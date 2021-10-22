Just In
Mars Transit in Libra On 22 October 2021 Effects on Zodiac Signs And Remedies
As per Vedic astrology, the Planet Mars is considered the god of war and is known for dynamism and vitality. The transit of Mars in the sign of Libra will take place on 22 October 2021 at 1:13 am till 5 December 2021, at 5:01 am when it will move to Scorpio. Know how it will affect your love life, career, finances, health and much more. Let's see how the outcomes will be for all the zodiac signs and what are the remedies to overcome challenges.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
You will face several challenges at your workplace, but you need to stay balanced. Financially also there will be a struggle to accumulate wealth. You will achieve success if you work harder than before. There will be misunderstandings and issues in your married life. Your position will become better in society and travel is on the cards. Businessmen will have new ideas and strategies.
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa every day
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
You will get mixed results during this time and therefore, you have to handle all your situations tactfully. Students who are appearing for competitive exams will get good results. Your enemies won't create problems for you. You will struggle while accumulating wealth and therefore, you will have to work hard. You may travel abroad during this time and those who are working in MNCs will have a favourable period.
Remedy: Offer besan laddoos at Hanuman temple on Tuesdays
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
You will be full of courage and you will easily defeat your enemies. You will be able to generate a good income, only if you work hard. You need to take charge of your mental health and check your lifestyle. You may channelise your energy into something good. If you are in a relationship, it will be full of love and favourable. You are working in an administrative position, then you will get good results. You need to channelise your energy well.
Remedy: Recite Bajrang Band every day
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Handle all the tasks intelligently and tactically and then you will get better results. You will be able to handle all the challenges and establish a strong bond with your family. You will be successful in accumulating wealth and also supporting your family during this time. Respect will increase in your family. You will also gain ancestral property during this time. Take care of your mother's health so take good care of her.
Remedy: Donating blood will bring favourable results
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
This time is considered auspicious for you. You will focus more on physical fitness and therefore indulge in regular exercises. You will also enjoy the pleasures of good food. Students will work hard and find success in their respective fields. Travel is on the cards. You may plan a short trip with your friends, siblings or colleagues. If you are married, there will be conflicts and misunderstandings. Your luck will also favour you at this time.
Remedy: Offer Jaggery and roasted chana to Lord Hanuman every day and then distribute the prasad to everyone around you
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Talking about finances, there will struggle when it will come to accumulating wealth. In your personal life, there will be conflicts and your relationship with your siblings will also deteriorate. This may be the reason for your stress, and it will make you restless. You will enjoy the company of a lot of people, therefore you will socialise during this time. You may suffer from cough, cold and fever and therefore, you need to take care of your health. There can be some problems in your married life.
Remedy: Reciting Mangal Stotra will bring auspicious results
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Your health will be good during this time. You need to be calm and listen to other people's perspectives. Refrain from bad habits because you will be annoyed easily. If you are into a business partnership then this will be a favourable time for you. Talking about your personal life, your relationship with your partner will be good, but you need to stop getting annoyed by small things. Do not be overconfident because it may create problems in your success.
Remedy: Donate copper vessels on Tuesdays
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
This time is not favourable for you and therefore, you need to be extra careful about your mental health. You may have to spend a lot of money to fight court cases. You need to eat healthy food and add meditation and yoga to your routine. If you are planning to switch a job, then this is a perfect time. For businessmen, this will be a favourable time, they will do good dealings and get profits as well. You may have some misunderstandings in your married life.
Remedy: Take the blessings of Lord Hanuman by visiting the temple every day
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Success will not be easy during this period. Students will have to work hard and then only they will get good results. You will make new contacts which will help in your professional life. Be very careful, because there can be physical injury or accidents today. You may feel stressed, so practice meditation. Refrain from bad habits like gambling because you may lose money. Your financial condition will be good during this time, but expenditures will be also high.
Remedy: Recite Sunderkand everyday
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Government-related policies will benefit you. You will make a good impression amongst your colleagues. You will get full support from your father at this time. You will also engage in social work during this time and you will also build a good social circle. This time will also be considered favourable for students. Businessmen will flourish during this time. Talking about work, everyone will praise you for your dedication. Government policies will also benefit you so invest carefully in long term funds.
Remedy: Recite "Bajrang Baan" on Tuesdays and Saturdays
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Your luck will be in favour and there will be a lot of energy and vitality in your life. If you are in a job, then you will get rewarded accordingly. You will be inclined towards religious and spiritual activities during this time. You are a joyful person and therefore, people around you will love your company. Talking about work, you will get rewarded for your work. Your relationship with your father will not be good, and therefore, you need to put in a lot of effort. Your siblings will also support you emotionally and financially during this period.
Remedy: Feed Bananas to Monkeys
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
You will work hard to accumulate wealth. You may face some sudden loss. If you have a business in a foreign country, then you will get a good income. There will be peace and harmony in your personal life. If there is any problem with your partner, you will solve it easily. Be very careful while walking on the streets, because there can be physical injury. This is the perfect time for investing in land or property. Your health will be good at this time and your financial conditions will be great.
Remedy: Offering gifts and sweets to your siblings will provide an auspicious result