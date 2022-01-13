Mars Transit In Sagittarius On 16 January 2021: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are hardworking, your efforts will be rewarded. You need to focus on new ventures during this time. There will be a good chance of getting a promotion during this time. Businessmen will excel during this period and run their ventures smoothly. You will fulfil all your responsibilities during this time. You need to take good care of your parents. Take care of your health by maintaining a balanced diet. Remedy: You need to donate funds for the army, military, and farmers as per your feasibility.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You may suffer from health-related problems during this time. Minor injuries may cause health-related issues, so you need to be careful while driving. Your seniors will not support you and it will not be a favourable period at your workplace. If you want to complete your task then you have to be patient. There will be harmony in your relationship. If there is any despite, express love. Do not invest in anything now. Remedy: You need to conduct a Sunderkand Paath on Tuesday as and when possible.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you work hard you will achieve your goals. There will be several opportunities where you can showcase your skills. Businessmen will see setbacks but once you understand the issues you will be able to increase your sales. You may feel tense because of your personal and professional life. Talking about your health, there can be some issues. You need to have a healthy diet and exercise regularly. Remedy: You need to worship Lord Kartikeya and offer red clothes to him.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will be highly competitive during this period and therefore you will go an extra mile to achieve the results. You need to be calm during this time. People who are unemployed will receive employment soon. Your financial condition will be good. You are emotional by nature and that can cause some problems in your relationship. Your health will remain in a good state. You will focus on religious activities during this time. Remedy: You need to grow a Neem plant in your home.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Businessmen will be full of creative ideas and this will help you to get positive results. If you are planning to change jobs or look for new opportunities, now is the time. You need to bring out new strategies during this time. You will get good returns on investment. People who are married may have some problems related to their children. For students who are planning for higher education now is the time. You and your children may face some health-related issues, so be careful. Remedy: You need to worship Lord Vishnu and offer him red sandalwood.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Do not feel restless, you need to be calm. Results may not be favourable for you. Your friends may not be loyal to you. Do not be aggressive while speaking to your family, as it may worsen your relationship. Your financial condition will be good during this time. Do not make impulsive business decisions as you may suffer loss. Your career will reach new heights. Healthwise too, this time will not be favourable for you and there will be some minor ailments that you need to take care of. Remedy: Starting from Monday, you should feed jaggery to cows every day.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October A short trip is on the cards. You will be passionate about your work this time. Love is in the air and you will propose to someone you love. Excellent opportunities will be there for you to consider. People who are seeking jobs will get desired offers. You need to be practical while handling tricky situations. You may experience some confusing situations in your personal life. There will be mood swings but you need to stay calm. Your health will be favourable during this time. Remedy: You need to donate pomegranate seeds in a temple on Tuesdays.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There can be some troubles in the financial matters. You may face problems while getting a loan. You may feel disappointed because of this. It can be a difficult time for students, as they will find it hard to focus on their studies. Problems may arise in your relationship which can be solved only if you remain calm. You will be working from home which will not be easy for you. You won't have any health related issues during this time. Your mind will be relaxed as well which will help you to deal with challenging situations. Remedy: You need to iInstall a Mangal Yantra by observing all the necessary rituals and worship it regularly.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You need some changes in your personality. If you are confident, you will get success. You are advised to have a positive approach at your workplace. You will handle your career more efficiently. This is the time you need to prepare for smart moves. Take care of your finances, and plan for long term investments. Your personal life will flourish and you will love to spend some quality time with them. You may face some mood swings. Therefore, you need to control your energy to avoid clashes. Remedy: You need to donate blood whenever appropriate for you.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You may not get the support of your close ones. This may make you feel demotivated. You need to check on your finances, as there will be a lot of expenses. Build a good relation with your superiors or peers as it may help you to overcome certain challenges at your workplace. Health of a particular family member may deteriorate during this time. You are also advised to take proper precautions for yourself, else it may turn chronic. Your relationship with your partner will be perfect. Remedy: You need to place an elephant tusk in the bedroom.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This will be a positive phase in your life. You will have a cordial relationship with your family and friends. Businessmen will make rational choices and therefore, they will reap profits or sign a new venture. They will also have profitable deals which they haven't thought about before. You will socialise during this time and be a part of many gatherings. Your relationship with your spouse and your family members will be good. You may remain physically fit during this time and will be able to work efficiently. It is essential that you build your immunity by following a proper diet and doing exercises. Remedy: You need to carry a red handkerchief with you as it will prove beneficial for you.