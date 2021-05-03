Venus Transit In Taurus 2021: Effects On Different Zodiac Signs

Aries The Venus transit in Taurus will take place in the second house of the horoscope of people belonging to the Aries moon sign. This transit will bring a favourable time for you, especially in terms of luxury, wealth and relationship. Though you will emerge as a courageous person there could be times when you may need to think wisely. You need to monitor your expenses and keep a track of how you are spending your hard-earned money. There could be times when you may have some conflicts with your spouse. In such a situation, you are advised to keep your calm and encourage open and effective communication. This way there will be no misunderstanding between you and your partner. Your creativity will improve during this transit and this will reflect in your work. Your bosses and seniors will encourage and appreciate you. However, there could be times when you may face some financial problems. Keep your worries and anxieties at bay as you need to stay positive and calm during this phase. Your health will be in a good state during this transit. But you need to avoid consuming cold drinks and food else you may catch viral fever and cough.

Taurus For people belonging to the Taurus moon sign, the transit will take place in the ascendant house of their horoscope. The house symbolise mental capabilities, one's self and worldly outlook and therefore, the effect will be one the same. During this transit, you will be earning name and fame and this will help you in building a positive image in the society. During this phase, you will come across people who are influential and powerful. You will be pushing your prospects ahead and this will improve your financial condition. During this time, you need to focus on your lined-up work. You can either learn or develop something. You may spend more and more money on shopping and entertainment. In case, you are looking for a new job, then you will definitely find one. Apart from this, you need to take the best care of your health as you may face some health-related issues.

Gemini For people belonging to the Gemini moon sign, the Venus transit in Taurus will take place in the twelfth house of their horoscope. This transit may not prove to be favourable for you as you may go through expenses, foreign travels, losses and mental health. During this transit, you will be spending money unnecessarily and this will really create some problems for you. Not only this, but you may also have some confusion related to your marriage. In order to keep yourself calm and patient, you are advised to practice meditation and yoga. There could be days when you may find yourself extremely lazy. You may spend days doing nothing more than eating and sleeping. You may gain some financial help for continuing your further studies in foreign countries. During this time, you and your partner may incur some financial problems and instability therefore, you are advised to monitor your expenses.

Cancer For people belonging to the Cancer moon sign, the Venus transit in Taurus will take place in the eleventh house of their horoscope. The house represents gains, income, desires and friends. During this phase, you will grow more romantic and would love to connect to new people. This will result in the expansion of your friend circle. In addition to meeting new people, you may also build some political connections. As a result, you will be taking a deep interest in world politics. Apart from this, you will be attached to materialistic things and this will also prove to be beneficial for your love life. You and your partner will develop some mutual understanding and a great bonding during this transit. You may also get benefited from investing in some properties and above all, your elder siblings will exten their support and help.

Leo Those who belong to the Leo moon sign will be hosting the transit in the tenth house of their horoscope. The transit will help in building your fame, social status and career. During this transit, you will be making your career stable and bright. You will receive recognition in whatever you do. During this transit, you will have a better relationship with your higher authorities and this will improve your communication skills. In case you need some financial advice you can seek the same from your father. If you have been willing to purchase a new car or vehicle then you can do the same during this transit. Some auspicious functions and events are on your chart. Apart from this, you will be keeping your environment happy and friendly.

Virgo Those who belong to the Virgo sign will be hosting the transit in the ninth house of their horoscope. This will bring good luck to the lives of these people. You will be spending money on long trips. You will be inclined towards pursuing higher education and there's a high chance that you will do this effectively. The time is quite favourable for pursuing higher education and it will also bring favourable results to you. During this transit, you will come across some money-making opportunities. You are likely to receive a promotion or a new job opportunity. This will lead to an inflow of money. This means you will be financially stable during this transit. Your younger siblings will also achieve milestones in their respective fields. Apart from this, there's a high chance that some auspicious events may take place in your family.

Libra The Venus transit in Taurus will take place in the eighth house for people belonging to the Libra moon sign. People belonging to this moon sign will be inclined towards science and politics. They may go on to create secret connections with some politicians and government officials. Some of the natives may desire to be politically powerful people. These natives will be benefited from the ancestral properties. The financial position of these natives will become stronger. They may buy some properties but it is advisable to avoid making any major financial decisions during this transit. In fact, the natives need to take the best care of their health and some expenses. This will save them from landing in any financial crisis. Married natives may come across some events held at their in-laws. They will be strengthening the bond with their in-laws. Peace and harmony will prevail in the lives of these natives.

Scorpio For the Scorpio moon sign, the Venus transit in Taurus will take place in the seventh house of their horoscope. The positioning of Venus in the seventh house of these natives may bring some difficulties in marrying the love of their life. However, this will bring some favourable results to their business. Some natives will see their partner seeking commitment in the relationship. Some natives may come into a relationship with influential people. Natives should strengthen their personal and professional bond as this will help them in fulfilling their goals. There could be times when misunderstandings may take place in your business and therefore, natives need to practice open and effective communication. However, those who are into import and export business may gain good profits. The health of these natives will remain stable. Still, they need to take the best care of their health.

Sagittarius People belonging to the Sagittarius moon sign will host the transit in the sixth house of their horoscope. There could be times when these natives may end up having fights and arguments with their close ones. They may also have to face some problems due to their enemies. Those who are career-oriented will be inclined towards switching jobs. The financial position of these natives will remain sound and stable. However, the expenses of these natives may increase considerably. You may be worried about the health of your elder siblings and spouse. There could be times when you will be exposed to your rivalries. You are advised to not waste your time in getting involved in an argument or fight with your rivals. Respecting your female colleagues and other women around you is quite essential for you.

Capricorn Those who belong to the Capricorn moon sign will host the transit in the fifth house of their horoscope. During this transit, the natives are advised to take care of their health. Natives looking forward to having children will be able to conceive during this transit. Natives can look forward to beginning a new educational endeavour as the time is favourable for the same. Financially, these natives will be sound and stable during the entire transit. Those who are looking forward to proposing to their love interest should consider doing the same as the time is favourable. Some natives may receive promotion and increment and this will help them in many ways. In short, the transit will prove to be quite favourable for these natives.

Aquarius For people born under the effect of this zodiac sign, the transit will take place in the fourth house of their horoscope. These natives will be keen towards beautifying their home and doing some renovation work. These natives will also work hard towards mending relationships with their loved ones. While the natives are alone in their respective homes, they can work hard to decorate their home while staying in isolation. The health of these natives will remain satisfactory. The natives will be exploring their creativity and skills. Those who are willing to invest in property, they will be benefited from the same. Natives staying in foreign countries may think of returning to their homeland. Also, they look forward to sending some good time with their family members and loved ones.