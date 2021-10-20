Just In
Mercury Direct in Virgo On 18 October 2021: Effects on 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies
Mercury is also known as Budh and it is the planet nearest to the Sun. In Vedic Astrology, this planet is known for wit, wisdom and intelligence. It is also known as the messenger of God and is the ruling planet of Gemini and Virgo. People who are stressed and frustrated will find some relief and find practical solutions. Mercury is becoming direct in the sign of Virgo on 18 October 2021, Monday at 8:46 PM. After staying 22 days in its own sign Virgo, Mercury will transit in Libra on November 2, Tuesday at 9:43 AM. Let's see how this transit impacts 12 zodiac signs and what are remedies to follow.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
You may look for new experiences during this time and also improve your skills. Your income will remain average. There can be some problems in your personal life, so you need to handle things in a calm manner. Do not dwell in the past and get rid of any emotional baggage. Talking about health, you will be completely fine but you are advised to practice meditation or yoga.
Remedy: Observe a fast on Wednesday
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
If you are creative, you will shine in this period. Expenses may be a little high this time and therefore, you may spend money on buying something lavish and big to suit your lifestyle. Talking about your personal life, you will spend some quality time with your friends. This time is also favourable for those who are planning for kids. Businessmen will get profits but avoid investments during this time.
Remedy: Wash new clothes before wearing them
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
You will have honest communication with people around you. This is the perfect time to share your thoughts and ideas so go forward with it. Your brother will support you and you will also spend quality time with your family. You will be benefitted if you invest in properties. Talking about health, there can be minor issues, and therefore, you need to be careful and take treatments, if required immediately.
Remedy: Donating rice and milk at the temple will be beneficial
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Travel is on the cards and therefore, you can try new things. There will be progress in your work and you will get fame and money for it. Your expenses will be high and therefore, you need to be careful during this period. You will socialise with your friends and family members and also attend functions. Your health will be perfect and your personal life will be full of love and understanding. Overall it will be a good day for you.
Remedy: Feeding cows is considered to be auspicious
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
You need to come out of your comfort zone to achieve what you deserve. You may be involved in religious activities during this period. You may have to travel for work, but you will benefit from it. Things will be happy and joyous in your personal life. You will be very energetic and efficient during this period. You need to increase your income as well and stop being a spendthrift.
Remedy: Avoid meat and alcohol as far as possible
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
You may communicate and speak a lot and therefore, it will be a perfect time to socialise. Luck will favour you and therefore, businessmen will make smart investments today. You may plan a get-together will your friends and family members. Your married life will be blissful and you will feel loved and understood during this time. Talking about health, you will feel fit both emotionally and physically.
Remedy: You can wear all shades of green coloured clothes
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
You will be spiritually inclined during this period. You will perform well at work during this time but there can be some loss of work during this period. A foreign trip is also on the cards. Your expenses will be a little high. You need to be honest with your friends so that they can help you in your time of need. There can be some medical expenses, but no need to worry about yourself or anyone else.
Remedy: Pay respect to all the female members of your house
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
At work, you will perform well and your boss will praise you as well. You will get profits from various sources during this period. Things will be happy in your personal life. You will be busy socialising with friends around you. Talking about your personal life, your married life will be average during this time. You will stay active during this period and therefore, your health will be fine.
Remedy: Gift something to your sister and remain fair while doing investments in business
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
You will be enthusiastic during this period and therefore, you need to focus more on your work. Your hard work will be recognised by your seniors. You may get a hike or promotion during this time. If there are any property related issues, then they will be solved during this time. Talking about your married life, there can be misunderstandings that are needed to be solved. You will feel stress or anxiety during this period due to work pressure.
Remedy: Refrain from eating Moong daal and Spinach
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
With your good communication skills, you will be able to impress people today. It is advised not to be overconfident today. If you are entangled in property-related issues, then it will be resolved during this period. There will be expenses incurred in religious functions or activities. Your health will be good, but you need to keep a check on your father's health as there can be some minor issues. Luck will favour you during this time.
Remedy: Chant this mantra "ऊँ ब्रां ब्रीं ब्रौं सः बुधाय नमः / ūm̐ brāṃ brīṃ brauṃ saḥ budhāya namaḥ"
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
For students who are in the field of research, their time will be favourable. You will be focused on your study. People may have to work hard to get the desired results. You will gain or inherit a lot of wealth during this period. Your relationship with your in-laws will be good. People who are single are advised not to get into a relationship because results will not be favourable. You need to take good care of your health because a minor injury can happen.
Remedy: Chant this mantra 108 times- "ॐ बुं बुधाय नमः/oṃ buṃ budhāya namaḥ"
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
Businessmen will get good profits during this time. Also, their partnerships will get stronger and they can make new investments. People who are in a job will get good results. You have excellent communication skills which you can use to your advantage. Financially you will be stable and therefore, you will plan a vacation with your partner. If you are married, there will be peace and no disputes. You need to exercise regularly and follow a proper diet so that you stay fit.
Remedy: Feed Cows with green fodder or green vegetables