What Does It Mean When You See Snakes In Your Dreams?

Snakes occupy a place of prominence in the ancient Hindu culture and traditions, Lord Shiva is one of the Holy trinity of gods who wears snake as an ornament around his neck. Lord Vishnu sleeps on a bed of a thousand headed divine Serpent ( Naga) called Adishesha. Of course, snakes have their wild and scary side to their personalities but used to possess powers, wisdom and insight in the times of yore as per the scriptures. Certain snake dreams according to the Hindu dream interpretation, may hint at more than what you just see in the dream.

In fact, according to Swapna Shastra, snake dreams have only positive connotations. There are prescribed snake dreams that indicate some specific events that are bound to occur sooner or later. Any other snake dream which is not as per the Hindu dream book may be interpreted as a dream that has psychological background. Sometimes divine visitations also look like dreams but they have a real-life touch to them. These dreams come to be categorised as visions.

Sometimes, consistently dreaming about snakes might also indicate that the Kundalini shakti which lies embedded in the form of a coiled serpent at the base of the back is getting awakened. A dream where a snake uncoils and opens a thousand petal lotus is when you have awakened the Sahasrara chakra within you. The awakening is a mark of spiritual elevation of the soul Some snake dreams with specific indications are enlisted below.

Hindu Interpretation Of Snake Dreams

1. Being bitten by a snake: It is an extremely lucky dream. You will get cured of an ailment.

2. Killing a snake: It shows you are about to win over your opponents.

3. Seeing a huge snake: Impending misfortune.

4. Seeing a snake coming out of a body part: It shows that this part of the body will soon be struck with some disorder.

5. Dreaming of a snake in water: It indicates purity.

6. Seeing a herd of snakes- This dream is inauspicious and indicates troubles in your life.

7. Seeing a black snake in a dream- It indicates loss of money or onset of some disease in your life.

8. Snake bite- If you have been bitten by a snake in your dream, it is considered very inauspicious. It means that in future you may suffer from some serious disease.

9. Seeing a dead snake - It indicates Rahu dosha in your horoscope.

10. If you chew or eat a snake: You will have influx of wealth and progeny.

11. As per Swami Sivananda, snakes are sly creatures that mean harm to you if seen in a dream. If you persistently see a snake in your dream, it certainly means someone is going to be harmful to your interests.

12. Dreaming about snakes fighting

13. It shows that you are bravely fighting to reach an important position in your family or your workplace. Victory is indicated as well.

14. If you are a devotee of Lord Shiva then the dream hints about a message that is coming to you from Lord Shiva.

15. Sometimes deceased forefathers come in the form of serpents in support of you, or against you. It depends on what situation the soul is in and what kind of situation you are in.

16. If you destined to die of snake bite, you can see snakes in your dreams.

How Does Chinese Astrology Interpret Dreams?

1. Dreaming of a snake as per Chinese astrology, means good luck.

2. A black snake in reflects on the good vibes you share with those who can be trusted in your life.

3. White snake shows that a windfall is bound to occur and good fortune will follow you. Your plans will succeed.

4. A green snake shows good luck, and lucky happenings.

5. Multicoloured snake might show you dangerous situations ahead of you.

6. A snake with two hoods shows that you have a dual personality or that your personality has an equal mix of good and bad elements.

