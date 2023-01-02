Tasseography Symbols: How To Read Your Future Through Tea Leaves Astrology oi-Pundreeka Valli

Tea leaf reading or Tasseography has a Chinese origin, that was discovered by the emperor Shen Nun, in 2737 BC. It started when a few friends were discussing their lives over cups of tea. A monk nearby who practice Tasseography, foretold their life stories, after reflecting on the patterns made by the residual tea leaves in their cups.

This ritual reached Europe through Chinese travellers and amongst Dutch. After England introduced the Tea act which restricted Tea drinking to only the cream of society. 'Tasse' in French translates to Cup and Graphy to writing.

What Is Tasseography?

The cup is divided into three parts. The rim designates the present; the side, events not far distant; and the bottom the distant future. The nearer the symbols appear to the handle the nearer to fulfilment will be the events foretold, mentions the Tea Association of USA website.

Which Is The Best Tea For Reading?

Use the kind of tea that leaves a good quantity of sediments at the bottom. Use any variety of loose-leaf tea like Oolong tea or loos black tea which is actually good for this. Avoid tea bags as they do not leave sediments. It is the sediments that form patterns; that's why using loose black or oolong tea is best when reading.

How To Read The Tea Leaves? Rituals Involved

1. Take a wide white Chinese porcelain cup and see that the tea should not have a dusty quality to it.

2. Now guzzle your tea until it reaches the bottom with only a teaspoon of it left. Hold the emptied cup in your left hand, with the saucer and move it anticlockwise, three times circularly keeping a sharp focus at this time, on some problem that is bothering you.

3. Place the cup onto the saucer upside down and wait for a minute.

4. The liquid contents will slowly drip away on the saucer leaving only tea leaves inside the cup.

5. Watch the pattern made by the tea leaves, and you will notice that it has formed pictures and symbols.

6. Untrained eye finds it difficult initially but later with practice, you will be able to decipher the clues from the tea leaves.

7. The cup has three parts - the rim, the side, and the bottom. The rim reflects on the present of the querent, the side indicates the not-too-far-off events. The bottom indicates the distant future. If any symbol is showing near the handle, then your wishes are very much likely to be fulfilled. The symbols in the cup which appear near the handle stand a greater chance to be fulfilled.

Helpful Tips While Tea Reading

1. Firstly, try to decipher the largest-sized symbols and then the smaller ones. Larger symbols show immediate events. A larger number of symbols indicate that the querent is going through a crucial stage in his life. If the shapes are concentrated in only a few areas, it means they are denoting a particular event or time.

2. Do not focus too much on the tea leaves at one go. Distract yourself a bit, while reading, and then get back. It leads to more accurate results.

3. Speak slowly, and choose your words wisely and do not misinterpret.

4. Journal your reading experience in detail. When you need them again, they will be of help.

5. Initially while looking at the cup, you may notice nothing. But careful scrutiny will reveal types of lines, circles and dots etc to your eyes.

6. See the symbols from different angles and judge if you can't ascertain from one angle.

Meaning Of Symbols In Tasseography

1. If you see lots of dots around the symbols or near the symbols formed by the tea remnants, it means money is due to arrive.

2. If you notice a leaf clinging to the rim of the cup, the predicted event is going to happen soon.

3. The smaller tea leaves form lines which indicate a trip and a long line could mean a long journey.

4. While identifying symbols like letters, flowers, numbers, dragons, etc. you need to be experienced to get the right results. Using your intuition is the key.

5. Large symbols show that the predicted situation is of great impact.

6. A large circle may mean a financial windfall.

Interpretation Of Other Symbols

1. ACORN-Continued health-improved health.

2. ANCHOR-Lucky symbol. Success in business or in love. If blurred or indistinct, just the reverse.

3. HEART-A lover. If close to a ring, marriage to the present lover. If indistinct, the lover is fickle.

4. HEAVENLY BODIES-(Sun, Moon, Star)-Good luck-great happiness and success.

5. OWL-Indicates sickness or poverty. Warning against starting a new venture.

6. PALM TREE -Good omen. Success in any undertaking. Single people learn of marriage. MOON (crescent)-Prosperity, fame. If cloudy, difficulties will be solved.

7. ELEPHANT-Good Luck-good health-happiness.

8. TRIANGLES-Unexpected good fortune.

9. BIRDS-Good Luck. If flying, good news from the direction it comes. If at rest a fortunate journey.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2023, 12:50 [IST]