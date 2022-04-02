Chaitra Navratri 2022: Lucky Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Blessed by Goddess Durga

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This year's Chaitra Navratri is expected to be auspicious for you. To get the blessings of your mother, worship her according to law and with a sincere heart. You are expected to get success in the work you start. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. There are chances of progress in the field of work as well.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This year's Chaitra Navratri will also give good results. Your financial condition will improve. New sources of income may be available which will help in saving. You will have a good rapport with superiors and colleagues in the office.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You can also get the special blessings of Goddess Durga on Chaitra Navratri this year. There will be a lot of strength in the financial situation. You will find yourself in a better position than before. Business owners are also expected to get positive results. This time will be very good for you in terms of money.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, you can get some good news. There are chances of getting money. Your old stalled work is also expected to be completed successfully during this period. This time will be good in terms of health. You can also get a chance to travel.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This year's Chaitra Navratri is also expected to be special for you. You can get some good news in these nine days of Navratri. Financially, this time will be good for you. New sources of income will come your way. You are likely to get positive results.