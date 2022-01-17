ENGLISH
    Mercury Combust In Capricorn On 17 January 2021: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

    The planet Mercury is known for its intelligence and good communication skills. It also represents learning ability. It is the fastest moving planet in the social system. On 17 January 2022, Retrograde Mercury is going to be combust in Capricorn at 07:07 pm and will come out of combustion on 29 January 2022. This is of immense significance. Here is how it will impact all the zodiac signs and the remedies to over the challenges.

    Aries: 21 March - 19 April

    In terms of career, you need to be careful. There will be a lot of issues to deal with starting from communication to paperwork problems. You are advised to become extra alert during this time. You need to utilise this phase to grow career wise.

    Remedy -Recite the beej mantra of planet Mercury daily.

    Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

    Choose your words wisely while communicating with your elders or family members. Using sarcastic comments may hurt them and break the harmony in relationships. If students are planning for a higher students or opting for a professional course, then they need to think hard before making the decision.

    Remedy - Donate the green coloured sweets in the temple.

    Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

    You are suggested to take care of your health and mother's health. You may face skin related infections. Be conscious of what you eat and also you need to maintain your body hygiene. Your relationship with your inlaws may get diturbed due to lack of communication. While discussing matters, avoid any arguments.

    Remedy - Respect transgenders and if possible, gift them green colour clothes.

    Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

    Businessmen will not have a favourable time and therefore, they mustn't start a new partnership. If there is any paperwork, then you must go through it over and over again before signing it. Talking about your personal life, you need to take care of your partner's life. Your workload will also increase at workplace. Due to this, your relationship will suffer.

    Remedy- Worship Lord Ganesh and offer him Durva.

    Leo: 23 July - 22 August

    Your finances may get disturbed during this time. If you are making financial transactions online or paperwork, then can be chances of fraud. You may get cheated and you have to bear financial loss. Due to this, you may get into verbal fights. Avoid arguments for emotional wellbeing.

    Remedy- Feed green fodder to the cows daily.

    Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

    You may be confused during this time and therefore, you may face lack of confidence. Students may not get desired placemnet and therefore, they can feel disheartened. You are advised to be patient during this time. If you are planning to make some professional decisions, you need to hold on right now. Take care of your health.

    Remedy - Try to wear green clothes or keep a green handkerchief with you.

    Libra: 23 September - 22 October

    You need to pay attention to the health of your parents as they may face some issues. There may be some addition expenses because of the damage to your vehicles. You need to remain extra alert when it comes to paperwork and other formalities. Negligence can cause delay or loss of money.

    Remedy- Light a Diya and worship the Tulsi plant every day.

    Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

    Your plans may get cancelled, so avoid any short term trips. You need to avoid arguments with your siblings during this time as it may turn into a fight. If you are working in a creative field that involves writing, then you may face trouble concentrating. You need backup if you are working with gadgets as there can be issues.
    Remedy - Chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" daily 108 times.

    Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

    This is not a suitable time for people who are employed. Finances may get delayed so don't expect too much. If you are planning to start a new project or venture, just postpone it. You need to take care of your spouse's health. Whenever you are communicating, choose your words carefully, else it will end in arguments.

    Remedy - Water the Tulsi plant daily and consume one leaf daily.

    Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

    Health must be your priority during this time. You need to include yoga and meditation in your routine. There are chances that you may suffer from health related issues which will be related to skin or nervous system. Visit a doctor whenever it is necessary. Apart from that you need to look after your father's health. Seek medical advice often.

    Remedy- Light a lamp or Diya and worship the Tulsi plant every day.

    Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

    Students will get a bit distracted from their goals while preparing for their exams. Even their exams may get postponed. To avoid loss, they are advised to be extra careful of their exam dates. Talking about health, children need to be extra careful, else they can suffer a lot.

    Remedy - Take a whole pumpkin, touch it to your forehead and donate it in running water.

    Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

    Your financial condition won't be good so it is advised not to make any investments today. Talking about your personal life, there will be some emotional disturbances due to misunderstandings. Therefore, be honest and speak your heart out to avoid any confusion. Respect each other's point of view.

    Remedy - Gift something green to young children.

    Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 14:16 [IST]
