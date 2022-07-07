Guru Purnima 2022 Trigrahi Yog In Gemini, These Zodiac Signs Will Get Benefits Zodiac Signs oi-Pundreeka Valli

Guru Purnima, otherwise known as Vyasa Purnima, will be observed on Wednesday, 13 July 2022. This time, Guru Purnima is going to bring along with it, wonderful tidings, especially for three zodiac signs who are going to be benefitted from the blessings of Guru, especially on this day. This day is reserved for the worship of the gurus, for paying homage and respect to them and for showing gratitude for playing a mighty role in your development and growth.

Interestingly, three planets, that is, Sun, Venus, and Mercury align together in the sign of Gemini to form a Trigraha yoga. It is an auspicious yoga that is generally lucky for all signs, and particularly favourable to three lucky zodiac signs.

Due to Shani Dev's transit into Capricorn, Sagittarius and Gemini will be relieved from the side effects of Dhaiya. The period of Saturn's stay for two and a half years in any zodiac sign is called Shani Dhaiya. Marital disturbances love failures, and career hindrances are some of the malefic effects of Shani Dhaiya.

People who belong to Sagittarius, Taurus and Gemini will be extremely lucky. Let us check out how Trigraha yoga is going to benefit these three lucky zodiac signs.

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December) The Trigraha yoga is formed in the 7th house of your transit horoscope. This will ensure that you come across lucrative job offers. Government jobs are on the cards. For the working professionals, it indicates increments and promotions whereas businessmen can expect unusual profits which allow them to invest in new channels. New paths towards progress will be discovered. The atmosphere in the workplace will be conducive for work. For those contemplating investment of any form, this is a propitious time. Constructing a new house and purchasing a new vehicle will bring much-needed contentment and peace. Government servants can expect good news this time. You are lucky to enjoy parental affection. Overseas business will prove to be profitable. There is an improvement in your financial picture. Taurus (20 April - 20 May) The Trigrahi Yoga formed on the day of Guru Purnima will usher in peace and bounty for the people of this zodiac sign. You can look forward to sudden monetary gains. Business will look up and there is no looking back from this point. Job offers arrive in plenty. Your social standing will improve beyond your expectations. Tapping on additional sources of income will augment your finances considerably. Taurean singles will finally succeed in finding the right person/soulmate for themselves. You will recover the money you have loaned to someone previously. Your respect and reputation in society will receive an added boost. You can consider investing in profitable channels or in any business that yields dividends. Certain auspicious coincidences transform your life in the way you did not expect. Multiple sources of income is predicted. Gemini (21 May - 20 June) Due to Trigrahi yoga, you can experience a tremendous boost to your career. Splurging on luxurious items will no more be the order of the day. This way, financially, things will look up. Smart work pays as you reach the end of the tunnel of hardship. Blessings from your guru and parents will bring down your stresses and strains in your life. Trigrahi Yoga is formed in the ascendant or lagna in your transit horoscope which means luck has already smiled on you. On the career and business front, unusual success is experienced. Your children can do you proud, due to their achievements. Longstanding family feuds will be sorted out. Marital bliss and success in partnership business are indicated. Expect good news from unexpected quarters. Planets favour progress in career and increase in income and reduction in unnecessary expense are predicted. Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Thursday, July 7, 2022, 12:00 [IST]