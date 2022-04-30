Mercury Retrograde In Taurus On 10 May: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will think out of the box and your creative skills will be high. You will be able to grasp things quickly. There will be some communication issues with your siblings. You will be suffering from losses, if you invest in something new. Working professionals may face problems from their peers. The time is ideal for businessmen and bankers. Remedy: You can try to improve your relationship with your paternal and maternal aunt and give gifts to them.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you want to plan ahead, now is the right time. Students who are planning to go abroad for higher studies, they will get success. Be smart to calculate your expenses and only then you can save a lot of money. You will be high on energy and active throughout the period which will be good for you. Talking about health, there will be some mental health issues and that can also lead to sleeplessness. Remedy: You may donate green clothes and bangles to young girls on Wednesday.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Talking about your health, you may develop insomnia and also you will be prone to vertigo and nerve disorder. Also there will be some relapse of past disease. Working professionals may work on some old projects and they will try to revive some of them. Travel is on the cards. Becareful with the electrical gadgets as there can be accidents. Remedy: Fill a copper pot filled with green lentils and bury them in a deserted place.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There will be conflicts with your siblings. Talking about finances, you will earn from the past projects which were kept on hold. Business owners will be able to grow their business and develop a professional relationship with their old clients. If you are dealing with a foreign market, there will be some increase in your business and dealings. Remedy: You wear a silver chain with a gold pendant for attracting financial abundance and prosperity.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are planning to invest, then this is the right time. You need to be careful about your business partners as some of their activities will be to defame you. The ambience of your home will get affected and there will be misunderstandings between you and your family members. You may buy or sell old vehicles. Remedy: You may feed green fodder to cows for happiness and good luck.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will work hard during this period and your relationship with your boss will be good. Talking about your professional life, you will have a good relationship with your old clients. Further, you need to retain them. Travel is on the cards but it will be due to work. You will be spiritually inclined during this phase. Remedy: You need to plant a basil tree and nurture it for abundance in your life.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Time will be favourable for you and it will bring good results. People who are working in the stock market need to be cautious about about their investments. Your luck will not support you. You will be prone to allergies, stress and anxiety. You may spend a lot of time in doing things that will not be productive. Time will be good for those who are doing research. Remedy: You may donate stationery and medicines to needy people and children.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be hurdles in your relationship with your spouse. The period will be in your favour in terms of your spouse's health. People who are single, will find their soulmate or their life partner. Businessmen need to be a bit careful when it comes to working with their life partners as they can land you into losses and bad deals. Do not lend money to anyone during this time. Remedy: You need to wear green clothes especially on Wednesdays.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The time is good for your spouse. You may suffer from some health issues that is related to some nerve issues and there is a possibility that your disease will relapse. If you are married and have troubles in your married life, then you may face more troubles. Businessmen will utilize their resources to build their business and you will excel eventually. Remedy: You need to donate green lentils at the temple for peace and comfort in your relationships.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Time will be favourable for the students. They will be able to focus and perform well. You will fight all the battles efficiently. Due to the ill health of your children, you will get worried. If you are planning for admissions to foreign colleges, success rate will be high. Pick up your old hobbies and you will really feel rejuvenated. Remedy: You may worship Goddess Durga and recite Durga Saptashati every day in the morning.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This is the right time to repair your house. There will be communication issues between your family members and this can spoil the ambience of your home. If you are staying away from home, soon you will reunite. Take care of your mother's health because if there is some chronic disease then do not delay. Remedy: You may chant ‘Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya' 108 times daily in the morning.