Mercury Direct in Virgo On 18 October 2021: Effects on 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You may look for new experiences during this time and also improve your skills. Your income will remain average. There can be some problems in your personal life, so you need to handle things in a calm manner. Do not dwell in the past and get rid of any emotional baggage. Talking about health, you will be completely fine but you are advised to practice meditation or yoga. Remedy: Observe a fast on Wednesday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are creative, you will shine in this period. Expenses may be a little high this time and therefore, you may spend money on buying something lavish and big to suit your lifestyle. Talking about your personal life, you will spend some quality time with your friends. This time is also favourable for those who are planning for kids. Businessmen will get profits but avoid investments during this time. Remedy: Wash new clothes before wearing them

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will have honest communication with people around you. This is the perfect time to share your thoughts and ideas so go forward with it. Your brother will support you and you will also spend quality time with your family. You will be benefitted if you invest in properties. Talking about health, there can be minor issues, and therefore, you need to be careful and take treatments, if required immediately. Remedy: Donating rice and milk at the temple will be beneficial

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Travel is on the cards and therefore, you can try new things. There will be progress in your work and you will get fame and money for it. Your expenses will be high and therefore, you need to be careful during this period. You will socialise with your friends and family members and also attend functions. Your health will be perfect and your personal life will be full of love and understanding. Overall it will be a good day for you. Remedy: Feeding cows is considered to be auspicious

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You need to come out of your comfort zone to achieve what you deserve. You may be involved in religious activities during this period. You may have to travel for work, but you will benefit from it. Things will be happy and joyous in your personal life. You will be very energetic and efficient during this period. You need to increase your income as well and stop being a spendthrift. Remedy: Avoid meat and alcohol as far as possible

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You may communicate and speak a lot and therefore, it will be a perfect time to socialise. Luck will favour you and therefore, businessmen will make smart investments today. You may plan a get-together will your friends and family members. Your married life will be blissful and you will feel loved and understood during this time. Talking about health, you will feel fit both emotionally and physically. Remedy: You can wear all shades of green coloured clothes

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will be spiritually inclined during this period. You will perform well at work during this time but there can be some loss of work during this period. A foreign trip is also on the cards. Your expenses will be a little high. You need to be honest with your friends so that they can help you in your time of need. There can be some medical expenses, but no need to worry about yourself or anyone else. Remedy: Pay respect to all the female members of your house

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November At work, you will perform well and your boss will praise you as well. You will get profits from various sources during this period. Things will be happy in your personal life. You will be busy socialising with friends around you. Talking about your personal life, your married life will be average during this time. You will stay active during this period and therefore, your health will be fine. Remedy: Gift something to your sister and remain fair while doing investments in business

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will be enthusiastic during this period and therefore, you need to focus more on your work. Your hard work will be recognised by your seniors. You may get a hike or promotion during this time. If there are any property related issues, then they will be solved during this time. Talking about your married life, there can be misunderstandings that are needed to be solved. You will feel stress or anxiety during this period due to work pressure. Remedy: Refrain from eating Moong daal and Spinach

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January With your good communication skills, you will be able to impress people today. It is advised not to be overconfident today. If you are entangled in property-related issues, then it will be resolved during this period. There will be expenses incurred in religious functions or activities. Your health will be good, but you need to keep a check on your father's health as there can be some minor issues. Luck will favour you during this time. Remedy: Chant this mantra "ऊँ ब्रां ब्रीं ब्रौं सः बुधाय नमः / ūm̐ brāṃ brīṃ brauṃ saḥ budhāya namaḥ"

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February For students who are in the field of research, their time will be favourable. You will be focused on your study. People may have to work hard to get the desired results. You will gain or inherit a lot of wealth during this period. Your relationship with your in-laws will be good. People who are single are advised not to get into a relationship because results will not be favourable. You need to take good care of your health because a minor injury can happen. Remedy: Chant this mantra 108 times- "ॐ बुं बुधाय नमः/oṃ buṃ budhāya namaḥ"