Remedy: You need to recite Durga Chalisa every day.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are planning to switch jobs, then this is the right time. Your relationship with your friends will be good and also on the professional front, it will be full of opportunities. Due to office politics, there can be some trouble. Your opponents can try to put you down. You need to stay more focused on your work. You will receive an increment as well. Time is favourable for people who want to shift their location or change their job. You are advised to take care of your health. Remedy: You need to chant ‘ Om Gan Ganpataye Namah' 108 times every day.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will impress people with your communication skills. People who are married will have a great relationship with their partners. Those who are single and looking for a partner will find their soulmates during this time. It will be a favourable period for business entrepreneurs as they will reap good profits. Investing in long-term plans will prove to be beneficial for you. Remedy: You need to plant trees, especially basil trees and nurture them well.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will be energetic in your social circle. For people who have jobs related to law, marketing or is chartered accountant, this will be a favourable time for them. You will have opportunities to make good clients and earn better perks. Your relationship with your parents, especially your father will be good during this period. Your professional life will be good as well. In future, you will be very critical and analytical about your relationships. You may acquire wealth because of your ancestral property. You will have an inclination towards reading religious texts and gaining knowledge about mythological facts. You need to take care of your health. Remedy: You need to recite Vishnu Sahasranama every day.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This period is not favourable for you and there can be obstacles from your children's side. Students need to work really hard and stay focused and only then they will achieve success. You need to eat healthily and avoid junk food during this time, else there can be issues. Add meditation to your lifestyle. You need to travel for work and it will bring desired results. There can be a lack of understanding between siblings or friends. Also, you need to really keep a check on your expenses as it may bring financial difficulties in the future. Remedy: You need to donate green leafy vegetables in the temple on Wednesdays.