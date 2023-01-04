Just In
What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?
Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
1. January
January, the month that ushers in the new year, produces individuals with strong work ethics who do not mince words while raising their concerns. You do not mind telling it to someone's face if they don't find their opinion acceptable. You are excellent leader and no doubt, and your strong will and resilience will carry you towards success. Your only weakness is that you love yourself way too much and do not like to hear others' opinions.
2. February
February borns understand the A to Z of relationships and their place in our lives. You are highly empathetic towards others. Concern and care come spontaneously to you. You are in a permanent search for that special someone with whom you plan to spend a lifetime but when it does not happen, it may leave you depressed. You are a very good parent who cares for the little ones with all your heart.
3. March
March borns bring a spilling load of luck with them as they set their first foot on this earth. You make ample amount of money due to being in the right place at the right time but you are prone to lose it as quickly as it came. You can be an easy prey to addiction and vices. You are usually of the unfaithful kind, but when you fall in love, it is profound and goes to the very depths.
4. April
The busy bee April born are dynamic natured, decisive but so hasty in it that they tend to repent their decisions in leisure. You are attractive, narcissistic, craves attention and is diplomatic. A problem solver, you are also brave and love to include adventure in your life. Also, , you are caring, emotional a little aggressive with good memory. You suffer from problems related to head, brain and chest.
5. May
You need to express yourself through some means or the other. You need a vent fro your creativity to flow through. You may be a born musician, actor, writer or a creative person/ You respect your friends greatly and revere the institution of marriage and other practices that uphold the sanctity of life.
6. June
Known for their softspoken and polite demeanour and conduct, they experience the starting trouble when it comes to conversing with others. You are talkative, though., their ability to be funny overrides your weakness of being fussy and temperamental. Creative and sensitive, you are easily hurt by the verbal barbs and it takes a long time to heal. You are highly finicky about brand selection and also choose to dress meticulously for all occasions.
7. July
You have a huge place for family in your heart and bend over backwards to maintain the harmony in it to protect the relationship. An ability to be cynical and sarcastic in expression coupled with your love for solitude can really bewilder those who really care for you. Your eccentricities with respect to your dress and your lifestyle is a brainteaser for anybody.
8. August
You are susceptible to health ailments that arise out of overwork, fatigue and burnout. You are generous to a fault but a bit uncomfortably egoistic. You are a proud peacock that is always yearning for praises from others. With slightest provocation you explode. Jealousy is your hall mark as well. You are an independent thinker/
9. September
You will be donning many roles in your life. Although you are an intellectual with spiritual orientations adversity is something that shakes you all up. You can also get depressed owing to some valid reasons. Don't be overly critical of yourself. Do not overanalyse situations which may actually throw you into trouble. You are very comfortable speaking to a crowd rather than one to one.
10. October
Naturally lucky, whenever you think of a goal, you have met it, the next instant. When someone treads on your raw cords, you can raise arguments with the person but you have strong streaks of revenge and deceit flashing within you. You are always interested in developing your social circle. You hold your own opinions high and do not pay heed to others.
11. November
November borns are psychic, empathetic and positive beings. Your overly sensitive nature can lead you to physical and psychological problems. By overcoming your weaknesses, you can refine yourself into a great teacher and a symbol of inspiration for others.
12. December
People born in December prefer a stable lifestyle and are wise philosophers. Wealth and love will constantly follow you wherever you go. Sometimes you may not be able to comprehend your responsibilities, you can rely on good luck to an extent and this can provoke you to take risky decisions sometimes.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
