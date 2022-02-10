Just In
Mars Transit In Capricorn On 26 February 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
According to the Vedic Astrology, Mars is associated with fire and anger. The colour that is associated with this planet is red and is often regarded as the warlord. This planet plays a very special role related to one's overall physical appearance and the main element in the body, which is blood is also ruled by Mars. This planet indicates violence, destruction and property. It can be someone who is related to the military, engineers, surgeons, etc. It can create marriage-related issues when placed in certain places.
Mars will transit in the sign of Capricorn from Sagittarius on 26th February 2022, Saturday at 14:46. This is the best time to focus on tasks that you like and earn name and fame. People must involve themselves with work that will take them places. If you are planning to buy a property, vehicles or house, this is the right time as you will reap benefits from it in the future. Let us see how it will impact all the 12 zodiac signs and the remedies to overcome the challenges.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
People may pot something against you at your workplace so you need to be careful. You will gain respect and recognition because of your work. You are not allowed to make any financial investment during this time. Married couples will have a meaningful relationship during this time. Students will have to work hard to get desirable results. Take good care of your health and go for medical check-ups.
Remedy: You may recite Hanuman Chalisa every day will be very beneficial for people.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
TLong-distance travel is on the cards. You will have good profit during this time. You will be awarded with name and fame in the society. Talkin about work, the ambience can be a bit challenging. People who are married may face some issues as well. This period is not good for your father's health. Also, you may experience stress around this time. Medidate and do yoga to calm your mind.
Remedy: You may donate blood on Tuesdays will be very beneficial for certain people
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Financially, individuals will feel stable and secure during this phase. Still, it is advised to avoid any investment as one can face losses. Some past investments will turn out to be fruitful, bringing you profits. A married couple may not be happy or their expectations may not be fulfilled. This is the time when you need to properly communicate and solve issues in your personal life. You may face some health related issues and therefore, you need to practice yoga and meditate to relive yourself of the stress.
Remedy: You may recite the mantra associated with Mars: "Om Angarakaya Namaha" regularly.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
There may be some issues while but you will move ahead in your career. Avoid arguments with people at work, especially colleagues. You are advised to control your dominating nature and prevent further problems. Your seniors may not be happy with you. You need to take care of your health during this time as there can be stomach related issues. You may get engaged with someone around this time that can end up in a romantic relationship. Also, take care of your spouse.
Remedy: You may worship Goddess Durga and help the needy, especially children, women and the elderly.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August-
Things may get messed up little bit during this time. You do not have to worry about your enemies. Talking about your work, it will improve after a while. You may surpass your rivals at the workplace too. Businessmen will succeed around this time. Your personal life will be stable. You also need to take care of your health as you may have to go through a surgery. You need to take care of your mother during this period.
Remedy: You may feed bananas to monkeys on Tuesday and Saturday.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
You may face obstacles during this time. You need to maintain a cordial relationship with your colleagues and seniors. Your promotion may get delayed during this time. Long-term investments will prove to be beneficial for you. You need proper financial planning during this time. Businessmen will undergo through an average phase. There can be some problems in your personal life, your neighbours or relatives can be jealous of your success. Eat healthy food, and exercise to stay physically fit.
Remedy: You may offer jaggery to cows.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Careerwise, you will remain busy and may be more focussed on your growth, promotion or recognition. Businessmen may invest into something new during this time and it will prove to be favourable for them. Talking about your personal life, there can be arguments and quarrels with your relatives. Your relationship with your spouse will also get affected. Talking about your health, you may face some eye-related problems.
Remedy: You may need to clothes to the needy and poor will prove to be very beneficial.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Luck will be in your favour during this time and therefore, you will accomplish all your goals. Your enemies may harm you during this period. Do not get caught in some legal troubles. You may have to travel short distances to get fruitful results related to your career. Your relationship will your siblings will be good. Also, your rivals won't be able to cause any damage. If you are suffering from any ailment, you will recover. Businessmen can invest during this time and they will reap profits.
Remedy: You may present gifts to younger siblings will be very favourable for you.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
You may have some property related issues during this time. You need to restrain yourself from all kinds of troubles as it may create some problems in your personal life. You need to avoid consuming unhealthy food and rely on home-cooked food else there can be some health related issues. You may suffer from some financial losses but with proper planning you will recover soon. Therefore, be careful before investing your money.
Remedy: You may take care of stray dogs and feed them every day.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
You may behave a bit aggressive and therefore, you need to be patient during this phase. There can be some clashes between you and your partner and you can be really rude. This is the time you need to purchase a new home or property. There will be a lot of expenses and therefore, you need to plan your budget accordingly. You may need to change your job during this time and your colleagues will also cooperate you. Talking about your health, you may face some indigestion related issues.
Remedy: You need to install a Mangal Yantra at your house and worship it regularly.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Short travels is on the cards but it will not fetch you desired results. There will be a sudden change of attitude of colleagues towards you. There can be some harsh words that will be exchanged with your seniors. You need to work hard and focus during this time. You may also find new job prospects. You will also have to take some majour financial decisions. Your partner may face issues and that can be the cause of your stress. Healthwise, there can be some issues but you will be fine.
Remedy: You may plant a pomegranate tree near your house, a temple or park.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
You may encounter a lot of difficulties during this period but with little courage you can overcome them. Luck will be in your favour during this time. You may get much awaited promotion and growth that you needed. Businessmen may go ahead and make financial deals because it will prove to be profitable for them. Talking about your personal life, love will blossom and you will spend quality time with the person you love. Your health will be fine.
Remedy: You may wear a three-faced Rudraksha in a red coloured thread on Tuesday.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.