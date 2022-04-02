Just In
Chaitra Navratri 2022: Lucky Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Blessed by Goddess Durga
The festival of Navratri is celebrated four times a year but the importance of Chaitra Navratri is very high. These nine days of Navratri have special significance for people from the Hindu community. In 2022, Chaitra Navratri will begin on 02 April. During this period, the nine different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped with full rituals.
Navratri is considered best to get the blessings of the deity. This time of Chaitra Navratri is expected to be very auspicious for some zodiac signs. Scroll down the article, to know more about Chaitra Navratri 2022, which is going to prove to be lucky for the 6 zodiac signs.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
This year's Chaitra Navratri is expected to be auspicious for you. To get the blessings of your mother, worship her according to law and with a sincere heart. You are expected to get success in the work you start. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. There are chances of progress in the field of work as well.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
This year's Chaitra Navratri will also give good results. Your financial condition will improve. New sources of income may be available which will help in saving. You will have a good rapport with superiors and colleagues in the office.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
You can also get the special blessings of Goddess Durga on Chaitra Navratri this year. There will be a lot of strength in the financial situation. You will find yourself in a better position than before. Business owners are also expected to get positive results. This time will be very good for you in terms of money.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, you can get some good news. There are chances of getting money. Your old stalled work is also expected to be completed successfully during this period. This time will be good in terms of health. You can also get a chance to travel.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
This year's Chaitra Navratri is also expected to be special for you. You can get some good news in these nine days of Navratri. Financially, this time will be good for you. New sources of income will come your way. You are likely to get positive results.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
This Chaitra Navratri is expected to be auspicious for you. Your worries about your finances will be less. There will be a source of income. This time is also expected to be pleasant for you in terms of health. There will be positivity in life and your mind will remain calm and happy.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
