Jupiter Transit in Capricorn On 15 September 2021: Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
According to astrology, the 15 September is going to be special in the year 2021. Jupiter is moving in retrograde motion in Capricorn on 15 September 2021 and it is the third biggest planetary change of the year that is going to happen on this day. Jupiter is known as a planet of luck and is associated with abundance. This means people under certain zodiac signs will experience good fortune, wealth, health, friendship and happiness.
They will be saved from all kinds of obstacles. After retrograde transit in Capricorn, the planet Jupiter will change its position on 20 November and will enter Aquarius. Through this article, let us know what kind of effect can be seen on all the 12 zodiac signs.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Time will be good for the employed people. The economic situation is expected to improve. Businessmen will also get benefits. Be careful about your health. Your honour and respect will increase during this period.
Remedy: It will be fruitful for you to worship Bajrangbali daily.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Taureans will get the full support of luck. Unemployed people can get good opportunities. Financial conditions will be better. New avenues of income will be found. The pending work will be completed in this period. You may be busy with religious activities.
Remedy: You are advised to worship Goddess Lakshmi daily.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
This time will be mixed for Gemini. The employed people may face some problems. At the same time, you may also have to go on a journey, for which you will not get any special benefit. However, you can get some great opportunities. At the same time, there is a strong possibility of your love life being sweet.
Remedy: People of this zodiac should worship Mahadev.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Time will be good for the employed people and businessmen. There will be compatibility in married life. You need to avoid investing. During this period, you should take decisions related to money wisely.
Remedy: You must chant the rosary of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, it will definitely be beneficial.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
This time will not be special for Leo. Your opponents will remain active during this period. The harmony in married life may deteriorate. Negligence regarding health can be heavy. You have to avoid interfering in the affairs of others.
Remedy: You should recite Satyanarayan Bhagwan to get good results.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
This time will be good for Virgo. You will get applause in the field of work. Time is good for investing money. Businessmen can also get benefits.
Remedy: You are advised to recite Bajrang Baan during this period.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
You can get a great career opportunity, which you were waiting for a long time. Profit is expected from ancestral property. Businessmen are advised to be careful. This time is not special in terms of health.
Remedy: You will benefit from chanting the Panchakshari Mantra of Lord Shankar.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
This time can be full of ups and downs for the natives of this Rasi. You are advised to control your anger during this period. This time is also not good from the financial point of view. Your expenses will increase, which will spoil the budget. Borrowing may also come. You may have to work harder during this period.
Remedy: To get out of this situation quickly, you should recite Shri Hanuman Chalisa daily.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
There will be a big improvement in the financial condition of Sagittarius. You will also be able to pay off your debts. There can be tension in your family due to some issues. You have to control your speech otherwise you may hurt someone's heart.
Remedy: You should worship Lord Vishnu during this time.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
This transit of Jupiter is going to happen in your own zodiac. You may have to face adverse effects from this change. There may be a decrease in your material comforts. You are advised to avoid overconfidence. However, this time will be good for investment.
Remedy: You are advised to recite Sunderkand during this period.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Your expenses may increase during this period but there will be no shortage of income. Money can also be earned from investments made in the past. This time will not be good for businessmen. You need to change your plan.
Remedy: You should recite Shiv Chalisa daily.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
This transit of Jupiter will prove to be fruitful for Pisces. The economic condition will be very strong. Discussions related to marriage will reach the conclusion. You can also start new work during this period.
Remedy: You should recite Ram Rakshastrot daily.