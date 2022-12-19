Ketu Transit In Virgo In 2023 Effects On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies

1. Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your married life will once again be back on track. If the spouse is facing health-related problems, it will improve. You may have to face adverse situations at the workplace, but in spite of this, you will be able to achieve good success. If you are a businessman, then you can start any new work without any hindrance. The pleasures of family life will only double. Additional sources of money are expected during this transit.

2. Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This time will be full of ups and downs for the students of this zodiac. There may be obstacles in your education. Your mind will not be focused on studies. When it comes to love, you have to be very careful. Emotional distance fro your life partner may trouble you. Due to differences of opinion, separation may also be possible.

3. Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your mental stress hits its peak during this transit. Your mother's health will worry you. The domestic atmosphere will not be cordial. Be careful about politics in the office. Those overseas aspirants may land a lucrative proposal. Businessmen may face challenges with opponents remaining active.

4. Cancer: 21 June - 22 July An old property dispute may raise its head. But you will be relieved because it will be sorted out in your favour. Any new beginning in business will get you the expected results. Full cooperation of friends will ensure a solution to any major problem. You may also undertake a pilgrimage.

5. Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your speech will cause rifts in the domestic scenario. Loved ones will feel bitter towards you. Court cases will not be resolved in your favour. Your workload is high in the office and it is pressurizing. Be very careful with your vehicle. Beware of secret enemies who may spoil your happiness.

6. Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Do not rely on others' words to take important decisions in your life now. If you hurry up, you may lose great opportunities. For love time is unfavourable. Your partner may cheat on you. Married life will throw challenges at you. If you want to go out on a pilgrimage, this wish can certainly be fulfilled.

7. Libra: 23 September - 22 October Positive changes, and growth in job or business can be expected. Woking overseas will prove lucky. Financially you will remain strong. You will also get a chance to be charitable/ You may also travel abroad. Your journey will most probably related to work and nothing else.

8. Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your stalled work will be completed. Apart from this, the obstacle coming your way can be removed. If you are a student, your performance will be commendable. Competitive exams will prove to be successful. The unemployed ones will get a good jobs. If you are already working, you will be promoted.

9. Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Be careful about money. Think twice before transacting financially. Be careful at the workplace and do not talk about good assignments that you have bagged. Politics is going to be favourable. Your personal life looks up to a new beginning. Your mother's health will decline considerably.

10. Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You may have to face upheavals in health. Your personal life will be pleasant. Brothers will fully extend their cooperation. Blessings of teachers will end your obstacles in important tasks. You may also go on a spiritual tour this time.

11. Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Domestically the atmosphere will be tense. Your In-laws may unduly irritate you. Stay away from quarrels. This time is not conducive on the financial front. Be wary of your health. Your spouse will have health afflictions. You will get very religious and accrue beneficial results out of worship.