Mars Transit in Virgo On 06 September 2021 Effects on Zodiac Signs

Aries During this time, you will attain profit and success professionally because your concentration will be the highest. People under this zodiac sign will get desired results. Your boss and colleagues will appreciate your work and you will emerge as a confident person. You are advised to spend your money wisely. Talking about your personal life, there will be little pressure, else all will be good. You may have quarrels with your family members. Take care of your health, else you may fall ill. You will remain energetic and enthusiastic during this period. Remedy: Worship Lord Hanuman

Taurus Your personal life will be very good and straightforward and you will be honest while expressing your ideas and thoughts. You are the dominant one in your relationship. Abstain from gambling and don't talk behind anyone's back at your workplace. People involved in a romantic relationship, it will be a good day for them. Your children's health can be a cause of your concern and they can suffer digestive disorders or stomach pain. Maintain a proper diet and avoid the consumption of junk food. Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa

Gemini You can become aggressive during the transit and this can spoil your relationship with your family members, friends and colleagues. Talking about your relationship with your spouse, it will be not cordial, but he/she will support you. Professionally, you will have some changes at your workplace. There can be health-related problems and therefore, it is essential that you take care of your emotional and physical wellbeing.



Remedy: Donate Mussoorie Dahl on Tuesday.

Cancer You will get positive results during this transit and your courage and energy will be the highest. While doing financial transactions, you will get good returns, but you need to check on your expenses. Talking about work, you may get to travel for business-related purposes. You will explore your talents and become a better version of yourself. You may suffer some minor health ailments, so it is better to take care of yourself. Your personal life will be good and you will also meet some intellectual people today with whom you can discuss your future plans. Remedy: Chant Mars mantra: Om Kram Kreem Kraum Sah Bhaumaya Namah, 7000 times in 40 days.

Leo You may make investments, but you will get average returns. You cannot speak harsh words against anyone at your workplace. There are some travel plans on the cards with your family members, and you all will have a good time. If you are already married, you can see your spouse's health declining. Try to be calm while solving matters and do not behave in an inappropriate manner in front of anyone. There will be celebrations and you will spend quality time with your family. Remedy: Recite Mangal Stotra

Virgo Your anger will be the cause of trouble in your all relationships. Utilise your inner energy and do not waste it. Watch your moves, as your opponents will try to create problems at your workplace. Talking about finances, you need to check where you are spending money. For people who are married, there can be some troubles in their relationship. You need to be stable during this period and do not opt for any risky venture, because it can be prone to an accident. At your workplace, your luck will be in your favour. Remedy: Wear three Mukhi Rudraksha

Libra Don't make any unnecessary purchases during this time and try to save your money. You may not get any cooperation from your seniors or colleagues at your workplace, so you have to work hard. Don't make any travel plans because it won't be fruitful. Your relationship with your child will not be cordial. It is advised that you control your temper. Talking about health, if you are worried about your spouse's health, then attend to their bruise or injury. Remedy: Recite Mangal Stotra

Scorpio You will get mixed results during this period, but financially you will be in a better position. Professionally, you need to work hard in order to succeed. An investment done in property can bring good returns. If you want to achieve anything, this is the right time to put effort. A trip is on the cards and this may help you progress in the future. A relationship with your siblings may start to improve and you can erase all the misunderstandings. Problems in your marriage will also reduce and your relationship with your friends and family will be pleasant. This period is not ideal for lovers. For health issues, practice yoga. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva and offer him wheat

Sagittarius At your workplace, your responsibilities will increase and you will get success. You need to be careful and stay away from your opponents, do not underestimate them. If you are worried about your finances, fret no more, you will do good. Luck will be in your favour and therefore, avoid any kind of negative thoughts. There can be friction among your family members and you need to keep your calm during this time. You can invest in your hobbies or business. You may suffer from body pain and fatigue, therefore, you need to take care of your health. Remedy: Maintain a sweet relationship with your brother and shower him with gifts

Capricorn Your financial condition will be food, but you need to work hard to earn more. Don't be impatient because you have high expenses. Do not waste money on luxury items. Your competitors and opponents may tarnish your image, so be careful of your deeds and so not involve in any activities that can give them a chance to make a foul play. You may have some health-related problems, therefore you need to practice yoga. There can be misunderstandings with your relatives, so be careful what you say. Give importance to your relationships. Remedy: Worship Lord Hanuman

Aquarius While making the right decisions, you may feel confused, therefore you may feel irritated. If you plan to drive, then be very careful so that injuries and accidents. If your health is not well and you are suffering, then take proper care. Do not bring your ego in your relationship with your spouse and be patient. You have to work hard, in order to achieve your goals. If you are planning to do something, then last moment changes can be made. Love will blossom. Remedy: Keep fast on Tuesdays