Mercury Retrogrades In Capricorn On 14 January 2022, Effects on Zodiac Signs And Remedies
Mercury is the smallest planet in the solar system and as per the Vedic Astrology, it is known as the lord of communication and zero judgement. Mercury retrograde in Capricorn will take place on Friday, 14 January 2022 at 16:42 pm and it will be in retrograde position till 04 February 2022, 9:16 am. You will be responsible around this time but your heart and mind will be at crossroads. This is the time one needs to focus on new projects, commitments and use their time to be with friends. Ambitions may take a backseat during this time.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Your workload will increase and therefore, this is the time to enhance your skills. While dealing with elderly members or seniors at your workplace, you have to be careful as the wrong choice of words or tone can create problems and create issues in the relationship. Try to solve professional and personal issues in a calm manner.
Remedy: You may offer rice and milk in religious places.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
You may be more spiritually inclined during this time. You will find answers if you look deep inside. Travel is on the cards. You may get some opportunities from overseas which you need to consider. Your work should not depend on luck. Your health may decline and therefore, you may have some medical expenses.
Remedy: You may offer a green cloth or sweets to the temple on Wednesdays.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
If you are suffering from any illness, it will be cured. Your health is perfectly fine. Your creative side may not shine during this time and there will be lack of ideas. Read the documents carefully as some paperwork related issues can arise. This is not the good time to sign on any lease or contract. Your relationship will flourish.
Remedy: You need to get an earthen pot filled with honey and bury it in a deserted area.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
It is also the best period to resolve any issues or conflicts. You may face some challenges related to your workplace or spouse, but if your communication game is strong, you will solve it in no time. Businessmen need to be careful during this time, and they need to refrain from signing any contract.
Remedy: You may feed green fodder to cows every Wednesday.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
You may stuck in some legal matters. There will be some confusion during this time. Communication gap can create issues in your personal life. Stay calm and things will fall in place. Talking about your health, you may face some minor issues and therefore, focus on your diet and exercise to stay healthy.
Remedy: You need to make sure to keep girls or daughters present near you, keep some flowers in your hand before starting some auspicious work.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Students may be tensed during this time and so you need to listen to your children carefully. They will have hard time focussing on their studies, especially ones who are planning for competitive exams. You may have some problems in your relationship. Businessmen must refrain from making impulsive decisions.
Remedy: You need to serve cows for happiness and good luck.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
There will be some renovation in your home which will keep you occupied during this time. Before the work starts, you need to do proper research. There will be some issues in your personal life. Your parents may have some health related issues. There will be some unnecessary expenses on domestic goods.
Remedy: You may wear on a Silver chain for mental peace and a Golden chain for gaining wealth and property.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
There will be some travel during this time which may get affected. You may have to postpone your trip. If you have lots of data or documents, make copies so that they are not lost due to some technical fault. Talking about personal life, your siblings may call you for some help. Also, you need to focus on your communication skills during this time.
Remedy: You need to feed birds and donate a goat if possible, or you can also distribute medicines that are meant for Asthma.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
You may spend some time taking care of your finances and invest your money. Be calm while making decisions, being impulsive can mean losing your money. You need to stay away from conflicts and misunderstandings and that will help you in the long run. You will also focus on paying your taxes before time.
Remedy: You need to abstain from eggs, meat and liquor.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
You need to focus on yourself during this phase. Important events will happen in your life during this time. You are advised to stay calm and patient. You need to take sufficient time to check out your plans. This time will help you to reflect on your personality. While socialising, be careful about your position and respect.
Remedy: You need to wear green on Wednesday.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Travel is on the cards. If you are traveling due to business, you will reap good profits. You need to stay open to new ideas and not follow things blindly. If you are planning for a long journey or a trip, then keep that plan on hold for now. If you fall sick then you need to take proper precautions. You will have a deeper spiritual understanding.
Remedy: You may recite the Beej Mantra of Mercury 108 times daily
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
There will be some decline your financial condition during this time. This may have happened because of your impulsive decisions. Students may also face some challenges during this time.You need to be less judgemental about society and people around you. You need to stay calm and be kind. Acceptance will be the key to your stable life.
Remedy: You need to do proper meditation.