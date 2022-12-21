Lal Kitab Horoscope 2023: Remedies And Predictions

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will thrive in the areas of health, finances and professional career and the year opens up a plethora of opportunities for this. By the end of April. Jupiter occupying your moon sign will inspire you more towards work and productivity. Mid-year, there may be some health issues to be encountered. It may actually decline. You will be prey to stress and inefficiency, but you will remain positive on the whole. Remedies Performing Yagna for Rahu and Ketu on Tuesdays will be extremely beneficial and reduce their ill effects.

Donating food to the elderly brahmins and helping a widow will bring various benefits.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Previous work will be rewarded. Expect a promotion or increment this year. Your employees will share good vibes with you. Be careful and wise while investing in any new channel. You will not experience shortage of finances, but your health will show signs of decline. Be patient, so that good luck and positivity will be on your side. However, don't take things for granted and be grateful for what you have got. Remedies Chant the 'Om Rahave Namaha' mantra regularly for 40 days straight.

A havan for Rahu and its prevention on Saturday will be beneficial for natives of this zodiac.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This year partly is going to be productive and partly challenging as well. But saturnine influence will not allow you to burn out. You will not be in the best of health this year. But you will receive abundance and happiness in life. By the end of April, there will be an unnecessary expenditure. But by the end of October, you will gain monetarily. During the three-month period of July to September be careful about your relationship you're your partner. Spend quality time with them to bring things back to normal. Remedies Chant the mantras of Goddess Lakshmi to have consistent growth financially.

Do seek the blessings of your elders.

Perform the Lord Ganesha havan for wisdom and steady progress.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Fiscal growth is expected as a result of previous work done. By pursuing a recreational activity, you will gain back interest at work. Cancerian entrepreneurs will find this a profitable year. By the middle of the year, you will hone your skills and gain precision at work. The pressurising work will rob you of your confidence. Be careful about gossipmongers and do not reveal your personal life to them. Remedies Seek the blessings of your elders every day by touching their feet each morning.

On Mondays, don't forget to light an oil lamp and pray to Goddess Durga.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Work and the pressure mount this year. Do not take on additional responsibilities at work. You will be promoted by the end of April. Although, May to November life appears dull, it will be back to its original position. There is no loss or no gain this year. Take your financial decision with due care and caution post October. There will be delays in marriage and proposals. But by July, things will improve. Your health will be fragile and hence a good diet and fitness regimen only can be an answer to this. Remedies Donate food to the needy every Saturday.

Chanting the "Om Mandaya Namaha" mantra every day 44 times will be beneficial for you.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Professional life will be good but chase job satisfaction and not money. Flow of income will be above average and just enough for sustenance. There will be considerable monetary growth. But remember to economise. Marital life will be pleasant except for some conflicts that turn up in January. Exercise patience. Follow the remedies given below so that you will devoid of stress and apprehension. Remedies Chanting the Vishnu Sahasranamam every day is beneficial for a peaceful year.

Wear a silver ring.

On every Wednesday, light an oil lamp for Lord Vishnu.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Stars favour Self-reflection this entire year for you and marriage is to be put on hold if there are any such plans. The first few months should be the time to put in your best efforts. June to November will be intimidating due to superiors who will test you on all grounds. April augurs well for career opportunities. April comes with a host of financial gains. However, your expenses will mount for which you have to start economising at least until September. Remedies On Tuesdays and Fridays, light a lamp for Goddess Durga.

Chanting Durga Chalisa every day, especially during Navratras, will have various benefits

Performing the Rahu or Ketu Havan on Tuesday will remove all ill effects of the planets.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Financial improvement is seen by the end of April. You will make far-reaching financial decisions this month. Invest in real estate in February but do not spend too much on minor investments. Your financial comfort and luxury will be at its peak. Marital life will be smooth but singles will be unlucky in July. Those who are in the initial stages of a relationship will move to the next level. Remedies Performing a havan for Ketu on Tuesdays will be beneficial in preventing any malefic effects.

Chanting the 'Om Gurave Namaha' mantra every day a total of 108 times will be highly advantageous for you.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Stability and progress will be seen on the family and career front. Remember that in the months from June to November you will be pressurized at work with responsibilities. Do not take hasty decisions during this stage. There will be growth in earnings and savings. Every area of life seems to be overloaded with happiness. September to the end of the year is the period when you have to learn to be adjustable with the family. The emotional turbulence in the family can be handled with proper care and focus. Remedies Offer food to Brahmins and also feed the poor.

Never come back home disappointed.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your career prospects start looking up and In April you may change your profession. However, do not start a new business. Save your pennies now. Students will be lucky with their exams. This period is very good for secondary education. Your family scenario will not be conducive to your peace of mind. The period after September is auspicious for marriage. Follow dietary and fitness precautions to stay healthy. Remedies Reciting the Durga Chalisa every day will bring positive changes.

Chant the "Om Mandaya Namah" mantra daily 44 times.

Do not lie and perform the Rahu Havan on Tuesdays.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will experience both the good and bad of life this year. Career life is not favourable at this time. Arguments with your colleagues will stress you out. The situation will ease out gradually. Expenses will be on the increase and a lack of savings make life a little difficult for you. Plan and budget within your means and this will help you save money. Remedies Always keep a square piece of silver with you.

Keeping a fast on Saturday will be beneficial for you.