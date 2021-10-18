Jupiter Direct in Capricorn On 18 October 2021 Effects on Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your expenditure will be higher so you need to be careful. Promotions and appraisals may also get delayed. You may not be able to spend a lot of time with your family. Freshers may not find a suitable opportunity for themselves. Your luck may not favour you, therefore, you have to work harder than before. You have to maintain a cordial bond with your boss. Remedy: Apply turmeric tilak on your forehead every day.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your father's health may decline and this can be stressful for you. Be careful while travelling as you may lose your jewellery or valuables. You may not like going to religious places. There will be some short journeys as well, but they will not bring any productive results. Your hard work may not fetch promising results but do not be disappointed. Be humble while dealing with your clients or customers. Remedy: Donate yellow-coloured clothes to children on Thursday.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Businessmen need to be careful and they need to rethink their marketing strategies. You will be devoted to your partner and understand their needs or demands. There can be losses and miseries during this time, so make the decisions carefully. You need to balance between your earnings or expenditure. People around you may not be happy with your decisions. Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu and chant Vishnu Sahastranam.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There can be some conflict with your peers or colleagues and that can be the reason for your stress. There can be some conflicts with your team members. Businessmen can invest in new ventures because there will be growth. Talking about your personal life, you may have arguments or fights with your spouse. There can be some health issues related to liver or diabetes. You are advised to check with a doctor. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva and offer water to the Shivlinga every day.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There can be debt and diseases which you need to stay away from during this time. To expand your business, you may need to borrow money. Talking about your love life, it will be good because you and your partner will understand each other. Those who are planning to start new projects need to wait for a while. For employed people, their working space will not be comfortable. Remedy: Apply Kesar Chandan tilak on your forehead.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September For businessmen, there will be new endeavours that will fetch favourable results. The students may have some concentration issues and this may impact their grades. If you are in a relationship, there can be conflicts, fights with your partner. This may lead to complicated issues. Your relationship with your team members will remain cordial at the office. Your seniors will recognise your hard work and effort towards your work. Remedy: Worship Lord Narayana and offer yellow flowers to the Lord on Thursdays

Libra: 23 September - 22 October To score good, students need to work hard. Businessmen are advised not to invest in something new during this time, because there can be losses. You may renovate your home during this time. The ambience of your home may not be good because there can be some restrictions that you will not approve of. You may also invest in some old property. Professionals will witness growth in their careers. Remedy: Donate stationery and uniform to needy children.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be some misunderstanding with your friend which will create stress in your life. Your luck may improve during this time. Talking about work, the progress can be slow despite hard work. Your bond with your siblings will not be great. If you are looking for a job change, you need to wait till November. Take good care of your health by doing exercise and following a good diet. Remedy: Observe fast on Thursday and eat besan sweets one time during the fasting day.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will be able to overcome challenges during this time. Married people may face some issues. If you are planning to change your job, you may have to wait for some time. If you are suffering from health-related issues, check with a doctor. Your relationship with your family will be good and therefore, you will be able to overcome certain challenges. You will also try to seek out differences with your spouse. Remedy: Apply a saffron tilak on your forehead every day.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will be practical and think before you act. Talking about your personal relationship, you will face problems while connecting with your partner. You need to stay calm while handling delicate matters. Do not lend money to anyone during this time, else you will be prone to theft or losses. Your health will not be good due to changing weather and therefore, you need to take good care of yourself. Remedy: Donate bananas to poor children or elderly people on Thursday.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You may sell or purchase a property during this time. Talking about work, you will be able to crack some good deals. People who are working with an MNC will see some growth. If you have some long term health issues, then you need to find some solutions. You will be inclined towards spirituality for relaxation and this will help you in the future. Relationship with your family members will be good. Remedy: Donate yellow lentils at Narayan temple on Thursday.