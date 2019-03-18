Holi 2019: Use Holi Colours As Per Zodiac Sign

Aries While red is the lucky colour for the Aries, pink is the colour that can give them peace. Red colour is considered auspicious for love and victory. They can use red and pink colours to play Holi this year. Most Read: Spiritual Significance Of Holi

Taurus White colour, which bears the power of every colour in it, will be auspicious for the Taureans. It is the symbol of peace and positivity. While pure white colour might not be available in the market, you can use its various different shades, if available.

Gemini Gemini should play Holi with yellow or green colours this year. Green colour brings in luck and prosperity. Yellow colour is believed to be sacred and is an indicator of love and joy coming in the life of Gemini.

Cancer Cancerians can also use white and its shades on this Holi. It will bring peace and calm in their life this Holi, making it a happier Holi this year.

Leo Leos can use the colours orange and yellow on this Holi. Using these colours will make them healthier and wiser. Since yellow colour is auspicious and is used in most of the religious rituals, it will add auspiciousness to their life as well.

Virgo Virgos should play Holi with green colour this year. It will help them get over many problems in life. It will increase their work efficiency by filling in new and fresh energy.

Librans Librans can make use of yellow as well as white colour. While yellow will give them prosperity and invite luck in their lives, white colour will bring peace in their lives.

Scorpio Much like an Aries, the fire sign Scorpio should choose red and pink colours on this Holi. These colours will ensure the flow of more love and care in their life, adding to the auspiciousness of the day.

Sagittarius Sagittarians should also choose the colours red and yellow to play with on this Holi. Yellow colour will add joy to their life. The auspicious colour red will make the day auspicious and lucky.

Capricorn Capricorns should choose blue and green colours for this Holi. Green colour will help them in acquiring spiritual knowledge and the colour blue will help them acquire patience. Both will serve their spiritual inclination this year.

Aquarius Blue colour will be auspicious for Aquarians. This colour will support the honesty and justice that are inherent in the nature of a Scorpio. It will also help in financial expansion and progress.


