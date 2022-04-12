Just In
Ketu Transit In Libra On 12 April Effects On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies
In Vedic Astrology, Ketu is considered as one of the nine planets that doesn't have any physical entity. It is known as the tail of the Dragon and there is a religious belief that it resembles a deep tunnel with no head.
Ketu is said to be a karmic planet and represents both good and bad karma. It is said to bring spiritual wisdom to one's life and can contribute immensely to the salvation of an individual. It is also said to disconnect one from the material pleasures and leads a pathway toward enlightenment, but can also be deceiving. This year Ketu will transit from Scorpio which is the sign of Mars to Libra i.e. the sign ruled by Venus on 12 April 2022 at 11:18 AM. Scroll down to know how this transit will impact the 12 zodiac signs and what are the remedies to overcome the challenges.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Take care of your health as you may suffer from some skin issues and backaches. Business owners who are planning to invest in new ventures, be careful as it can prove to be deceptive. While signing on any proposal check if there are any hidden clauses. Due to the involvement of the third person, you may also face some issues in your marital life.
Remedy: You may Offer raw milk, sugar and sesame seeds to the Banyan tree on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
You will not feel content in your married life, and there can be some extra marital affairs. People who are single may not find a single proposal. You will gain courage, strength to face all kinds of hurdles and win the battle. There will be some issues with your family members. You need to take care of their elderly members because their health may decline. You may witness growth in your career.
Remedy: You need to keep a piece of silver in your wallet for financial growth.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Students who will take exams during this period will get favourable results. This will boost their spirit. Those who are suffering from chronic diseases may find a cure or recovery during this period. You may face conflicts with your loved ones. This transit will bring a negative impact on your love life. You need to take care of your health and deal with food allergies and issues.
Remedy: You need to feed stray dogs with milk and bread or nurture a pet dog.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
If you are planning to pursue your hobby as a profession, this is the right time. People who are single in their life may get some love and affection. The phase will not be favourable for students and they will not get desired results. Do not invest in property as you may suffer loss or come across a false deal. You may have to face issues due to the ill health of your mother.
Remedy: You can apply saffron tilak on your forehead every morning.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
There will be some troubles in your family and that can lead up to frequent fights as well. Your mother's health may get disturbed during this period. Businessmen need to refrain from investing in any properties as it can be a false deal. While dealing with people be careful and do not say harsh words. Your seniors will help you and your work will be appreciated.
Remedy: You may wear a silver ring without a joint in your right hand or wear a silver chain around your neck.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
You will be full of energy during this time and therefore, it will be visible in your work. You will also make some short travel plans with your peers and friends. Your creative energy will be at its fullest and that is the reason you will excel. Take care of your health and fight the infection. Talking about finances, you need to cut down on unnecessary expenses. Communicate well to maintain your relationships.
Remedy: You may feed seven grains to the birds everyday.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
You will keep everything to yourself and may not like to socialise during this time. The relationship with people around you will not be good. There will be a sense of disconnect and things may feel lost as you step into a reflective zone. Businessmen will deal with new ventures and innovative ideas to create something new. You may not find success in financial matters.
Remedy: You need to donate grey clothes to the needy.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
You will work very hard to achieve your goals. This time is not favourable for students as they will face concentration issues. To uplift the people in need, you may engage in charitable activities. Frequent travel plans is on the cards and you may get success. For people who want spiritual enlightenment, this is the right time.
Remedy: You may apply turmeric tilak on your forehead and neck everyday.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
You will not find solace in the materialistic world and this will be the reason for your discomfort. Talking about your finances, you may end up making some unproductive expenses. For people who are looking for administrative jobs now is the right time. Some friends may not be loyal to you and therefore, they will lose some fights.
Remedy: You need to donate a red flag at the temple on Tuesdays.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
You will acquire wealth and therefore, your financial condition will be good. Your relationship with your family members will not be very cordial. You will be active on the social front and this will intensify your enthusiasm for work. Be polite with your coworkers as it will reflect on your character. Businessmen must refrain from investing in something new.
Remedy: You may consume a spoonful of honey by adding it to water every day.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
You will make a lot of enemies at your workplace because you will be successful. Your relationship with your junior coworkers will be cordial. You will have to depend more on hardwork than luck during this period. Your grandparents may face some health-related issues so take care of them. Talking about your romantic life, you will be popular with the opposite sex. Travel is on the cards.
Remedy: You may wear a piece of gold jewellery in your ear.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
You may plan for a pilgrimage. There will be misunderstandings between you and your father. You need to work hard to prove things and only then you will get success. You will not be able to carry out or execute plans completely. When it comes to increasing your wealth do not run after money or invest in random schemes as you may suffer loss. Also, avoid lending money.
Remedy: You may drink milk with saffron in it.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
