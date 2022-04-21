Jupiter Venus Conjunction: After 12 years Jupiter-Venus Conjunction In Pisces 2022, Effects On Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your married life will be full of love and romance. You and your partner will respect each other. Some people may face problems in their married life. If you remain calm, then you will be able to solve your issues.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This conjugation will prove to be beneficial for you. Talking about finances, you will acquire wealth around this time. Not only that, you will also get your stalled money. At your workplace, you will need to be careful with your opponents.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be a transition in your life during this time. For people who are planning for a child now is the right time. People who already have children will also get some good news through their kids.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Material comforts will increase in your life and therefore, you really need to think about your finances. Also, time is perfect for people who are planning to buy a property or a vehicle. You will remain happy in this period.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There will be a lot of changes in your life, and some of them will be related to your profession. Your relationship with your friends will be strong and therefore, crossing hurdles will look like a cakewalk.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Due to the influence of both the planets Jupiter and Venus, you will come across new changes in your life. People who are already married may face some issues. For people who are planning to get married, there is a strong chance that it will happen soon.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You need to be a bit cautious because there will be a heavy influence of Jupiter and Venus on your life. Talking about finances, keep your expenses under check and spend only when it is absolutely necessary. Else, there will be money-related issues.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your name and fame will increase in society during this time. You will also have an inclination towards religious works due to which your influence on other people will increase. People will actually listen to you because of your personality, so make the most of it.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Travel is on the cards during this phase and it will be related to business. The time is good for business owners. You may also plan a trip with your family and friends. Further, you will be happy during this time and release all the past burden.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January With the influence of Jupiter and Venus, Capricorn will create a beneficial situation. During this, the people who want to start a new work, chances of financial benefits are being created for them. Along with this, there will be good progress for the employed people and businessmen.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February During this time no matter what work you do it will fetch auspicious results. Your love life will turn to be very interesting and there will be love and romance. You will also introduce your life partner to your family members. This will also help you make plans for your future.