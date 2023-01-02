Five Zodiac Signs That Are Short Tempered: Here's How They Deal With Anger

Leo (July 23 - August 22) If you strike the wrong chord of a Leo during a conversation, you can expect them, the next moment, to pounce on you and glue you to the ground. They can disagree bitterly when they are led to argue out their stance. The matter is a minor one, but if their ego is trampled upon, they raise a hue and cry, glorify and intensify the experience. They can deluge you with their angry slang, and allegations and move forward to physical fisticuffs. The best way is to be apologetic with them from the start of the conversation, and find out what went wrong in order to avoid further showdowns.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Fighting is not the real nature of bull unless it is provoked to the hilt. A Taurean might not pick up a fight, but if a conflict sparks up, they will ensure that the arguments go on for an uncomfortably long time than anticipated. Taureans firmly believe in themselves even in situations where they are utterly wrong. They hate to admit they are wrong not because of their intrinsic ego, but because of their firm conviction that they can never be wrong. They continue to fight even if there is evidence against them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Scorpio can be seriously very manipulative and always scheme and try to bring people under them to work for them. They are by birth, the enemies of Leo and Aquarius. Leos, with all their stormy rage and sense of keen competition, make Scorpions feel very insecure and scared, and hence they cannot pick fights with Leo. Aquarians are prone to scream at Scorpions and express their unwillingness to be manipulated the mind games of Scorpions do not impress the independent Aquarian in any way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) A Gemini is not your typical fighter bull. They try to suppress their fighting instincts in order to look well-behaved. But you cannot figure out when they are calm and sedate and when they get into a combat-ready mood. Being thoroughly unstable in most unpredictable ways, they cannot be relied on for any purpose. They have several personalities inside them each trying to outdo the other and come into the open which is the reason why Geminis can display the most confusing and chaotic reactions.